THROUGH AUGUST 12

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.264.434.3261113796529100116492095143516
Chicago White Sox.257.385.311113392447910101511191898455
Boston.253.409.313114392251199316042609111488
Cleveland.252.385.314112382448896414742032089464
Minnesota.251.418.3201113755500941156919012138483
Kansas City.246.383.309114383545094514671722898431
N.Y. Yankees.244.442.330113380059392816781656191567
Houston.242.423.317114379151191716031979157496
Texas.240.395.3021123811499913150515513137472
Baltimore.240.395.3071123780480906149320615117453
Tampa Bay.237.376.3061113717452881139719212100429
Seattle.232.383.3151143791460879145217112126441
L.A. Angels.227.379.2961133755435853142315021126416
Detroit.225.330.282114375036184312371621766345
Oakland.215.345.27711337043847981278178796359
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto8253932798644621921594050880
Chicago White Sox1423512677881396851691071880
Boston936413201696139148017001631010
Cleveland133849314137757116751658065880
Minnesota8293836159052013861606057761
Kansas City113129333589372237616660631020
N.Y. Yankees73052448229527323821683047720
Houston62842389138425516751599054820
Texas6303132199978627541512168901
Baltimore10346631889707023691618068990
Tampa Bay6213534499866329641552057750
Seattle62763408139725720781613039840
L.A. Angels1916393362210856223651522159950
Detroit5284026749933018771512066950
Oakland12233928559516318751394067900

