THROUGH MAY 4
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Cleveland
|.252
|.396
|.318
|24
|819
|111
|206
|324
|44
|7
|20
|109
|N.Y. Yankees
|.248
|.424
|.323
|25
|831
|119
|206
|352
|39
|1
|35
|112
|Tampa Bay
|.245
|.394
|.315
|25
|830
|109
|203
|327
|46
|6
|22
|103
|L.A. Angels
|.244
|.417
|.323
|26
|852
|120
|208
|355
|43
|4
|32
|115
|Toronto
|.241
|.403
|.300
|26
|858
|97
|207
|346
|43
|0
|32
|96
|Minnesota
|.236
|.386
|.316
|25
|811
|107
|191
|313
|42
|1
|26
|100
|Seattle
|.231
|.374
|.317
|25
|828
|104
|191
|310
|37
|5
|24
|101
|Boston
|.231
|.352
|.282
|25
|839
|90
|194
|295
|51
|1
|16
|89
|Detroit
|.226
|.316
|.301
|23
|751
|72
|170
|237
|31
|3
|10
|70
|Texas
|.224
|.340
|.293
|24
|804
|104
|180
|273
|28
|1
|21
|99
|Chicago White Sox
|.221
|.355
|.276
|24
|777
|79
|172
|276
|36
|1
|22
|74
|Baltimore
|.221
|.322
|.302
|25
|829
|83
|183
|267
|41
|2
|13
|81
|Houston
|.219
|.378
|.294
|25
|828
|96
|181
|313
|41
|2
|29
|94
|Kansas City
|.218
|.317
|.286
|23
|757
|70
|165
|240
|30
|3
|13
|63
|Oakland
|.206
|.329
|.269
|25
|817
|92
|168
|269
|36
|4
|19
|84
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Cleveland
|2
|7
|7
|76
|0
|191
|11
|4
|22
|361
|0
|13
|15
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
|9
|11
|85
|4
|214
|14
|7
|18
|383
|0
|7
|17
|0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|5
|8
|80
|3
|220
|17
|5
|12
|352
|0
|15
|15
|0
|L.A. Angels
|4
|5
|8
|93
|3
|235
|17
|10
|22
|337
|0
|16
|20
|0
|Toronto
|2
|8
|12
|64
|4
|214
|12
|3
|18
|366
|0
|13
|16
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|5
|11
|87
|1
|221
|4
|5
|23
|328
|0
|12
|18
|0
|Seattle
|0
|5
|11
|96
|4
|203
|14
|4
|17
|358
|0
|13
|23
|0
|Boston
|4
|16
|9
|57
|3
|192
|4
|3
|20
|342
|0
|12
|19
|0
|Detroit
|0
|4
|8
|74
|2
|208
|4
|3
|17
|324
|0
|15
|12
|0
|Texas
|1
|7
|7
|74
|2
|185
|16
|7
|10
|320
|0
|13
|21
|1
|Chicago White Sox
|3
|5
|9
|51
|1
|165
|10
|1
|20
|293
|0
|22
|17
|0
|Baltimore
|3
|7
|17
|82
|3
|238
|12
|6
|10
|408
|0
|18
|30
|0
|Houston
|2
|6
|5
|86
|3
|202
|9
|5
|12
|342
|0
|8
|22
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|4
|8
|66
|1
|162
|14
|4
|17
|330
|0
|6
|25
|0
|Oakland
|1
|5
|10
|63
|3
|233
|13
|1
|15
|286
|0
|21
|25
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.