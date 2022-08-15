THROUGH AUGUST 14
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.263
|.434
|.325
|113
|3858
|533
|1015
|1673
|213
|5
|145
|520
|Chicago White Sox
|.259
|.388
|.313
|115
|3994
|490
|1034
|1548
|195
|8
|101
|466
|Boston
|.253
|.408
|.313
|116
|3984
|516
|1007
|1625
|264
|9
|112
|493
|Cleveland
|.252
|.385
|.314
|114
|3895
|496
|983
|1500
|207
|20
|90
|472
|Minnesota
|.250
|.416
|.320
|113
|3827
|505
|956
|1591
|191
|12
|140
|488
|Kansas City
|.247
|.383
|.309
|116
|3901
|457
|962
|1494
|177
|29
|99
|438
|Houston
|.244
|.425
|.318
|116
|3858
|525
|940
|1640
|201
|11
|159
|510
|N.Y. Yankees
|.242
|.438
|.328
|115
|3861
|596
|936
|1690
|166
|6
|192
|570
|Texas
|.241
|.397
|.303
|114
|3876
|511
|934
|1537
|163
|13
|138
|483
|Tampa Bay
|.238
|.377
|.307
|113
|3782
|464
|900
|1426
|196
|12
|102
|441
|Baltimore
|.238
|.392
|.306
|114
|3845
|483
|916
|1506
|209
|15
|117
|455
|Seattle
|.231
|.381
|.315
|116
|3852
|467
|890
|1468
|173
|12
|127
|446
|L.A. Angels
|.227
|.379
|.297
|115
|3820
|444
|869
|1449
|152
|22
|128
|425
|Detroit
|.225
|.330
|.282
|116
|3819
|368
|861
|1260
|164
|17
|67
|351
|Oakland
|.215
|.344
|.277
|115
|3766
|387
|810
|1295
|180
|7
|97
|362
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|25
|39
|329
|9
|878
|46
|22
|93
|1612
|0
|52
|89
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|25
|51
|272
|7
|894
|40
|6
|85
|1724
|0
|70
|91
|0
|Boston
|9
|37
|43
|323
|16
|973
|39
|15
|82
|1722
|1
|63
|103
|0
|Cleveland
|13
|38
|49
|320
|13
|791
|76
|17
|76
|1688
|0
|66
|89
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|30
|39
|368
|7
|926
|24
|13
|87
|1641
|0
|57
|77
|1
|Kansas City
|12
|31
|31
|335
|5
|909
|73
|23
|78
|1693
|0
|64
|104
|0
|Houston
|6
|28
|42
|393
|13
|848
|56
|16
|77
|1622
|0
|54
|86
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|30
|52
|454
|22
|974
|74
|24
|83
|1700
|0
|48
|74
|0
|Texas
|7
|30
|31
|330
|10
|1010
|88
|27
|55
|1540
|1
|70
|92
|1
|Tampa Bay
|6
|22
|35
|351
|9
|1006
|65
|29
|64
|1588
|0
|57
|75
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|34
|67
|321
|8
|987
|71
|23
|69
|1638
|0
|68
|100
|0
|Seattle
|7
|29
|64
|419
|13
|993
|59
|20
|80
|1645
|0
|40
|85
|0
|L.A. Angels
|20
|17
|40
|342
|23
|1101
|62
|24
|65
|1544
|1
|59
|96
|0
|Detroit
|5
|28
|40
|269
|4
|1018
|30
|18
|79
|1529
|0
|68
|95
|0
|Oakland
|12
|23
|39
|294
|5
|967
|63
|19
|78
|1421
|0
|68
|93
|0
