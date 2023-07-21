THROUGH JULY 20

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.274.462.34297339256493015662169134541
Boston.263.432.331973331486877144022213105465
Toronto.261.416.32997332343486713811759107411
Tampa Bay.258.450.3291003359529865151017715146506
L.A. Angels.256.445.333973298485845146815215147466
Baltimore.254.424.323963246477823137717817114461
Cleveland.252.383.31596328940082912591791971374
Houston.249.410.31897329345582113501647117438
Chicago White Sox.238.391.296983344413797130716610108401
Minnesota.235.408.313983298422775134616012129400
Kansas City.232.372.29398325736375512101592582348
Seattle.231.389.31196320942874012481647110411
N.Y. Yankees.230.404.301973192422734129013012134405
Detroit.230.367.29996324837674611911431690365
Oakland.221.357.30099325835472111631331593341
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas6303233188295213531479141880
Boston7244330677926615701432066820
Toronto2193831057707025811523150780
Tampa Bay52751319385711531631362040780
L.A. Angels33051343118724717811461054740
Baltimore12312931787896617661328040870
Cleveland72631284256727819681444045660
Houston92437306107597018781370146860
Chicago White Sox112142241148625814681334046600
Minnesota9175432771002499681414245700
Kansas City8304824778728225531313046710
Seattle1246132269406319571391147680
N.Y. Yankees62530303127945720711204258670
Detroit5212130858554613631402059750
Oakland19225432199209620721380060690

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

