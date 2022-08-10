THROUGH AUGUST 9

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.265.436.328110376752999816442075143516
Chicago White Sox.257.386.31011038204719811473188896448
Boston.253.410.314111382550096815682529110478
Cleveland.252.386.314109371247393414322021986450
Minnesota.251.417.3201093687491924153618612134475
Kansas City.246.382.308111373643491814271682895415
N.Y. Yankees.245.443.331111373258891516551646188562
Houston.241.422.316111368849388815561949152478
Texas.239.397.3011093705486884147015412136459
Tampa Bay.239.377.308109365044687113761901297423
Baltimore.237.392.3061103705467879145420214115440
Seattle.232.383.3151123726450863142616712124432
L.A. Angels.229.382.2981113683430843140814821125411
Detroit.226.332.283111364935682512111571765340
Oakland.215.345.27611136323757801254172796351
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto8253932798564621911589050880
Chicago White Sox1423492587857395821627069830
Boston93541313169363914731667163970
Cleveland133745308137616815741604064870
Minnesota8293835358882013831573055751
Kansas City103129322587368237216220601000
N.Y. Yankees73051440229357122811654047680
Houston62641377138235416731553054800
Texas6273031499588427521460167901
Tampa Bay6213534199676328641535057750
Baltimore10316631489586921681592067970
Seattle62662402139535620771590039820
L.A. Angels1916393312010645922641492159910
Detroit5283826139512818761465063920
Oakland11233827659356316721357066880

