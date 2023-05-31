THROUGH MAY 30
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.272
|.451
|.340
|54
|1880
|344
|511
|847
|109
|7
|71
|330
|Tampa Bay
|.269
|.489
|.343
|57
|1926
|336
|518
|941
|102
|9
|101
|323
|Toronto
|.266
|.421
|.334
|55
|1925
|264
|513
|810
|99
|6
|62
|248
|Boston
|.264
|.432
|.334
|54
|1851
|281
|489
|800
|120
|4
|61
|271
|L.A. Angels
|.256
|.422
|.327
|56
|1899
|268
|486
|801
|84
|6
|73
|264
|Baltimore
|.251
|.419
|.326
|55
|1850
|273
|464
|776
|100
|10
|64
|265
|Houston
|.244
|.391
|.315
|54
|1804
|244
|441
|706
|89
|4
|56
|233
|N.Y. Yankees
|.242
|.427
|.312
|57
|1893
|273
|458
|809
|74
|8
|87
|265
|Chicago White Sox
|.240
|.391
|.297
|57
|1939
|246
|466
|758
|101
|7
|59
|241
|Minnesota
|.232
|.404
|.314
|55
|1859
|248
|431
|751
|84
|7
|74
|235
|Kansas City
|.232
|.385
|.296
|56
|1881
|221
|437
|725
|94
|13
|56
|211
|Seattle
|.230
|.385
|.310
|55
|1843
|248
|423
|709
|95
|4
|61
|239
|Detroit
|.229
|.356
|.306
|53
|1801
|201
|412
|641
|85
|3
|46
|195
|Cleveland
|.229
|.342
|.298
|54
|1788
|188
|409
|611
|92
|10
|30
|172
|Oakland
|.220
|.356
|.301
|57
|1887
|198
|416
|672
|73
|6
|57
|191
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|5
|21
|24
|180
|4
|475
|33
|11
|30
|798
|1
|24
|49
|0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|15
|35
|191
|1
|475
|75
|16
|35
|783
|0
|20
|48
|0
|Toronto
|2
|11
|19
|181
|4
|435
|42
|12
|43
|898
|1
|28
|42
|0
|Boston
|5
|11
|24
|175
|3
|431
|31
|6
|43
|788
|0
|34
|37
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|22
|32
|179
|4
|493
|26
|8
|47
|829
|0
|35
|49
|0
|Baltimore
|9
|18
|15
|199
|5
|448
|45
|10
|47
|794
|0
|24
|61
|0
|Houston
|3
|15
|25
|169
|6
|435
|29
|9
|45
|753
|1
|21
|46
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|2
|15
|17
|182
|6
|475
|41
|14
|37
|721
|1
|34
|46
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|6
|12
|23
|139
|8
|475
|31
|5
|39
|764
|0
|28
|38
|0
|Minnesota
|5
|9
|29
|199
|5
|560
|23
|6
|37
|802
|0
|34
|36
|0
|Kansas City
|4
|16
|25
|152
|6
|511
|40
|7
|28
|797
|0
|25
|44
|0
|Seattle
|1
|12
|32
|188
|3
|528
|33
|13
|33
|795
|0
|21
|34
|0
|Detroit
|2
|10
|16
|190
|5
|474
|33
|8
|35
|858
|0
|29
|37
|0
|Cleveland
|4
|17
|15
|170
|16
|382
|46
|9
|39
|782
|0
|28
|38
|0
|Oakland
|12
|9
|34
|186
|7
|532
|53
|13
|41
|808
|0
|35
|43
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.