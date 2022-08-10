THROUGH AUGUST 9
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.265
|.436
|.328
|110
|3767
|529
|998
|1644
|207
|5
|143
|516
|Chicago White Sox
|.257
|.386
|.310
|110
|3820
|471
|981
|1473
|188
|8
|96
|448
|Boston
|.253
|.410
|.314
|111
|3825
|500
|968
|1568
|252
|9
|110
|478
|Cleveland
|.252
|.386
|.314
|109
|3712
|473
|934
|1432
|202
|19
|86
|450
|Minnesota
|.251
|.417
|.320
|109
|3687
|491
|924
|1536
|186
|12
|134
|475
|Kansas City
|.246
|.382
|.308
|111
|3736
|434
|918
|1427
|168
|28
|95
|415
|N.Y. Yankees
|.245
|.443
|.331
|111
|3732
|588
|915
|1655
|164
|6
|188
|562
|Houston
|.241
|.422
|.316
|111
|3688
|493
|888
|1556
|194
|9
|152
|478
|Texas
|.239
|.397
|.301
|109
|3705
|486
|884
|1470
|154
|12
|136
|459
|Tampa Bay
|.239
|.377
|.308
|109
|3650
|446
|871
|1376
|190
|12
|97
|423
|Baltimore
|.237
|.392
|.306
|110
|3705
|467
|879
|1454
|202
|14
|115
|440
|Seattle
|.232
|.383
|.315
|112
|3726
|450
|863
|1426
|167
|12
|124
|432
|L.A. Angels
|.229
|.382
|.298
|111
|3683
|430
|843
|1408
|148
|21
|125
|411
|Detroit
|.226
|.332
|.283
|111
|3649
|356
|825
|1211
|157
|17
|65
|340
|Oakland
|.215
|.345
|.276
|111
|3632
|375
|780
|1254
|172
|7
|96
|351
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|25
|39
|327
|9
|856
|46
|21
|91
|1589
|0
|50
|88
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|23
|49
|258
|7
|857
|39
|5
|82
|1627
|0
|69
|83
|0
|Boston
|9
|35
|41
|313
|16
|936
|39
|14
|73
|1667
|1
|63
|97
|0
|Cleveland
|13
|37
|45
|308
|13
|761
|68
|15
|74
|1604
|0
|64
|87
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|29
|38
|353
|5
|888
|20
|13
|83
|1573
|0
|55
|75
|1
|Kansas City
|10
|31
|29
|322
|5
|873
|68
|23
|72
|1622
|0
|60
|100
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|30
|51
|440
|22
|935
|71
|22
|81
|1654
|0
|47
|68
|0
|Houston
|6
|26
|41
|377
|13
|823
|54
|16
|73
|1553
|0
|54
|80
|0
|Texas
|6
|27
|30
|314
|9
|958
|84
|27
|52
|1460
|1
|67
|90
|1
|Tampa Bay
|6
|21
|35
|341
|9
|967
|63
|28
|64
|1535
|0
|57
|75
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|31
|66
|314
|8
|958
|69
|21
|68
|1592
|0
|67
|97
|0
|Seattle
|6
|26
|62
|402
|13
|953
|56
|20
|77
|1590
|0
|39
|82
|0
|L.A. Angels
|19
|16
|39
|331
|20
|1064
|59
|22
|64
|1492
|1
|59
|91
|0
|Detroit
|5
|28
|38
|261
|3
|951
|28
|18
|76
|1465
|0
|63
|92
|0
|Oakland
|11
|23
|38
|276
|5
|935
|63
|16
|72
|1357
|0
|66
|88
|0
