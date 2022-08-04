THROUGH AUGUST 3

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.264.435.327104354850093615441995133487
Chicago White Sox.259.388.31310436184549381405180791432
Cleveland.252.388.315104354746089413781941984438
Boston.252.407.313106364447492014842379103452
Minnesota.251.417.3211043508470881146417610129454
N.Y. Yankees.245.448.331106355256787115901526185541
Kansas City.244.376.307105354039986513311612585381
Houston.241.423.317106352347084814911849147455
Texas.239.398.3011043543467847141114712131441
Tampa Bay.238.378.306104348142483013161801294402
Baltimore.235.389.3041053546446833137819014109420
Seattle.234.387.3161063529433825136616012119415
L.A. Angels.229.378.3001043445402788130113919112383
Detroit.226.333.285106348434078911601481763325
Oakland.215.346.27510634663597451198166791335
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto8233930888054421831499047820
Chicago White Sox1421462457801394781541065800
Cleveland133644299137326615711539063820
Boston83440298158913912671593163940
Minnesota7293634048511813811489052711
N.Y. Yankees72848421208917018781558047660
Kansas City10262830558286321701556058940
Houston62441364137915316671493051760
Texas6262629799178026481388164851
Tampa Bay5213531399246226601461052700
Baltimore8296429879266619631509062910
Seattle42657377119065519721508035770
L.A. Angels171436318209975919611399158850
Detroit5263725639112817721402061870
Oakland11233725758945816681289065850

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you