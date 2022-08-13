THROUGH AUGUST 12
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.264
|.434
|.326
|111
|3796
|529
|1001
|1649
|209
|5
|143
|516
|Chicago White Sox
|.257
|.385
|.311
|113
|3924
|479
|1010
|1511
|191
|8
|98
|455
|Boston
|.253
|.409
|.313
|114
|3922
|511
|993
|1604
|260
|9
|111
|488
|Cleveland
|.252
|.385
|.314
|112
|3824
|488
|964
|1474
|203
|20
|89
|464
|Minnesota
|.251
|.418
|.320
|111
|3755
|500
|941
|1569
|190
|12
|138
|483
|Kansas City
|.246
|.383
|.309
|114
|3835
|450
|945
|1467
|172
|28
|98
|431
|N.Y. Yankees
|.244
|.442
|.330
|113
|3800
|593
|928
|1678
|165
|6
|191
|567
|Houston
|.242
|.423
|.317
|114
|3791
|511
|917
|1603
|197
|9
|157
|496
|Texas
|.240
|.395
|.302
|112
|3811
|499
|913
|1505
|155
|13
|137
|472
|Baltimore
|.240
|.395
|.307
|112
|3780
|480
|906
|1493
|206
|15
|117
|453
|Tampa Bay
|.237
|.376
|.306
|111
|3717
|452
|881
|1397
|192
|12
|100
|429
|Seattle
|.232
|.383
|.315
|114
|3791
|460
|879
|1452
|171
|12
|126
|441
|L.A. Angels
|.227
|.379
|.296
|113
|3755
|435
|853
|1423
|150
|21
|126
|416
|Detroit
|.225
|.330
|.282
|114
|3750
|361
|843
|1237
|162
|17
|66
|345
|Oakland
|.215
|.345
|.277
|113
|3704
|384
|798
|1278
|178
|7
|96
|359
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|25
|39
|327
|9
|864
|46
|21
|92
|1594
|0
|50
|88
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|23
|51
|267
|7
|881
|39
|6
|85
|1691
|0
|71
|88
|0
|Boston
|9
|36
|41
|320
|16
|961
|39
|14
|80
|1700
|1
|63
|101
|0
|Cleveland
|13
|38
|49
|314
|13
|775
|71
|16
|75
|1658
|0
|65
|88
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|29
|38
|361
|5
|905
|20
|13
|86
|1606
|0
|57
|76
|1
|Kansas City
|11
|31
|29
|333
|5
|893
|72
|23
|76
|1666
|0
|63
|102
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|30
|52
|448
|22
|952
|73
|23
|82
|1683
|0
|47
|72
|0
|Houston
|6
|28
|42
|389
|13
|842
|55
|16
|75
|1599
|0
|54
|82
|0
|Texas
|6
|30
|31
|321
|9
|997
|86
|27
|54
|1512
|1
|68
|90
|1
|Baltimore
|10
|34
|66
|318
|8
|970
|70
|23
|69
|1618
|0
|68
|99
|0
|Tampa Bay
|6
|21
|35
|344
|9
|986
|63
|29
|64
|1552
|0
|57
|75
|0
|Seattle
|6
|27
|63
|408
|13
|972
|57
|20
|78
|1613
|0
|39
|84
|0
|L.A. Angels
|19
|16
|39
|336
|22
|1085
|62
|23
|65
|1522
|1
|59
|95
|0
|Detroit
|5
|28
|40
|267
|4
|993
|30
|18
|77
|1512
|0
|66
|95
|0
|Oakland
|12
|23
|39
|285
|5
|951
|63
|18
|75
|1394
|0
|67
|90
|0
