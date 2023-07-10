THROUGH JULY 9

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.274.460.34191320053187714722059124509
Boston.263.427.33291312145182213342061294432
Toronto.259.415.32691313141081013001669102388
Tampa Bay.259.452.331933125506809141416813137483
L.A. Angels.256.442.330913086443789136514314135427
Baltimore.254.423.324893016442765127616214107429
Cleveland.250.375.31490307036576911521651960339
Houston.247.407.31691306941775812481527108401
Chicago White Sox.237.391.29692313938274312261569103371
Seattle.233.391.31289299240469611691537102389
Minnesota.232.400.30991305138070812191508115361
Kansas City.232.371.29591303133770211231452178322
N.Y. Yankees.231.410.300912987400690122412511129384
Detroit.231.367.30089301334669511061351582335
Oakland.221.353.29992304032967310721201285317
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas6293031187784813501402141830
Boston7214329077436113681352061760
Toronto2163328757256822731409146710
Tampa Bay52446303279911129571272038770
L.A. Angels2304831078084417791357050720
Baltimore11272729977396317611238036800
Cleveland62629268236387319661358043600
Houston8233428687076617761266143820
Chicago White Sox91941229148105414611254045560
Seattle1245430368696219521305145660
Minnesota814492977916449631289245640
Kansas City8284523868297624511242045670
N.Y. Yankees62227279107325420661119255650
Detroit5192028757984213601319057680
Oakland18195029688459119651287057640

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

