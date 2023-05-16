THROUGH MAY 15
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Tampa Bay
|.275
|.508
|.349
|42
|1434
|260
|395
|728
|80
|5
|81
|249
|Boston
|.267
|.442
|.338
|42
|1438
|227
|384
|635
|94
|2
|51
|218
|Texas
|.266
|.440
|.337
|41
|1424
|254
|379
|627
|81
|4
|53
|245
|L.A. Angels
|.262
|.425
|.333
|42
|1437
|218
|377
|611
|61
|4
|55
|215
|Toronto
|.258
|.411
|.331
|41
|1415
|196
|365
|582
|81
|2
|44
|183
|Baltimore
|.249
|.416
|.329
|41
|1372
|205
|342
|571
|73
|6
|48
|197
|Houston
|.241
|.368
|.310
|41
|1375
|177
|331
|506
|63
|2
|36
|171
|N.Y. Yankees
|.238
|.417
|.312
|43
|1404
|199
|334
|586
|51
|6
|63
|191
|Chicago White Sox
|.237
|.386
|.300
|42
|1445
|175
|343
|558
|79
|2
|44
|172
|Kansas City
|.233
|.390
|.297
|43
|1441
|173
|336
|562
|75
|11
|43
|165
|Detroit
|.231
|.354
|.294
|39
|1335
|139
|308
|473
|68
|2
|31
|136
|Seattle
|.229
|.380
|.307
|41
|1380
|184
|316
|524
|70
|3
|44
|176
|Oakland
|.229
|.381
|.308
|43
|1440
|161
|330
|548
|59
|6
|49
|155
|Minnesota
|.229
|.408
|.309
|42
|1418
|199
|325
|578
|70
|6
|57
|191
|Cleveland
|.228
|.342
|.303
|40
|1329
|142
|303
|454
|66
|8
|23
|129
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Tampa Bay
|1
|13
|26
|142
|1
|355
|39
|14
|27
|594
|0
|15
|34
|0
|Boston
|4
|10
|22
|138
|3
|329
|26
|4
|36
|623
|0
|28
|32
|0
|Texas
|5
|16
|22
|138
|2
|381
|28
|9
|19
|611
|1
|20
|34
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|17
|25
|135
|2
|348
|18
|8
|38
|634
|0
|29
|29
|0
|Toronto
|2
|7
|17
|140
|3
|331
|34
|7
|27
|654
|1
|24
|30
|0
|Baltimore
|7
|13
|11
|158
|3
|336
|40
|8
|33
|605
|0
|19
|44
|0
|Houston
|3
|11
|19
|123
|4
|329
|26
|8
|30
|579
|0
|15
|36
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|2
|11
|13
|143
|3
|343
|33
|12
|28
|553
|1
|21
|35
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|4
|6
|20
|111
|8
|354
|22
|2
|28
|590
|0
|22
|24
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|14
|19
|117
|5
|378
|28
|6
|23
|603
|0
|18
|35
|0
|Detroit
|2
|7
|12
|111
|4
|355
|23
|8
|23
|598
|0
|20
|27
|0
|Seattle
|1
|9
|22
|137
|1
|398
|25
|11
|27
|582
|0
|14
|27
|0
|Oakland
|10
|7
|26
|142
|5
|399
|41
|9
|30
|623
|0
|30
|30
|0
|Minnesota
|3
|8
|21
|146
|4
|399
|11
|6
|25
|577
|0
|23
|26
|0
|Cleveland
|4
|14
|12
|137
|15
|298
|42
|7
|24
|601
|0
|21
|30
|0
