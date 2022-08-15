THROUGH AUGUST 14

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.263.434.3251133858533101516732135145520
Chicago White Sox.259.388.3131153994490103415481958101466
Boston.253.408.3131163984516100716252649112493
Cleveland.252.385.314114389549698315002072090472
Minnesota.250.416.3201133827505956159119112140488
Kansas City.247.383.309116390145796214941772999438
Houston.244.425.3181163858525940164020111159510
N.Y. Yankees.242.438.328115386159693616901666192570
Texas.241.397.3031143876511934153716313138483
Tampa Bay.238.377.3071133782464900142619612102441
Baltimore.238.392.3061143845483916150620915117455
Seattle.231.381.3151163852467890146817312127446
L.A. Angels.227.379.2971153820444869144915222128425
Detroit.225.330.282116381936886112601641767351
Oakland.215.344.27711537663878101295180797362
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto8253932998784622931612052890
Chicago White Sox1425512727894406851724070910
Boston937433231697339158217221631030
Cleveland133849320137917617761688066890
Minnesota8303936879262413871641057771
Kansas City123131335590973237816930641040
Houston62842393138485616771622054860
N.Y. Yankees73052454229747424831700048740
Texas730313301010108827551540170921
Tampa Bay62235351910066529641588057750
Baltimore103467321898771236916380681000
Seattle72964419139935920801645040850
L.A. Angels2017403422311016224651544159960
Detroit52840269410183018791529068950
Oakland12233929459676319781421068930

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you