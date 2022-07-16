THROUGH JULY 15

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.261.435.32691310341881113491764118406
Boston.258.413.3219131544278141303208789406
Chicago White Sox.255.381.3109031383928001197154677371
Minnesota.254.421.324923108415788130915910114401
Cleveland.248.381.31389300738174511461631768361
Kansas City.244.379.30990303335274011481422274335
N.Y. Yankees.243.440.32790300547073013221276151445
Houston.240.422.32089294939570712451478125386
Texas.239.400.30088299440271711991169116380
Tampa Bay.239.381.30690301737772211481581182358
Seattle.236.389.318913034376715117914211100359
Baltimore.233.385.30190304337570811711631292353
Detroit.230.334.2879129842886859981221653275
L.A. Angels.230.382.301913020362695115512014104349
Oakland.211.332.272912973302626986139769279
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto7193627087093616711351043740
Boston83236270157413610601414148780
Chicago White Sox1119432157703364641345059680
Minnesota6243230637481411711320047661
Cleveland93235263126255415631303056720
Kansas City10222526846865418621333045790
N.Y. Yankees72635353207586114711303039520
Houston5203332386734515591267049630
Texas4241924997627322391151158761
Tampa Bay4182826887875824491251048640
Seattle3235032987894917591308031660
Baltimore7215425277985514561296058780
Detroit5222921837642514661214046700
L.A. Angels141229282168905118551209153760
Oakland10183422457605315611106056780

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you