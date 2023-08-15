THROUGH AUGUST 14
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.272
|.463
|.342
|119
|4141
|684
|1127
|1917
|261
|14
|167
|654
|Boston
|.262
|.432
|.328
|118
|4024
|571
|1054
|1738
|258
|15
|132
|547
|Toronto
|.261
|.417
|.331
|120
|4130
|540
|1076
|1722
|212
|10
|138
|514
|Tampa Bay
|.257
|.445
|.328
|121
|4067
|630
|1044
|1811
|207
|19
|174
|603
|L.A. Angels
|.251
|.438
|.325
|120
|4067
|575
|1020
|1782
|191
|20
|177
|555
|Houston
|.251
|.416
|.324
|120
|4076
|581
|1023
|1694
|194
|9
|153
|562
|Baltimore
|.251
|.419
|.318
|119
|4013
|579
|1006
|1683
|224
|21
|137
|562
|Cleveland
|.251
|.381
|.313
|119
|4047
|485
|1014
|1543
|220
|24
|87
|452
|Kansas City
|.242
|.394
|.300
|120
|4027
|477
|975
|1586
|198
|31
|117
|459
|Minnesota
|.237
|.416
|.316
|120
|4047
|528
|961
|1684
|199
|16
|164
|504
|Chicago White Sox
|.237
|.385
|.295
|119
|4055
|490
|963
|1563
|191
|11
|129
|475
|Seattle
|.236
|.400
|.314
|118
|3963
|537
|934
|1585
|207
|9
|142
|519
|Detroit
|.234
|.374
|.299
|118
|3997
|466
|937
|1494
|182
|18
|113
|448
|N.Y. Yankees
|.233
|.404
|.307
|119
|3901
|514
|908
|1577
|154
|13
|163
|494
|Oakland
|.222
|.363
|.300
|119
|3906
|425
|868
|1417
|162
|18
|117
|410
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|9
|38
|37
|422
|9
|1030
|61
|16
|66
|1834
|1
|46
|105
|0
|Boston
|8
|28
|50
|358
|10
|958
|83
|21
|84
|1714
|0
|82
|106
|0
|Toronto
|3
|22
|53
|392
|9
|973
|77
|27
|100
|1918
|1
|53
|97
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|29
|65
|382
|3
|1046
|130
|35
|76
|1673
|0
|52
|87
|0
|L.A. Angels
|5
|37
|63
|401
|20
|1114
|57
|20
|97
|1783
|1
|70
|92
|0
|Houston
|9
|29
|47
|405
|11
|949
|89
|22
|88
|1723
|2
|58
|113
|0
|Baltimore
|17
|37
|31
|381
|9
|995
|81
|20
|84
|1628
|0
|48
|105
|0
|Cleveland
|10
|30
|37
|345
|28
|828
|97
|24
|84
|1758
|0
|54
|89
|0
|Kansas City
|13
|37
|55
|293
|8
|1040
|116
|30
|67
|1610
|0
|53
|91
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|21
|68
|406
|10
|1227
|61
|11
|85
|1736
|2
|53
|84
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|13
|25
|47
|293
|14
|1055
|72
|16
|85
|1631
|0
|62
|83
|0
|Seattle
|3
|29
|73
|395
|9
|1167
|79
|24
|74
|1745
|1
|55
|88
|0
|Detroit
|6
|23
|29
|350
|6
|1049
|50
|16
|82
|1711
|0
|75
|92
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|34
|36
|400
|13
|990
|76
|25
|91
|1535
|2
|64
|81
|0
|Oakland
|24
|28
|61
|386
|10
|1082
|111
|22
|91
|1663
|0
|71
|81
|0
