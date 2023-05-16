THROUGH MAY 15

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Tampa Bay.275.508.34942143426039572880581249
Boston.267.442.33842143822738463594251218
Texas.266.440.33741142425437962781453245
L.A. Angels.262.425.33342143721837761161455215
Toronto.258.411.33141141519636558281244183
Baltimore.249.416.32941137220534257173648197
Houston.241.368.31041137517733150663236171
N.Y. Yankees.238.417.31243140419933458651663191
Chicago White Sox.237.386.30042144517534355879244172
Kansas City.233.390.297431441173336562751143165
Detroit.231.354.29439133513930847368231136
Seattle.229.380.30741138018431652470344176
Oakland.229.381.30843144016133054859649155
Minnesota.229.408.30942141819932557870657191
Cleveland.228.342.30340132914230345466823129
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Tampa Bay113261421355391427594015340
Boston41022138332926436623028320
Texas51622138238128919611120340
L.A. Angels01725135234818838634029290
Toronto2717140333134727654124300
Baltimore71311158333640833605019440
Houston31119123432926830579015360
N.Y. Yankees211131433343331228553121350
Chicago White Sox4620111835422228590022240
Kansas City21419117537828623603018350
Detroit2712111435523823598020270
Seattle19221371398251127582014270
Oakland10726142539941930623030300
Minnesota3821146439911625577023260
Cleveland414121371529842724601021300

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

