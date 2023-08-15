THROUGH AUGUST 14

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.272.463.34211941416841127191726114167654
Boston.262.432.32811840245711054173825815132547
Toronto.261.417.33112041305401076172221210138514
Tampa Bay.257.445.32812140676301044181120719174603
L.A. Angels.251.438.32512040675751020178219120177555
Houston.251.416.3241204076581102316941949153562
Baltimore.251.419.31811940135791006168322421137562
Cleveland.251.381.3131194047485101415432202487452
Kansas City.242.394.3001204027477975158619831117459
Minnesota.237.416.3161204047528961168419916164504
Chicago White Sox.237.385.2951194055490963156319111129475
Seattle.236.400.314118396353793415852079142519
Detroit.234.374.2991183997466937149418218113448
N.Y. Yankees.233.404.3071193901514908157715413163494
Oakland.222.363.3001193906425868141716218117410
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas938374229103061166618341461050
Boston828503581095883218417140821060
Toronto32253392997377271001918153970
Tampa Bay529653823104613035761673052870
L.A. Angels537634012011145720971783170920
Houston929474051194989228817232581130
Baltimore173731381999581208416280481050
Cleveland103037345288289724841758054890
Kansas City1337552938104011630671610053910
Minnesota1021684061012276111851736253840
Chicago White Sox1325472931410557216851631062830
Seattle32973395911677924741745155880
Detroit62329350610495016821711075920
N.Y. Yankees73436400139907625911535264810
Oakland24286138610108211122911663071810

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

