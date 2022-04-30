THROUGH APRIL 29

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
L.A. Angels.258.441.335216941041793063842799
Cleveland.250.414.31120679911702813772090
Toronto.250.415.30921709871772943302886
N.Y. Yankees.249.430.32220663971652853112991
Tampa Bay.246.390.32220651861602543241882
Seattle.237.393.32620675941602653552091
Detroit.227.310.3061961359139190213859
Boston.226.342.27321702751592404311274
Texas.221.340.28720674861492292601881
Minnesota.219.358.30620634761392272612069
Baltimore.214.312.30320663601422073311059
Houston.213.372.29120666791422483212477
Oakland.211.345.27720655801382263131772
Kansas City.209.313.28418588591231842231155
Chicago White Sox.207.335.25819615601272062611755
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
L.A. Angels447762185161015284014110
Cleveland2665701697317286011130
Toronto2810544182931130209150
N.Y. Yankees37106521741141530404110
Tampa Bay15670217616410294013110
Seattle05983316714110316011200
Detroit036651162231626201280
Boston4145453169421428308150
Texas0765921511057251012141
Minnesota238731178441726908140
Baltimore34147211991248341021210
Houston255703165651127207140
Oakland04854319010111227016190
Kansas City1365711311331325205190
Chicago White Sox14539014310110216021110

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

