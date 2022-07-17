THROUGH JULY 16
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.262
|.434
|.327
|92
|3140
|424
|823
|1362
|177
|4
|118
|412
|Boston
|.257
|.411
|.319
|92
|3184
|428
|817
|1310
|209
|7
|90
|407
|Chicago White Sox
|.255
|.381
|.310
|91
|3173
|395
|809
|1208
|156
|6
|77
|374
|Minnesota
|.254
|.423
|.325
|93
|3142
|421
|798
|1329
|160
|10
|117
|407
|Cleveland
|.249
|.384
|.314
|90
|3044
|391
|758
|1170
|165
|17
|71
|371
|Kansas City
|.244
|.379
|.308
|91
|3070
|357
|749
|1162
|142
|23
|75
|340
|N.Y. Yankees
|.244
|.443
|.329
|91
|3042
|484
|742
|1348
|129
|6
|155
|459
|Tampa Bay
|.240
|.381
|.306
|91
|3055
|381
|732
|1163
|160
|11
|83
|360
|Texas
|.239
|.399
|.299
|89
|3029
|404
|724
|1210
|118
|10
|116
|382
|Houston
|.239
|.421
|.319
|90
|2979
|400
|713
|1254
|147
|8
|126
|391
|Seattle
|.236
|.389
|.319
|92
|3073
|379
|725
|1195
|145
|11
|101
|362
|Baltimore
|.232
|.385
|.300
|91
|3080
|381
|716
|1187
|166
|13
|93
|359
|L.A. Angels
|.230
|.381
|.300
|92
|3055
|363
|702
|1165
|120
|14
|105
|350
|Detroit
|.229
|.333
|.286
|92
|3014
|288
|690
|1004
|123
|16
|53
|275
|Oakland
|.211
|.331
|.272
|92
|3006
|302
|633
|994
|140
|7
|69
|279
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|7
|19
|36
|274
|8
|719
|36
|17
|71
|1362
|0
|43
|75
|0
|Boston
|8
|32
|36
|271
|15
|747
|36
|10
|60
|1418
|1
|49
|78
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|11
|19
|43
|217
|7
|710
|36
|4
|65
|1360
|0
|59
|68
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|24
|32
|308
|3
|759
|14
|11
|71
|1332
|0
|47
|67
|1
|Cleveland
|9
|32
|37
|264
|12
|630
|54
|15
|63
|1313
|0
|56
|73
|0
|Kansas City
|10
|23
|25
|270
|4
|695
|54
|18
|63
|1348
|0
|45
|79
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|26
|37
|361
|20
|767
|61
|14
|71
|1327
|0
|39
|52
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|18
|30
|272
|8
|795
|59
|25
|52
|1274
|0
|48
|65
|0
|Texas
|4
|24
|19
|250
|9
|774
|73
|22
|39
|1163
|1
|58
|77
|1
|Houston
|5
|20
|33
|325
|8
|677
|45
|15
|59
|1274
|0
|49
|64
|0
|Seattle
|3
|23
|50
|334
|9
|794
|50
|17
|60
|1333
|0
|31
|67
|0
|Baltimore
|7
|22
|55
|253
|7
|806
|56
|16
|57
|1305
|0
|58
|81
|0
|L.A. Angels
|14
|12
|29
|282
|16
|900
|51
|18
|55
|1226
|1
|53
|77
|0
|Detroit
|5
|22
|29
|221
|3
|774
|25
|14
|67
|1223
|0
|46
|70
|0
|Oakland
|10
|18
|34
|225
|5
|776
|54
|15
|62
|1119
|0
|56
|78
|0
