THROUGH MAY 27

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.271.453.340511773327481803101769314
Tampa Bay.271.499.3465418273244959111008100311
Toronto.265.424.33253185825449278797662239
Boston.263.432.333521777271467767114360261
L.A. Angels.260.424.32853180325946876580569255
Baltimore.251.423.32752175726244174394864254
Houston.244.380.31451170422441664886446214
Chicago White Sox.239.385.29654183823043970893754226
N.Y. Yankees.234.414.30754177524341673465879235
Seattle.231.386.31052173823640167090457227
Detroit.231.357.30650170318939360882243183
Minnesota.231.410.31352175524040671983772227
Kansas City.231.383.295531775210410680901252200
Cleveland.225.338.296511683174378569811030160
Oakland.221.359.29754179918839764672655182
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas520241713454311028750124460
Tampa Bay215341841448671633746017460
Toronto211181754422421040862128390
Boston51124168340831643752032370
L.A. Angels02029163345525845780035440
Baltimore91614191542145944750022550
Houston31423158640929939717119410
Chicago White Sox51022131844930535724027380
N.Y. Yankees214161766449381436675130440
Seattle112311752498311332740018320
Detroit2816173444629833809026350
Minnesota5929183551922633748032310
Kansas City31622147647537728745025440
Cleveland415151621536246934729027350
Oakland129291717512511136768035400

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you