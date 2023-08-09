THROUGH AUGUST 8

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.272.465.34211439646591080184325312162632
Toronto.261.419.33111539565191031165820510134493
Boston.261.431.32811338645521010166724814127529
Tampa Bay.256.445.3281153856597986171719617167573
L.A. Angels.255.444.3291153918563999174118519173543
Baltimore.253.423.3211133814560966161421719131543
Cleveland.249.379.312114387245996514672062284430
Houston.248.415.320114386054595916001829147527
Kansas City.239.388.2981153854451921149519030108433
Minnesota.238.416.3161153879510924161519416155486
Chicago White Sox.237.386.2941153916470928151318511126456
Seattle.236.401.315113379551389515231999137495
Detroit.233.369.2991133826443891141217517104428
N.Y. Yankees.232.406.3061143736492866151515112158473
Oakland.222.361.3011143737407829134915418110392
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas83535405898759156317471461020
Toronto3224937699317526961833150930
Boston82750345992979198016420791020
Tampa Bay52861368399112134731589046850
L.A. Angels536623911910665620941742165900
Baltimore16363136699417718791551045980
Cleveland92836331267879223841679053840
Houston929443751090386218516172561080
Kansas City113655284899811227611549051840
Minnesota1021663831011795911821658250790
Chicago White Sox1224462801410236916821570062790
Seattle32769380911227723711678153840
Detroit62326343610015016781651073880
N.Y. Yankees73435378139436924841459262750
Oakland24275937610104410622881583070790

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

