THROUGH MAY 27
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.271
|.453
|.340
|51
|1773
|327
|481
|803
|101
|7
|69
|314
|Tampa Bay
|.271
|.499
|.346
|54
|1827
|324
|495
|911
|100
|8
|100
|311
|Toronto
|.265
|.424
|.332
|53
|1858
|254
|492
|787
|97
|6
|62
|239
|Boston
|.263
|.432
|.333
|52
|1777
|271
|467
|767
|114
|3
|60
|261
|L.A. Angels
|.260
|.424
|.328
|53
|1803
|259
|468
|765
|80
|5
|69
|255
|Baltimore
|.251
|.423
|.327
|52
|1757
|262
|441
|743
|94
|8
|64
|254
|Houston
|.244
|.380
|.314
|51
|1704
|224
|416
|648
|86
|4
|46
|214
|Chicago White Sox
|.239
|.385
|.296
|54
|1838
|230
|439
|708
|93
|7
|54
|226
|N.Y. Yankees
|.234
|.414
|.307
|54
|1775
|243
|416
|734
|65
|8
|79
|235
|Seattle
|.231
|.386
|.310
|52
|1738
|236
|401
|670
|90
|4
|57
|227
|Detroit
|.231
|.357
|.306
|50
|1703
|189
|393
|608
|82
|2
|43
|183
|Minnesota
|.231
|.410
|.313
|52
|1755
|240
|406
|719
|83
|7
|72
|227
|Kansas City
|.231
|.383
|.295
|53
|1775
|210
|410
|680
|90
|12
|52
|200
|Cleveland
|.225
|.338
|.296
|51
|1683
|174
|378
|569
|81
|10
|30
|160
|Oakland
|.221
|.359
|.297
|54
|1799
|188
|397
|646
|72
|6
|55
|182
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|5
|20
|24
|171
|3
|454
|31
|10
|28
|750
|1
|24
|46
|0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|15
|34
|184
|1
|448
|67
|16
|33
|746
|0
|17
|46
|0
|Toronto
|2
|11
|18
|175
|4
|422
|42
|10
|40
|862
|1
|28
|39
|0
|Boston
|5
|11
|24
|168
|3
|408
|31
|6
|43
|752
|0
|32
|37
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|20
|29
|163
|3
|455
|25
|8
|45
|780
|0
|35
|44
|0
|Baltimore
|9
|16
|14
|191
|5
|421
|45
|9
|44
|750
|0
|22
|55
|0
|Houston
|3
|14
|23
|158
|6
|409
|29
|9
|39
|717
|1
|19
|41
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|5
|10
|22
|131
|8
|449
|30
|5
|35
|724
|0
|27
|38
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|2
|14
|16
|176
|6
|449
|38
|14
|36
|675
|1
|30
|44
|0
|Seattle
|1
|12
|31
|175
|2
|498
|31
|13
|32
|740
|0
|18
|32
|0
|Detroit
|2
|8
|16
|173
|4
|446
|29
|8
|33
|809
|0
|26
|35
|0
|Minnesota
|5
|9
|29
|183
|5
|519
|22
|6
|33
|748
|0
|32
|31
|0
|Kansas City
|3
|16
|22
|147
|6
|475
|37
|7
|28
|745
|0
|25
|44
|0
|Cleveland
|4
|15
|15
|162
|15
|362
|46
|9
|34
|729
|0
|27
|35
|0
|Oakland
|12
|9
|29
|171
|7
|512
|51
|11
|36
|768
|0
|35
|40
|0
