THROUGH AUGUST 8
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.272
|.465
|.342
|114
|3964
|659
|1080
|1843
|253
|12
|162
|632
|Toronto
|.261
|.419
|.331
|115
|3956
|519
|1031
|1658
|205
|10
|134
|493
|Boston
|.261
|.431
|.328
|113
|3864
|552
|1010
|1667
|248
|14
|127
|529
|Tampa Bay
|.256
|.445
|.328
|115
|3856
|597
|986
|1717
|196
|17
|167
|573
|L.A. Angels
|.255
|.444
|.329
|115
|3918
|563
|999
|1741
|185
|19
|173
|543
|Baltimore
|.253
|.423
|.321
|113
|3814
|560
|966
|1614
|217
|19
|131
|543
|Cleveland
|.249
|.379
|.312
|114
|3872
|459
|965
|1467
|206
|22
|84
|430
|Houston
|.248
|.415
|.320
|114
|3860
|545
|959
|1600
|182
|9
|147
|527
|Kansas City
|.239
|.388
|.298
|115
|3854
|451
|921
|1495
|190
|30
|108
|433
|Minnesota
|.238
|.416
|.316
|115
|3879
|510
|924
|1615
|194
|16
|155
|486
|Chicago White Sox
|.237
|.386
|.294
|115
|3916
|470
|928
|1513
|185
|11
|126
|456
|Seattle
|.236
|.401
|.315
|113
|3795
|513
|895
|1523
|199
|9
|137
|495
|Detroit
|.233
|.369
|.299
|113
|3826
|443
|891
|1412
|175
|17
|104
|428
|N.Y. Yankees
|.232
|.406
|.306
|114
|3736
|492
|866
|1515
|151
|12
|158
|473
|Oakland
|.222
|.361
|.301
|114
|3737
|407
|829
|1349
|154
|18
|110
|392
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|8
|35
|35
|405
|8
|987
|59
|15
|63
|1747
|1
|46
|102
|0
|Toronto
|3
|22
|49
|376
|9
|931
|75
|26
|96
|1833
|1
|50
|93
|0
|Boston
|8
|27
|50
|345
|9
|929
|79
|19
|80
|1642
|0
|79
|102
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|28
|61
|368
|3
|991
|121
|34
|73
|1589
|0
|46
|85
|0
|L.A. Angels
|5
|36
|62
|391
|19
|1066
|56
|20
|94
|1742
|1
|65
|90
|0
|Baltimore
|16
|36
|31
|366
|9
|941
|77
|18
|79
|1551
|0
|45
|98
|0
|Cleveland
|9
|28
|36
|331
|26
|787
|92
|23
|84
|1679
|0
|53
|84
|0
|Houston
|9
|29
|44
|375
|10
|903
|86
|21
|85
|1617
|2
|56
|108
|0
|Kansas City
|11
|36
|55
|284
|8
|998
|112
|27
|61
|1549
|0
|51
|84
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|21
|66
|383
|10
|1179
|59
|11
|82
|1658
|2
|50
|79
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|12
|24
|46
|280
|14
|1023
|69
|16
|82
|1570
|0
|62
|79
|0
|Seattle
|3
|27
|69
|380
|9
|1122
|77
|23
|71
|1678
|1
|53
|84
|0
|Detroit
|6
|23
|26
|343
|6
|1001
|50
|16
|78
|1651
|0
|73
|88
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|34
|35
|378
|13
|943
|69
|24
|84
|1459
|2
|62
|75
|0
|Oakland
|24
|27
|59
|376
|10
|1044
|106
|22
|88
|1583
|0
|70
|79
|0
