THROUGH APRIL 29
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|L.A. Angels
|.258
|.441
|.335
|21
|694
|104
|179
|306
|38
|4
|27
|99
|Cleveland
|.250
|.414
|.311
|20
|679
|91
|170
|281
|37
|7
|20
|90
|Toronto
|.250
|.415
|.309
|21
|709
|87
|177
|294
|33
|0
|28
|86
|N.Y. Yankees
|.249
|.430
|.322
|20
|663
|97
|165
|285
|31
|1
|29
|91
|Tampa Bay
|.246
|.390
|.322
|20
|651
|86
|160
|254
|32
|4
|18
|82
|Seattle
|.237
|.393
|.326
|20
|675
|94
|160
|265
|35
|5
|20
|91
|Detroit
|.227
|.310
|.306
|19
|613
|59
|139
|190
|21
|3
|8
|59
|Boston
|.226
|.342
|.273
|21
|702
|75
|159
|240
|43
|1
|12
|74
|Texas
|.221
|.340
|.287
|20
|674
|86
|149
|229
|26
|0
|18
|81
|Minnesota
|.219
|.358
|.306
|20
|634
|76
|139
|227
|26
|1
|20
|69
|Baltimore
|.214
|.312
|.303
|20
|663
|60
|142
|207
|33
|1
|10
|59
|Houston
|.213
|.372
|.291
|20
|666
|79
|142
|248
|32
|1
|24
|77
|Oakland
|.211
|.345
|.277
|20
|655
|80
|138
|226
|31
|3
|17
|72
|Kansas City
|.209
|.313
|.284
|18
|588
|59
|123
|184
|22
|3
|11
|55
|Chicago White Sox
|.207
|.335
|.258
|19
|615
|60
|127
|206
|26
|1
|17
|55
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|L.A. Angels
|4
|4
|7
|76
|2
|185
|16
|10
|15
|284
|0
|14
|11
|0
|Cleveland
|2
|6
|6
|57
|0
|169
|7
|3
|17
|286
|0
|11
|13
|0
|Toronto
|2
|8
|10
|54
|4
|182
|9
|3
|11
|302
|0
|9
|15
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
|7
|10
|65
|2
|174
|11
|4
|15
|304
|0
|4
|11
|0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|5
|6
|70
|2
|176
|16
|4
|10
|294
|0
|13
|11
|0
|Seattle
|0
|5
|9
|83
|3
|167
|14
|1
|10
|316
|0
|11
|20
|0
|Detroit
|0
|3
|6
|65
|1
|162
|2
|3
|16
|262
|0
|12
|8
|0
|Boston
|4
|14
|5
|45
|3
|169
|4
|2
|14
|283
|0
|8
|15
|0
|Texas
|0
|7
|6
|59
|2
|151
|10
|5
|7
|251
|0
|12
|14
|1
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|8
|73
|1
|178
|4
|4
|17
|269
|0
|8
|14
|0
|Baltimore
|3
|4
|14
|72
|1
|199
|12
|4
|8
|341
|0
|21
|21
|0
|Houston
|2
|5
|5
|70
|3
|165
|6
|5
|11
|272
|0
|7
|14
|0
|Oakland
|0
|4
|8
|54
|3
|190
|10
|1
|11
|227
|0
|16
|19
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|3
|6
|57
|1
|131
|13
|3
|13
|252
|0
|5
|19
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|4
|5
|39
|0
|143
|10
|1
|10
|216
|0
|21
|11
|0
