THROUGH JULY 28
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.268
|.442
|.331
|99
|3398
|484
|910
|1501
|194
|5
|129
|471
|Chicago White Sox
|.257
|.384
|.312
|98
|3418
|430
|879
|1314
|171
|6
|84
|409
|Boston
|.254
|.411
|.316
|100
|3446
|456
|877
|1415
|222
|8
|100
|434
|Minnesota
|.252
|.420
|.323
|98
|3315
|448
|837
|1392
|169
|10
|122
|433
|Cleveland
|.252
|.389
|.315
|98
|3334
|431
|841
|1296
|183
|19
|78
|409
|Kansas City
|.246
|.378
|.309
|99
|3340
|379
|822
|1263
|154
|25
|79
|361
|N.Y. Yankees
|.245
|.442
|.330
|100
|3352
|526
|820
|1480
|141
|6
|169
|501
|Texas
|.240
|.399
|.300
|98
|3342
|441
|801
|1335
|140
|11
|124
|418
|Tampa Bay
|.240
|.381
|.307
|99
|3327
|410
|798
|1269
|174
|12
|91
|389
|Houston
|.239
|.423
|.316
|100
|3314
|443
|792
|1403
|170
|9
|141
|429
|Seattle
|.235
|.388
|.318
|100
|3328
|408
|782
|1290
|154
|12
|110
|390
|Baltimore
|.234
|.387
|.302
|99
|3340
|415
|782
|1293
|179
|13
|102
|391
|L.A. Angels
|.230
|.381
|.300
|99
|3290
|385
|756
|1254
|132
|18
|110
|369
|Detroit
|.228
|.336
|.285
|100
|3286
|323
|750
|1104
|137
|17
|61
|308
|Oakland
|.214
|.342
|.275
|101
|3297
|345
|707
|1127
|157
|7
|83
|321
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|22
|38
|294
|8
|770
|41
|18
|79
|1459
|0
|46
|80
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|12
|19
|45
|236
|7
|762
|38
|4
|73
|1458
|0
|64
|77
|0
|Boston
|8
|33
|39
|286
|15
|830
|39
|12
|64
|1510
|1
|60
|87
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|26
|35
|322
|3
|800
|15
|13
|74
|1408
|0
|49
|69
|1
|Cleveland
|12
|35
|40
|281
|12
|680
|60
|15
|70
|1445
|0
|59
|78
|0
|Kansas City
|10
|25
|27
|290
|5
|764
|62
|21
|67
|1486
|0
|53
|88
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|27
|48
|390
|20
|844
|66
|17
|74
|1481
|0
|45
|60
|0
|Texas
|5
|25
|24
|277
|9
|855
|78
|24
|44
|1312
|1
|61
|82
|1
|Tampa Bay
|5
|19
|33
|299
|9
|874
|60
|25
|58
|1401
|0
|50
|69
|0
|Houston
|6
|21
|38
|345
|12
|749
|50
|15
|66
|1394
|0
|51
|72
|0
|Seattle
|4
|25
|55
|361
|11
|858
|53
|18
|66
|1442
|0
|34
|73
|0
|Baltimore
|8
|26
|61
|274
|7
|871
|61
|18
|60
|1415
|0
|60
|85
|0
|L.A. Angels
|16
|13
|33
|301
|19
|960
|57
|18
|59
|1332
|1
|55
|81
|0
|Detroit
|5
|25
|31
|242
|3
|844
|27
|15
|71
|1326
|0
|55
|77
|0
|Oakland
|10
|23
|36
|250
|5
|852
|56
|16
|65
|1233
|0
|64
|83
|0
