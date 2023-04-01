THROUGH MARCH 31

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.442.512.46914310192230010
Baltimore.395.658.5211381015254029
Boston.314.429.390135911152108
Texas.313.531.42113211101710210
Chicago White Sox.293.413.329275622316016
Minnesota.270.324.341137210120102
N.Y. Yankees.250.438.29413258140025
Cleveland.243.286.316270917203007
Seattle.219.359.286264714236017
Oakland.207.276.3031292682002
Tampa Bay.207.414.28112946120024
Houston.190.310.319258811181027
Detroit.188.250.2571320682000
L.A. Angels.161.161.2571311550001
Kansas City.074.111.2421270231000
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto0213011010260110
Baltimore101908501210220
Boston012309002150120
Texas00060810170000
Chicago White Sox0022020201410030
Minnesota000409001210020
N.Y. Yankees0002016200130010
Cleveland0108013300340010
Seattle0024018201290310
Oakland0004112101150110
Tampa Bay00030700180010
Houston0029021313250210
Detroit000306001120010
L.A. Angels000418101150010
Kansas City0015011002140110

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you