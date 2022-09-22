THROUGH SEPTEMBER 21
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.262
|.428
|.327
|149
|5111
|707
|1339
|2190
|291
|10
|180
|691
|Chicago White Sox
|.260
|.392
|.315
|149
|5191
|651
|1351
|2037
|253
|8
|139
|619
|Boston
|.259
|.410
|.321
|148
|5099
|674
|1320
|2091
|330
|12
|139
|645
|Cleveland
|.253
|.382
|.316
|149
|5112
|635
|1292
|1953
|257
|25
|118
|602
|Minnesota
|.248
|.404
|.317
|149
|5046
|641
|1253
|2041
|249
|16
|169
|615
|Houston
|.247
|.424
|.321
|150
|5010
|687
|1239
|2125
|261
|11
|201
|667
|Kansas City
|.243
|.377
|.306
|149
|4986
|581
|1211
|1882
|226
|35
|125
|558
|Texas
|.242
|.400
|.304
|148
|5031
|660
|1218
|2013
|211
|19
|182
|628
|Tampa Bay
|.241
|.380
|.310
|149
|4995
|621
|1206
|1900
|271
|15
|131
|592
|N.Y. Yankees
|.241
|.429
|.324
|148
|4980
|751
|1200
|2134
|210
|8
|236
|713
|Baltimore
|.235
|.387
|.304
|148
|4957
|614
|1163
|1919
|254
|20
|154
|582
|Detroit
|.229
|.342
|.284
|149
|4934
|497
|1128
|1688
|218
|27
|96
|475
|L.A. Angels
|.229
|.387
|.294
|149
|4976
|568
|1141
|1924
|191
|29
|178
|546
|Seattle
|.227
|.388
|.311
|148
|4908
|615
|1115
|1903
|209
|18
|181
|590
|Oakland
|.216
|.345
|.281
|149
|4884
|519
|1055
|1687
|230
|12
|126
|489
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|29
|52
|460
|13
|1138
|63
|30
|122
|2180
|0
|74
|113
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|16
|33
|66
|367
|9
|1170
|53
|9
|117
|2223
|1
|98
|110
|0
|Boston
|12
|48
|57
|433
|22
|1267
|51
|19
|118
|2281
|1
|75
|118
|0
|Cleveland
|18
|48
|73
|418
|31
|1018
|105
|25
|106
|2262
|0
|86
|121
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|40
|54
|470
|10
|1232
|31
|17
|120
|2186
|0
|72
|112
|2
|Houston
|8
|38
|58
|500
|18
|1094
|78
|20
|107
|2111
|1
|66
|113
|0
|Kansas City
|17
|42
|46
|425
|7
|1195
|98
|29
|95
|2124
|0
|76
|137
|0
|Texas
|8
|35
|44
|422
|11
|1313
|120
|37
|74
|2001
|1
|92
|122
|2
|Tampa Bay
|7
|29
|54
|457
|12
|1276
|88
|34
|85
|2134
|0
|76
|98
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|13
|36
|63
|564
|33
|1265
|93
|30
|106
|2169
|0
|71
|93
|0
|Baltimore
|11
|41
|79
|433
|10
|1268
|87
|29
|85
|2086
|0
|84
|135
|1
|Detroit
|8
|40
|51
|346
|6
|1307
|40
|22
|101
|1952
|0
|88
|124
|0
|L.A. Angels
|21
|23
|48
|419
|24
|1440
|75
|26
|86
|1997
|2
|75
|129
|0
|Seattle
|9
|37
|77
|534
|15
|1266
|74
|24
|103
|2043
|0
|61
|106
|0
|Oakland
|20
|31
|57
|394
|6
|1289
|72
|21
|103
|1886
|0
|85
|124
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.