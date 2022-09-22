THROUGH SEPTEMBER 21

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.262.428.32714951117071339219029110180691
Chicago White Sox.260.392.3151495191651135120372538139619
Boston.259.410.32114850996741320209133012139645
Cleveland.253.382.31614951126351292195325725118602
Minnesota.248.404.31714950466411253204124916169615
Houston.247.424.32115050106871239212526111201667
Kansas City.243.377.30614949865811211188222635125558
Texas.242.400.30414850316601218201321119182628
Tampa Bay.241.380.31014949956211206190027115131592
N.Y. Yankees.241.429.3241484980751120021342108236713
Baltimore.235.387.30414849576141163191925420154582
Detroit.229.342.2841494934497112816882182796475
L.A. Angels.229.387.29414949765681141192419129178546
Seattle.227.388.31114849086151115190320918181590
Oakland.216.345.28114948845191055168723012126489
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto82952460131138633012221800741130
Chicago White Sox1633663679117053911722231981100
Boston124857433221267511911822811751180
Cleveland1848734183110181052510622620861210
Minnesota104054470101232311712021860721122
Houston83858500181094782010721111661130
Kansas City1742464257119598299521240761370
Texas83544422111313120377420011921222
Tampa Bay729544571212768834852134076980
N.Y. Yankees13366356433126593301062169071930
Baltimore11417943310126887298520860841351
Detroit8405134661307402210119520881240
L.A. Angels21234841924144075268619972751290
Seattle93777534151266742410320430611060
Oakland20315739461289722110318860851240

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

