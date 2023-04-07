THROUGH APRIL 6

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.291.406.35372543374103140529
Chicago White Sox.287.434.34172583274112200632
Tampa Bay.284.542.348620144571091301343
Texas.265.439.319619636528670934
Boston.256.450.332724241621091321039
Baltimore.254.478.34362053452981301133
Cleveland.253.372.3347253386494112533
Houston.248.366.342723834598770732
N.Y. Yankees.245.458.3306192294788611127
L.A. Angels.243.383.332620633507980733
Minnesota.230.363.295620424477452623
Seattle.222.376.2867234295288180627
Oakland.201.342.2836199224068100621
Detroit.201.301.257723921487271521
Kansas City.167.278.259721617366071517
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto032240584141230280
Chicago White Sox004170617031360240
Tampa Bay04319044522620360
Texas03215050113740270
Boston115231503051000590
Baltimore103250621115810740
Cleveland1423135410221200330
Houston027281556151200220
N.Y. Yankees01124055922880120
L.A. Angels03227151104950560
Minnesota01118046115810170
Seattle00516062623960530
Oakland01122152506810840
Detroit00018070424780460
Kansas City003240622041010160

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

