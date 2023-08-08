THROUGH AUGUST 7
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.272
|.463
|.342
|113
|3925
|653
|1067
|1819
|247
|11
|161
|626
|Boston
|.262
|.432
|.329
|112
|3831
|549
|1004
|1656
|246
|14
|126
|526
|Toronto
|.261
|.421
|.331
|114
|3921
|519
|1022
|1649
|205
|10
|134
|493
|Tampa Bay
|.255
|.445
|.328
|114
|3823
|593
|974
|1700
|196
|16
|166
|569
|L.A. Angels
|.254
|.443
|.329
|114
|3883
|556
|987
|1720
|179
|19
|172
|536
|Baltimore
|.253
|.422
|.321
|112
|3782
|554
|958
|1597
|216
|18
|129
|537
|Cleveland
|.250
|.380
|.313
|113
|3845
|458
|962
|1462
|204
|22
|84
|429
|Houston
|.248
|.415
|.320
|113
|3824
|538
|949
|1587
|182
|9
|146
|520
|Minnesota
|.239
|.418
|.316
|114
|3847
|510
|918
|1607
|192
|16
|155
|486
|Kansas City
|.238
|.385
|.297
|114
|3813
|442
|906
|1467
|186
|30
|105
|424
|Chicago White Sox
|.237
|.387
|.294
|114
|3883
|469
|922
|1503
|184
|11
|125
|455
|Seattle
|.235
|.401
|.314
|112
|3764
|511
|886
|1510
|197
|8
|137
|493
|Detroit
|.232
|.368
|.298
|112
|3791
|437
|880
|1396
|173
|17
|103
|423
|N.Y. Yankees
|.231
|.404
|.304
|113
|3699
|485
|853
|1495
|150
|12
|156
|466
|Oakland
|.223
|.362
|.302
|113
|3707
|406
|826
|1343
|154
|18
|109
|391
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|8
|35
|35
|401
|8
|976
|59
|15
|63
|1726
|1
|46
|102
|0
|Boston
|8
|27
|50
|343
|9
|921
|79
|19
|80
|1630
|0
|78
|102
|0
|Toronto
|3
|22
|48
|376
|9
|923
|74
|26
|95
|1816
|1
|50
|93
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|28
|61
|367
|3
|985
|121
|34
|71
|1573
|0
|45
|85
|0
|L.A. Angels
|5
|34
|62
|389
|18
|1061
|55
|20
|94
|1724
|1
|65
|90
|0
|Baltimore
|16
|35
|31
|364
|9
|936
|77
|18
|77
|1542
|0
|45
|98
|0
|Cleveland
|9
|28
|36
|330
|26
|780
|92
|23
|84
|1674
|0
|53
|83
|0
|Houston
|9
|28
|43
|371
|10
|895
|85
|21
|85
|1600
|2
|56
|105
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|21
|66
|380
|10
|1171
|59
|11
|81
|1642
|2
|49
|79
|0
|Kansas City
|11
|35
|54
|280
|7
|989
|106
|27
|61
|1528
|0
|51
|84
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|12
|24
|45
|279
|14
|1010
|69
|16
|82
|1558
|0
|62
|78
|0
|Seattle
|3
|27
|69
|377
|9
|1117
|77
|21
|70
|1662
|1
|53
|84
|0
|Detroit
|6
|23
|26
|342
|6
|988
|50
|15
|78
|1637
|0
|73
|87
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|33
|35
|372
|13
|926
|68
|22
|84
|1443
|2
|62
|75
|0
|Oakland
|24
|27
|59
|374
|10
|1037
|105
|22
|88
|1577
|0
|70
|78
|0
