THROUGH JULY 20
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.274
|.462
|.342
|97
|3392
|564
|930
|1566
|216
|9
|134
|541
|Boston
|.263
|.432
|.331
|97
|3331
|486
|877
|1440
|222
|13
|105
|465
|Toronto
|.261
|.416
|.329
|97
|3323
|434
|867
|1381
|175
|9
|107
|411
|Tampa Bay
|.258
|.450
|.329
|100
|3359
|529
|865
|1510
|177
|15
|146
|506
|L.A. Angels
|.256
|.445
|.333
|97
|3298
|485
|845
|1468
|152
|15
|147
|466
|Baltimore
|.254
|.424
|.323
|96
|3246
|477
|823
|1377
|178
|17
|114
|461
|Cleveland
|.252
|.383
|.315
|96
|3289
|400
|829
|1259
|179
|19
|71
|374
|Houston
|.249
|.410
|.318
|97
|3293
|455
|821
|1350
|164
|7
|117
|438
|Chicago White Sox
|.238
|.391
|.296
|98
|3344
|413
|797
|1307
|166
|10
|108
|401
|Minnesota
|.235
|.408
|.313
|98
|3298
|422
|775
|1346
|160
|12
|129
|400
|Kansas City
|.232
|.372
|.293
|98
|3257
|363
|755
|1210
|159
|25
|82
|348
|Seattle
|.231
|.389
|.311
|96
|3209
|428
|740
|1248
|164
|7
|110
|411
|N.Y. Yankees
|.230
|.404
|.301
|97
|3192
|422
|734
|1290
|130
|12
|134
|405
|Detroit
|.230
|.367
|.299
|96
|3248
|376
|746
|1191
|143
|16
|90
|365
|Oakland
|.221
|.357
|.300
|99
|3258
|354
|721
|1163
|133
|15
|93
|341
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|6
|30
|32
|331
|8
|829
|52
|13
|53
|1479
|1
|41
|88
|0
|Boston
|7
|24
|43
|306
|7
|792
|66
|15
|70
|1432
|0
|66
|82
|0
|Toronto
|2
|19
|38
|310
|5
|770
|70
|25
|81
|1523
|1
|50
|78
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|27
|51
|319
|3
|857
|115
|31
|63
|1362
|0
|40
|78
|0
|L.A. Angels
|3
|30
|51
|343
|11
|872
|47
|17
|81
|1461
|0
|54
|74
|0
|Baltimore
|12
|31
|29
|317
|8
|789
|66
|17
|66
|1328
|0
|40
|87
|0
|Cleveland
|7
|26
|31
|284
|25
|672
|78
|19
|68
|1444
|0
|45
|66
|0
|Houston
|9
|24
|37
|306
|10
|759
|70
|18
|78
|1370
|1
|46
|86
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|11
|21
|42
|241
|14
|862
|58
|14
|68
|1334
|0
|46
|60
|0
|Minnesota
|9
|17
|54
|327
|7
|1002
|49
|9
|68
|1414
|2
|45
|70
|0
|Kansas City
|8
|30
|48
|247
|7
|872
|82
|25
|53
|1313
|0
|46
|71
|0
|Seattle
|1
|24
|61
|322
|6
|940
|63
|19
|57
|1391
|1
|47
|68
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|6
|25
|30
|303
|12
|794
|57
|20
|71
|1204
|2
|58
|67
|0
|Detroit
|5
|21
|21
|308
|5
|855
|46
|13
|63
|1402
|0
|59
|75
|0
|Oakland
|19
|22
|54
|321
|9
|920
|96
|20
|72
|1380
|0
|60
|69
|0
