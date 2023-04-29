THROUGH APRIL 28

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Tampa Bay.279.514.3482792517425847553452169
Toronto.260.415.3372688712323136843230118
Texas.259.435.3362688016122838350333157
Baltimore.254.420.3352582413220934644329128
L.A. Angels.253.419.3332791014023038142235138
Boston.251.427.3282791614823039155234140
Houston.246.378.3212688612321833540125119
Minnesota.235.415.3062789812421137342636119
Cleveland.231.353.313268731002023085151590
N.Y. Yankees.230.391.3042787511420134233334107
Chicago White Sox.230.374.2912792610321334653126101
Oakland.227.375.3082790610620634035331102
Seattle.222.376.2982686611019232649227108
Kansas City.219.347.27427900891973124172083
Detroit.216.327.28624819741772683621772
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Tampa Bay08178612221891038109210
Toronto151392220819715416011200
Texas2101691022813514365016230
Baltimore6127100220429422358012280
L.A. Angels091995122810523418016200
Boston281494221310122388017240
Houston27138832141942040409180
Minnesota26158012543318350013190
Cleveland3119991019333618407011190
N.Y. Yankees071087223723817354110200
Chicago White Sox121268223818214384012160
Oakland451890324428421390019180
Seattle171582124919717367010180
Kansas City16116022501421837208210
Detroit2557742341561737309170

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

