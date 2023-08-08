THROUGH AUGUST 7

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.272.463.34211339256531067181924711161626
Boston.262.432.32911238315491004165624614126526
Toronto.261.421.33111439215191022164920510134493
Tampa Bay.255.445.3281143823593974170019616166569
L.A. Angels.254.443.3291143883556987172017919172536
Baltimore.253.422.3211123782554958159721618129537
Cleveland.250.380.313113384545896214622042284429
Houston.248.415.320113382453894915871829146520
Minnesota.239.418.3161143847510918160719216155486
Kansas City.238.385.2971143813442906146718630105424
Chicago White Sox.237.387.2941143883469922150318411125455
Seattle.235.401.314112376451188615101978137493
Detroit.232.368.2981123791437880139617317103423
N.Y. Yankees.231.404.3041133699485853149515012156466
Oakland.223.362.3021133707406826134315418109391
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas83535401897659156317261461020
Boston82750343992179198016300781020
Toronto3224837699237426951816150930
Tampa Bay52861367398512134711573045850
L.A. Angels534623891810615520941724165900
Baltimore16353136499367718771542045980
Cleveland92836330267809223841674053830
Houston928433711089585218516002561050
Minnesota1021663801011715911811642249790
Kansas City113554280798910627611528051840
Chicago White Sox1224452791410106916821558062780
Seattle32769377911177721701662153840
Detroit6232634269885015781637073870
N.Y. Yankees73335372139266822841443262750
Oakland24275937410103710522881577070780

