THROUGH MARCH 31
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.442
|.512
|.469
|1
|43
|10
|19
|22
|3
|0
|0
|10
|Baltimore
|.395
|.658
|.521
|1
|38
|10
|15
|25
|4
|0
|2
|9
|Boston
|.314
|.429
|.390
|1
|35
|9
|11
|15
|2
|1
|0
|8
|Texas
|.313
|.531
|.421
|1
|32
|11
|10
|17
|1
|0
|2
|10
|Chicago White Sox
|.293
|.413
|.329
|2
|75
|6
|22
|31
|6
|0
|1
|6
|Minnesota
|.270
|.324
|.341
|1
|37
|2
|10
|12
|0
|1
|0
|2
|N.Y. Yankees
|.250
|.438
|.294
|1
|32
|5
|8
|14
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Cleveland
|.243
|.286
|.316
|2
|70
|9
|17
|20
|3
|0
|0
|7
|Seattle
|.219
|.359
|.286
|2
|64
|7
|14
|23
|6
|0
|1
|7
|Oakland
|.207
|.276
|.303
|1
|29
|2
|6
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|.207
|.414
|.281
|1
|29
|4
|6
|12
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Houston
|.190
|.310
|.319
|2
|58
|8
|11
|18
|1
|0
|2
|7
|Detroit
|.188
|.250
|.257
|1
|32
|0
|6
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.A. Angels
|.161
|.161
|.257
|1
|31
|1
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|.074
|.111
|.242
|1
|27
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|11
|0
|1
|0
|26
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|1
|9
|0
|8
|5
|0
|1
|21
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Boston
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|9
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|8
|1
|0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|20
|2
|0
|1
|41
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|2
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|0
|8
|0
|13
|3
|0
|0
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|18
|2
|0
|1
|29
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|12
|1
|0
|1
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0
|21
|3
|1
|3
|25
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|11
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
