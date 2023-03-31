THROUGH MARCH 30

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.442.512.46914310192230010
Baltimore.395.658.5211381015254029
Boston.314.429.390135911152108
Texas.313.531.42113211101710210
Chicago White Sox.289.421.325138311162013
Minnesota.270.324.341137210120102
N.Y. Yankees.250.438.29413258140025
Seattle.233.400.28113037122013
Oakland.207.276.3031292682002
Tampa Bay.207.414.28112946120024
Detroit.188.250.2571320682000
L.A. Angels.161.161.2571311550001
Houston.133.233.2121302470011
Cleveland.129.161.1291310451000
Kansas City.074.111.2421270231000
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto0213011010260110
Baltimore101908501210220
Boston012309002150120
Texas00060810170000
Chicago White Sox001109000200010
Minnesota000409001210020
N.Y. Yankees0002016200130010
Seattle001105101130000
Oakland0004112101150110
Tampa Bay00030700180010
Detroit000306001120010
L.A. Angels000418101150010
Houston0012013101100200
Cleveland00000900060010
Kansas City0015011002140110

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you