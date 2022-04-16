THROUGH APRIL 15

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Cleveland.286.486.36172554673124145945
Tampa Bay.252.396.30982703368107142733
Texas.251.393.337724744629780941
Toronto.251.446.319826733671191601233
L.A. Angels.241.456.307826134631191321333
Chicago White Sox.240.408.2827233325695131831
N.Y. Yankees.228.376.3078263256099120924
Oakland.222.367.29182754361101111937
Boston.218.378.2807238305290170730
Seattle.217.371.3258267325899121932
Houston.211.371.2817237255088110924
Detroit.209.331.288825427538492627
Kansas City.200.296.258723022466862421
Baltimore.196.283.3097230144565110314
Minnesota.189.369.28372222842821001027
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Cleveland126250594361160460
Tampa Bay040241712141190450
Texas023302494131070480
Toronto117202712051200460
L.A. Angels11124078345940740
Chicago White Sox11014044503870340
N.Y. Yankees026252752091290460
Oakland00423184205940650
Boston24319263006950440
Seattle014390655141300470
Houston02222347415990360
Detroit02425071015940520
Kansas City10315045814930070
Baltimore114341773131450490
Minnesota00524073314910730

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you