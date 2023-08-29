THROUGH AUGUST 28

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.268.456.33813145687311226208428215182701
Boston.265.440.33213245376591204199628815158632
Tampa Bay.260.447.33113244597041158199422320191674
Houston.257.427.33013345656701174195122613175648
Toronto.257.415.32813245345921166188323011155564
Baltimore.254.424.31913144346491125188224623155629
L.A. Angels.249.432.32213244796211114193720723190599
Cleveland.248.380.31013244875361114170724025101501
Seattle.246.420.32613144496341093186723810172611
Minnesota.241.422.32013244575991072188322217185574
Kansas City.241.390.29813344575261073173921535127506
Chicago White Sox.240.390.29513245035451079175421811145522
Detroit.234.379.30013144235191034167619622134499
N.Y. Yankees.228.401.3041314287552979172016613183532
Oakland.222.364.3001324331476962157817818134458
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas9414046312115267187520401511200
Boston9305840611107191229619560911140
Tampa Bay533784144115113837831849055960
Houston12335545612104194239919722671230
Toronto42557432101069862910620791631010
Baltimore19423740910109291209117980511150
L.A. Angels53967438231230632310119571801001
Cleveland12314137530937109259219270631020
Seattle43192450101298101278220161631030
Minnesota1025784551113626812961920259970
Kansas City12445932011113512935771764064990
Chicago White Sox1325483191811747817951800072900
Detroit92636393711816018931905087970
N.Y. Yankees734404381311167927981690276870
Oakland263177421111210121241021846081930

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

