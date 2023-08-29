THROUGH AUGUST 28
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.268
|.456
|.338
|131
|4568
|731
|1226
|2084
|282
|15
|182
|701
|Boston
|.265
|.440
|.332
|132
|4537
|659
|1204
|1996
|288
|15
|158
|632
|Tampa Bay
|.260
|.447
|.331
|132
|4459
|704
|1158
|1994
|223
|20
|191
|674
|Houston
|.257
|.427
|.330
|133
|4565
|670
|1174
|1951
|226
|13
|175
|648
|Toronto
|.257
|.415
|.328
|132
|4534
|592
|1166
|1883
|230
|11
|155
|564
|Baltimore
|.254
|.424
|.319
|131
|4434
|649
|1125
|1882
|246
|23
|155
|629
|L.A. Angels
|.249
|.432
|.322
|132
|4479
|621
|1114
|1937
|207
|23
|190
|599
|Cleveland
|.248
|.380
|.310
|132
|4487
|536
|1114
|1707
|240
|25
|101
|501
|Seattle
|.246
|.420
|.326
|131
|4449
|634
|1093
|1867
|238
|10
|172
|611
|Minnesota
|.241
|.422
|.320
|132
|4457
|599
|1072
|1883
|222
|17
|185
|574
|Kansas City
|.241
|.390
|.298
|133
|4457
|526
|1073
|1739
|215
|35
|127
|506
|Chicago White Sox
|.240
|.390
|.295
|132
|4503
|545
|1079
|1754
|218
|11
|145
|522
|Detroit
|.234
|.379
|.300
|131
|4423
|519
|1034
|1676
|196
|22
|134
|499
|N.Y. Yankees
|.228
|.401
|.304
|131
|4287
|552
|979
|1720
|166
|13
|183
|532
|Oakland
|.222
|.364
|.300
|132
|4331
|476
|962
|1578
|178
|18
|134
|458
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|9
|41
|40
|463
|12
|1152
|67
|18
|75
|2040
|1
|51
|120
|0
|Boston
|9
|30
|58
|406
|11
|1071
|91
|22
|96
|1956
|0
|91
|114
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|33
|78
|414
|4
|1151
|138
|37
|83
|1849
|0
|55
|96
|0
|Houston
|12
|33
|55
|456
|12
|1041
|94
|23
|99
|1972
|2
|67
|123
|0
|Toronto
|4
|25
|57
|432
|10
|1069
|86
|29
|106
|2079
|1
|63
|101
|0
|Baltimore
|19
|42
|37
|409
|10
|1092
|91
|20
|91
|1798
|0
|51
|115
|0
|L.A. Angels
|5
|39
|67
|438
|23
|1230
|63
|23
|101
|1957
|1
|80
|100
|1
|Cleveland
|12
|31
|41
|375
|30
|937
|109
|25
|92
|1927
|0
|63
|102
|0
|Seattle
|4
|31
|92
|450
|10
|1298
|101
|27
|82
|2016
|1
|63
|103
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|25
|78
|455
|11
|1362
|68
|12
|96
|1920
|2
|59
|97
|0
|Kansas City
|12
|44
|59
|320
|11
|1135
|129
|35
|77
|1764
|0
|64
|99
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|13
|25
|48
|319
|18
|1174
|78
|17
|95
|1800
|0
|72
|90
|0
|Detroit
|9
|26
|36
|393
|7
|1181
|60
|18
|93
|1905
|0
|87
|97
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|34
|40
|438
|13
|1116
|79
|27
|98
|1690
|2
|76
|87
|0
|Oakland
|26
|31
|77
|421
|11
|1210
|121
|24
|102
|1846
|0
|81
|93
|0
