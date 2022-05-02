THROUGH MAY 1
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|L.A. Angels
|.256
|.431
|.335
|23
|758
|110
|194
|327
|41
|4
|28
|105
|Cleveland
|.251
|.405
|.314
|22
|748
|101
|188
|303
|41
|7
|20
|99
|N.Y. Yankees
|.249
|.425
|.327
|22
|727
|106
|181
|309
|33
|1
|31
|99
|Toronto
|.243
|.410
|.304
|23
|764
|92
|186
|313
|34
|0
|31
|91
|Seattle
|.240
|.396
|.329
|22
|739
|102
|177
|293
|37
|5
|23
|99
|Tampa Bay
|.240
|.384
|.315
|22
|716
|90
|172
|275
|38
|4
|19
|86
|Minnesota
|.232
|.383
|.314
|22
|716
|94
|166
|274
|34
|1
|24
|87
|Detroit
|.232
|.322
|.309
|21
|686
|67
|159
|221
|26
|3
|10
|67
|Boston
|.229
|.343
|.279
|23
|773
|81
|177
|265
|47
|1
|13
|80
|Texas
|.223
|.339
|.293
|22
|734
|96
|164
|249
|26
|1
|19
|91
|Baltimore
|.219
|.317
|.304
|22
|732
|71
|160
|232
|37
|1
|11
|69
|Chicago White Sox
|.218
|.351
|.271
|21
|683
|69
|149
|240
|32
|1
|19
|64
|Kansas City
|.214
|.316
|.288
|20
|658
|63
|141
|208
|25
|3
|12
|57
|Houston
|.214
|.369
|.288
|22
|737
|82
|158
|272
|35
|2
|25
|80
|Oakland
|.211
|.342
|.277
|22
|720
|84
|152
|246
|34
|3
|18
|76
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|L.A. Angels
|4
|5
|7
|86
|3
|199
|16
|10
|19
|314
|0
|15
|15
|0
|Cleveland
|2
|7
|6
|66
|0
|182
|9
|4
|21
|325
|0
|12
|14
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
|9
|11
|78
|4
|186
|11
|6
|17
|340
|0
|6
|13
|0
|Toronto
|2
|8
|12
|58
|4
|191
|12
|3
|14
|327
|0
|11
|15
|0
|Seattle
|0
|5
|10
|91
|4
|185
|14
|3
|12
|336
|0
|13
|21
|0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|5
|6
|74
|2
|197
|16
|4
|11
|311
|0
|15
|12
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|8
|79
|1
|200
|4
|4
|18
|299
|0
|8
|15
|0
|Detroit
|0
|3
|8
|70
|1
|189
|3
|3
|17
|297
|0
|14
|9
|0
|Boston
|4
|15
|8
|52
|3
|182
|4
|2
|17
|316
|0
|11
|16
|0
|Texas
|1
|7
|6
|69
|2
|166
|14
|6
|8
|283
|0
|13
|16
|1
|Baltimore
|3
|5
|15
|77
|3
|214
|12
|6
|8
|372
|0
|21
|24
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|2
|4
|7
|44
|0
|152
|10
|1
|14
|254
|0
|21
|15
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|3
|7
|62
|1
|146
|14
|4
|14
|288
|0
|6
|21
|0
|Houston
|2
|5
|5
|73
|3
|185
|8
|5
|11
|302
|0
|8
|17
|0
|Oakland
|1
|5
|9
|58
|3
|207
|12
|1
|12
|252
|0
|19
|24
|0
