THROUGH MAY 4

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Cleveland.252.396.3182481911120632444720109
N.Y. Yankees.248.424.3232583111920635239135112
Tampa Bay.245.394.3152583010920332746622103
L.A. Angels.244.417.3232685212020835543432115
Toronto.241.403.30026858972073464303296
Minnesota.236.386.3162581110719131342126100
Seattle.231.374.3172582810419131037524101
Boston.231.352.28225839901942955111689
Detroit.226.316.30123751721702373131070
Texas.224.340.293248041041802732812199
Chicago White Sox.221.355.27624777791722763612274
Baltimore.221.322.30225829831832674121381
Houston.219.378.29425828961813134122994
Kansas City.218.317.28623757701652403031363
Oakland.206.329.26925817921682693641984
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Cleveland27776019111422361013150
N.Y. Yankees39118542141471838307170
Tampa Bay15880322017512352015150
L.A. Angels458933235171022337016200
Toronto281264421412318366013160
Minnesota25118712214523328012180
Seattle051196420314417358013230
Boston41695731924320342012190
Detroit0487422084317324015120
Texas17774218516710320013211
Chicago White Sox35951116510120293022170
Baltimore371782323812610408018300
Houston265863202951234208220
Kansas City2486611621441733006250
Oakland151063323313115286021250

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

