THROUGH JULY 28

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.268.442.33199339848491015011945129471
Chicago White Sox.257.384.3129834184308791314171684409
Boston.254.411.316100344645687714152228100434
Minnesota.252.420.323983315448837139216910122433
Cleveland.252.389.31598333443184112961831978409
Kansas City.246.378.30999334037982212631542579361
N.Y. Yankees.245.442.330100335252682014801416169501
Texas.240.399.300983342441801133514011124418
Tampa Bay.240.381.30799332741079812691741291389
Houston.239.423.316100331444379214031709141429
Seattle.235.388.3181003328408782129015412110390
Baltimore.234.387.302993340415782129317913102391
L.A. Angels.230.381.300993290385756125413218110369
Detroit.228.336.285100328632375011041371761308
Oakland.214.342.27510132973457071127157783321
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto8223829487704118791459046800
Chicago White Sox1219452367762384731458064770
Boston83339286158303912641510160870
Minnesota6263532238001513741408049691
Cleveland123540281126806015701445059780
Kansas City10252729057646221671486053880
N.Y. Yankees72748390208446617741481045600
Texas5252427798557824441312161821
Tampa Bay5193329998746025581401050690
Houston62138345127495015661394051720
Seattle42555361118585318661442034730
Baltimore8266127478716118601415060850
L.A. Angels161333301199605718591332155810
Detroit5253124238442715711326055770
Oakland10233625058525616651233064830

