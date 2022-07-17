THROUGH JULY 16

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.262.434.32792314042482313621774118412
Boston.257.411.3199231844288171310209790407
Chicago White Sox.255.381.3109131733958091208156677374
Minnesota.254.423.325933142421798132916010117407
Cleveland.249.384.31490304439175811701651771371
Kansas City.244.379.30891307035774911621422375340
N.Y. Yankees.244.443.32991304248474213481296155459
Tampa Bay.240.381.30691305538173211631601183360
Texas.239.399.299893029404724121011810116382
Houston.239.421.31990297940071312541478126391
Seattle.236.389.319923073379725119514511101362
Baltimore.232.385.30091308038171611871661393359
L.A. Angels.230.381.300923055363702116512014105350
Detroit.229.333.28692301428869010041231653275
Oakland.211.331.272923006302633994140769279
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto7193627487193617711362043750
Boston83236271157473610601418149780
Chicago White Sox1119432177710364651360059680
Minnesota6243230837591411711332047671
Cleveland93237264126305415631313056730
Kansas City10232527046955418631348045790
N.Y. Yankees72637361207676114711327039520
Tampa Bay5183027287955925521274048650
Texas4241925097747322391163158771
Houston5203332586774515591274049640
Seattle3235033497945017601333031670
Baltimore7225525378065616571305058810
L.A. Angels141229282169005118551226153770
Detroit5222922137742514671223046700
Oakland10183422557765415621119056780

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

