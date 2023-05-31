THROUGH MAY 30

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.272.451.340541880344511847109771330
Tampa Bay.269.489.3435719263365189411029101323
Toronto.266.421.33455192526451381099662248
Boston.264.432.334541851281489800120461271
L.A. Angels.256.422.32756189926848680184673264
Baltimore.251.419.3265518502734647761001064265
Houston.244.391.31554180424444170689456233
N.Y. Yankees.242.427.31257189327345880974887265
Chicago White Sox.240.391.297571939246466758101759241
Minnesota.232.404.31455185924843175184774235
Kansas City.232.385.296561881221437725941356211
Seattle.230.385.31055184324842370995461239
Detroit.229.356.30653180120141264185346195
Cleveland.229.342.298541788188409611921030172
Oakland.220.356.30157188719841667273657191
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas521241804475331130798124490
Tampa Bay215351911475751635783020480
Toronto211191814435421243898128420
Boston51124175343131643788034370
L.A. Angels02232179449326847829035490
Baltimore918151995448451047794024610
Houston31525169643529945753121460
N.Y. Yankees215171826475411437721134460
Chicago White Sox61223139847531539764028380
Minnesota5929199556023637802034360
Kansas City41625152651140728797025440
Seattle112321883528331333795021340
Detroit21016190547433835858029370
Cleveland417151701638246939782028380
Oakland129341867532531341808035430

