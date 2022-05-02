THROUGH MAY 1

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
L.A. Angels.256.431.3352375811019432741428105
Cleveland.251.405.314227481011883034172099
N.Y. Yankees.249.425.327227271061813093313199
Toronto.243.410.30423764921863133403191
Seattle.240.396.329227391021772933752399
Tampa Bay.240.384.31522716901722753841986
Minnesota.232.383.31422716941662743412487
Detroit.232.322.30921686671592212631067
Boston.229.343.27923773811772654711380
Texas.223.339.29322734961642492611991
Baltimore.219.317.30422732711602323711169
Chicago White Sox.218.351.27121683691492403211964
Kansas City.214.316.28820658631412082531257
Houston.214.369.28822737821582723522580
Oakland.211.342.27722720841522463431876
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
L.A. Angels457863199161019314015150
Cleveland2766601829421325012140
N.Y. Yankees39117841861161734006130
Toronto281258419112314327011150
Seattle051091418514312336013210
Tampa Bay15674219716411311015120
Minnesota238791200441829908150
Detroit038701189331729701490
Boston41585231824217316011160
Texas1766921661468283013161
Baltimore35157732141268372021240
Chicago White Sox24744015210114254021150
Kansas City2376211461441428806210
Houston255733185851130208170
Oakland15958320712112252019240

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you