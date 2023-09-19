THROUGH SEPTEMBER 18
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.265
|.453
|.337
|150
|5205
|820
|1380
|2357
|313
|17
|210
|786
|Boston
|.261
|.432
|.327
|151
|5210
|740
|1361
|2250
|325
|18
|176
|706
|Houston
|.260
|.437
|.332
|151
|5194
|782
|1349
|2270
|259
|19
|208
|756
|Baltimore
|.258
|.428
|.323
|150
|5111
|766
|1319
|2189
|288
|27
|176
|742
|Toronto
|.257
|.415
|.329
|150
|5136
|679
|1318
|2134
|268
|16
|172
|646
|Tampa Bay
|.257
|.444
|.329
|151
|5108
|795
|1313
|2266
|257
|24
|216
|763
|Cleveland
|.250
|.381
|.313
|151
|5146
|618
|1288
|1963
|273
|27
|116
|579
|L.A. Angels
|.246
|.428
|.318
|150
|5086
|690
|1250
|2179
|231
|25
|216
|664
|Seattle
|.243
|.415
|.322
|150
|5102
|709
|1242
|2117
|265
|11
|196
|682
|Kansas City
|.242
|.396
|.301
|151
|5061
|622
|1227
|2003
|246
|40
|150
|599
|Minnesota
|.241
|.424
|.322
|151
|5113
|708
|1234
|2170
|249
|21
|215
|679
|Chicago White Sox
|.240
|.389
|.294
|151
|5145
|618
|1237
|1999
|250
|13
|162
|594
|Detroit
|.235
|.378
|.303
|150
|5077
|604
|1193
|1918
|220
|23
|153
|582
|N.Y. Yankees
|.226
|.397
|.304
|150
|4924
|632
|1111
|1957
|196
|13
|208
|609
|Oakland
|.224
|.371
|.300
|150
|4928
|545
|1103
|1830
|209
|19
|160
|525
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|10
|46
|46
|542
|16
|1314
|77
|18
|94
|2318
|1
|55
|138
|0
|Boston
|9
|33
|65
|463
|15
|1264
|101
|24
|110
|2264
|0
|98
|126
|0
|Houston
|12
|38
|65
|517
|13
|1151
|102
|28
|118
|2219
|2
|75
|136
|0
|Baltimore
|20
|47
|41
|471
|13
|1256
|101
|22
|108
|2072
|0
|61
|132
|0
|Toronto
|4
|31
|62
|509
|13
|1207
|92
|33
|124
|2331
|1
|70
|116
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|37
|89
|477
|6
|1319
|155
|41
|101
|2113
|0
|63
|109
|0
|Cleveland
|13
|40
|51
|437
|38
|1062
|139
|32
|102
|2254
|0
|71
|116
|0
|L.A. Angels
|7
|44
|70
|491
|26
|1402
|71
|29
|114
|2186
|1
|88
|110
|1
|Seattle
|4
|34
|106
|505
|12
|1489
|110
|29
|92
|2313
|1
|72
|118
|0
|Kansas City
|12
|53
|68
|380
|12
|1291
|152
|38
|90
|2006
|0
|75
|119
|0
|Minnesota
|11
|28
|83
|536
|11
|1551
|81
|18
|108
|2198
|2
|64
|111
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|15
|27
|50
|351
|18
|1325
|81
|20
|118
|2039
|0
|88
|107
|0
|Detroit
|12
|29
|45
|464
|9
|1374
|79
|21
|102
|2207
|0
|94
|119
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|35
|47
|521
|16
|1303
|95
|30
|111
|1995
|2
|86
|107
|0
|Oakland
|27
|34
|82
|465
|12
|1381
|139
|26
|113
|2057
|0
|89
|114
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.