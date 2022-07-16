THROUGH JULY 15
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.261
|.435
|.326
|91
|3103
|418
|811
|1349
|176
|4
|118
|406
|Boston
|.258
|.413
|.321
|91
|3154
|427
|814
|1303
|208
|7
|89
|406
|Chicago White Sox
|.255
|.381
|.310
|90
|3138
|392
|800
|1197
|154
|6
|77
|371
|Minnesota
|.254
|.421
|.324
|92
|3108
|415
|788
|1309
|159
|10
|114
|401
|Cleveland
|.248
|.381
|.313
|89
|3007
|381
|745
|1146
|163
|17
|68
|361
|Kansas City
|.244
|.379
|.309
|90
|3033
|352
|740
|1148
|142
|22
|74
|335
|N.Y. Yankees
|.243
|.440
|.327
|90
|3005
|470
|730
|1322
|127
|6
|151
|445
|Houston
|.240
|.422
|.320
|89
|2949
|395
|707
|1245
|147
|8
|125
|386
|Texas
|.239
|.400
|.300
|88
|2994
|402
|717
|1199
|116
|9
|116
|380
|Tampa Bay
|.239
|.381
|.306
|90
|3017
|377
|722
|1148
|158
|11
|82
|358
|Seattle
|.236
|.389
|.318
|91
|3034
|376
|715
|1179
|142
|11
|100
|359
|Baltimore
|.233
|.385
|.301
|90
|3043
|375
|708
|1171
|163
|12
|92
|353
|Detroit
|.230
|.334
|.287
|91
|2984
|288
|685
|998
|122
|16
|53
|275
|L.A. Angels
|.230
|.382
|.301
|91
|3020
|362
|695
|1155
|120
|14
|104
|349
|Oakland
|.211
|.332
|.272
|91
|2973
|302
|626
|986
|139
|7
|69
|279
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|7
|19
|36
|270
|8
|709
|36
|16
|71
|1351
|0
|43
|74
|0
|Boston
|8
|32
|36
|270
|15
|741
|36
|10
|60
|1414
|1
|48
|78
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|11
|19
|43
|215
|7
|703
|36
|4
|64
|1345
|0
|59
|68
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|24
|32
|306
|3
|748
|14
|11
|71
|1320
|0
|47
|66
|1
|Cleveland
|9
|32
|35
|263
|12
|625
|54
|15
|63
|1303
|0
|56
|72
|0
|Kansas City
|10
|22
|25
|268
|4
|686
|54
|18
|62
|1333
|0
|45
|79
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|26
|35
|353
|20
|758
|61
|14
|71
|1303
|0
|39
|52
|0
|Houston
|5
|20
|33
|323
|8
|673
|45
|15
|59
|1267
|0
|49
|63
|0
|Texas
|4
|24
|19
|249
|9
|762
|73
|22
|39
|1151
|1
|58
|76
|1
|Tampa Bay
|4
|18
|28
|268
|8
|787
|58
|24
|49
|1251
|0
|48
|64
|0
|Seattle
|3
|23
|50
|329
|8
|789
|49
|17
|59
|1308
|0
|31
|66
|0
|Baltimore
|7
|21
|54
|252
|7
|798
|55
|14
|56
|1296
|0
|58
|78
|0
|Detroit
|5
|22
|29
|218
|3
|764
|25
|14
|66
|1214
|0
|46
|70
|0
|L.A. Angels
|14
|12
|29
|282
|16
|890
|51
|18
|55
|1209
|1
|53
|76
|0
|Oakland
|10
|18
|34
|224
|5
|760
|53
|15
|61
|1106
|0
|56
|78
|0
