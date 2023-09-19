THROUGH SEPTEMBER 18

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.265.453.33715052058201380235731317210786
Boston.261.432.32715152107401361225032518176706
Houston.260.437.33215151947821349227025919208756
Baltimore.258.428.32315051117661319218928827176742
Toronto.257.415.32915051366791318213426816172646
Tampa Bay.257.444.32915151087951313226625724216763
Cleveland.250.381.31315151466181288196327327116579
L.A. Angels.246.428.31815050866901250217923125216664
Seattle.243.415.32215051027091242211726511196682
Kansas City.242.396.30115150616221227200324640150599
Minnesota.241.424.32215151137081234217024921215679
Chicago White Sox.240.389.29415151456181237199925013162594
Detroit.235.378.30315050776041193191822023153582
N.Y. Yankees.226.397.30415049246321111195719613208609
Oakland.224.371.30015049285451103183020919160525
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas10464654216131477189423181551380
Boston933654631512641012411022640981260
Houston1238655171311511022811822192751360
Baltimore2047414711312561012210820720611320
Toronto43162509131207923312423311701160
Tampa Bay53789477613191554110121130631090
Cleveland1340514373810621393210222540711160
L.A. Angels74470491261402712911421861881101
Seattle434106505121489110299223131721180
Kansas City125368380121291152389020060751190
Minnesota112883536111551811810821982641110
Chicago White Sox152750351181325812011820390881070
Detroit12294546491374792110222070941190
N.Y. Yankees73547521161303953011119952861070
Oakland2734824651213811392611320570891140

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

