THROUGH AUGUST 3
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.264
|.435
|.327
|104
|3548
|500
|936
|1544
|199
|5
|133
|487
|Chicago White Sox
|.259
|.388
|.313
|104
|3618
|454
|938
|1405
|180
|7
|91
|432
|Cleveland
|.252
|.388
|.315
|104
|3547
|460
|894
|1378
|194
|19
|84
|438
|Boston
|.252
|.407
|.313
|106
|3644
|474
|920
|1484
|237
|9
|103
|452
|Minnesota
|.251
|.417
|.321
|104
|3508
|470
|881
|1464
|176
|10
|129
|454
|N.Y. Yankees
|.245
|.448
|.331
|106
|3552
|567
|871
|1590
|152
|6
|185
|541
|Kansas City
|.244
|.376
|.307
|105
|3540
|399
|865
|1331
|161
|25
|85
|381
|Houston
|.241
|.423
|.317
|106
|3523
|470
|848
|1491
|184
|9
|147
|455
|Texas
|.239
|.398
|.301
|104
|3543
|467
|847
|1411
|147
|12
|131
|441
|Tampa Bay
|.238
|.378
|.306
|104
|3481
|424
|830
|1316
|180
|12
|94
|402
|Baltimore
|.235
|.389
|.304
|105
|3546
|446
|833
|1378
|190
|14
|109
|420
|Seattle
|.234
|.387
|.316
|106
|3529
|433
|825
|1366
|160
|12
|119
|415
|L.A. Angels
|.229
|.378
|.300
|104
|3445
|402
|788
|1301
|139
|19
|112
|383
|Detroit
|.226
|.333
|.285
|106
|3484
|340
|789
|1160
|148
|17
|63
|325
|Oakland
|.215
|.346
|.275
|106
|3466
|359
|745
|1198
|166
|7
|91
|335
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|23
|39
|308
|8
|805
|44
|21
|83
|1499
|0
|47
|82
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|21
|46
|245
|7
|801
|39
|4
|78
|1541
|0
|65
|80
|0
|Cleveland
|13
|36
|44
|299
|13
|732
|66
|15
|71
|1539
|0
|63
|82
|0
|Boston
|8
|34
|40
|298
|15
|891
|39
|12
|67
|1593
|1
|63
|94
|0
|Minnesota
|7
|29
|36
|340
|4
|851
|18
|13
|81
|1489
|0
|52
|71
|1
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|28
|48
|421
|20
|891
|70
|18
|78
|1558
|0
|47
|66
|0
|Kansas City
|10
|26
|28
|305
|5
|828
|63
|21
|70
|1556
|0
|58
|94
|0
|Houston
|6
|24
|41
|364
|13
|791
|53
|16
|67
|1493
|0
|51
|76
|0
|Texas
|6
|26
|26
|297
|9
|917
|80
|26
|48
|1388
|1
|64
|85
|1
|Tampa Bay
|5
|21
|35
|313
|9
|924
|62
|26
|60
|1461
|0
|52
|70
|0
|Baltimore
|8
|29
|64
|298
|7
|926
|66
|19
|63
|1509
|0
|62
|91
|0
|Seattle
|4
|26
|57
|377
|11
|906
|55
|19
|72
|1508
|0
|35
|77
|0
|L.A. Angels
|17
|14
|36
|318
|20
|997
|59
|19
|61
|1399
|1
|58
|85
|0
|Detroit
|5
|26
|37
|256
|3
|911
|28
|17
|72
|1402
|0
|61
|87
|0
|Oakland
|11
|23
|37
|257
|5
|894
|58
|16
|68
|1289
|0
|65
|85
|0
