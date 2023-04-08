THROUGH APRIL 7

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.287.401.34582893783116150633
Chicago White Sox.287.466.339829641851382301041
Tampa Bay.285.570.356723553671341301852
Boston.269.486.347621240571031221038
Baltimore.259.469.350723941621121701139
Cleveland.249.358.32982854171102122535
N.Y. Yankees.248.451.33572263556102811233
Texas.244.400.305722536559080934
Minnesota.244.360.308724227598762625
Houston.235.346.325827236649490734
Seattle.229.384.29482713462104210732
L.A. Angels.225.364.319723636538690836
Oakland.221.374.2957235275288120826
Detroit.201.301.257723921487271521
Kansas City.180.300.263825020457571720
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto032250654241390590
Chicago White Sox004190689031460340
Tampa Bay04325050522790380
Boston11521142204930370
Baltimore1133107213151010760
Cleveland1423436711221300330
N.Y. Yankees0112906411331030220
Texas03318061114860290
Minnesota011221581161000170
Houston127301716151320230
Seattle005200717231120540
L.A. Angels132321572051070560
Oakland01223161608950840
Detroit00018070424780460
Kansas City003250693061130080

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

