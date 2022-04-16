THROUGH APRIL 15
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Cleveland
|.286
|.486
|.361
|7
|255
|46
|73
|124
|14
|5
|9
|45
|Tampa Bay
|.252
|.396
|.309
|8
|270
|33
|68
|107
|14
|2
|7
|33
|Texas
|.251
|.393
|.337
|7
|247
|44
|62
|97
|8
|0
|9
|41
|Toronto
|.251
|.446
|.319
|8
|267
|33
|67
|119
|16
|0
|12
|33
|L.A. Angels
|.241
|.456
|.307
|8
|261
|34
|63
|119
|13
|2
|13
|33
|Chicago White Sox
|.240
|.408
|.282
|7
|233
|32
|56
|95
|13
|1
|8
|31
|N.Y. Yankees
|.228
|.376
|.307
|8
|263
|25
|60
|99
|12
|0
|9
|24
|Oakland
|.222
|.367
|.291
|8
|275
|43
|61
|101
|11
|1
|9
|37
|Boston
|.218
|.378
|.280
|7
|238
|30
|52
|90
|17
|0
|7
|30
|Seattle
|.217
|.371
|.325
|8
|267
|32
|58
|99
|12
|1
|9
|32
|Houston
|.211
|.371
|.281
|7
|237
|25
|50
|88
|11
|0
|9
|24
|Detroit
|.209
|.331
|.288
|8
|254
|27
|53
|84
|9
|2
|6
|27
|Kansas City
|.200
|.296
|.258
|7
|230
|22
|46
|68
|6
|2
|4
|21
|Baltimore
|.196
|.283
|.309
|7
|230
|14
|45
|65
|11
|0
|3
|14
|Minnesota
|.189
|.369
|.283
|7
|222
|28
|42
|82
|10
|0
|10
|27
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|6
|25
|0
|59
|4
|3
|6
|116
|0
|4
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|4
|0
|24
|1
|71
|2
|1
|4
|119
|0
|4
|5
|0
|Texas
|0
|2
|3
|30
|2
|49
|4
|1
|3
|107
|0
|4
|8
|0
|Toronto
|1
|1
|7
|20
|2
|71
|2
|0
|5
|120
|0
|4
|6
|0
|L.A. Angels
|1
|1
|1
|24
|0
|78
|3
|4
|5
|94
|0
|7
|4
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|1
|0
|14
|0
|44
|5
|0
|3
|87
|0
|3
|4
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|2
|6
|25
|2
|75
|2
|0
|9
|129
|0
|4
|6
|0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|4
|23
|1
|84
|2
|0
|5
|94
|0
|6
|5
|0
|Boston
|2
|4
|3
|19
|2
|63
|0
|0
|6
|95
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Seattle
|0
|1
|4
|39
|0
|65
|5
|1
|4
|130
|0
|4
|7
|0
|Houston
|0
|2
|2
|22
|3
|47
|4
|1
|5
|99
|0
|3
|6
|0
|Detroit
|0
|2
|4
|25
|0
|71
|0
|1
|5
|94
|0
|5
|2
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|3
|15
|0
|45
|8
|1
|4
|93
|0
|0
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|4
|34
|1
|77
|3
|1
|3
|145
|0
|4
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|5
|24
|0
|73
|3
|1
|4
|91
|0
|7
|3
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.