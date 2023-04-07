THROUGH APRIL 6
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.291
|.406
|.353
|7
|254
|33
|74
|103
|14
|0
|5
|29
|Chicago White Sox
|.287
|.434
|.341
|7
|258
|32
|74
|112
|20
|0
|6
|32
|Tampa Bay
|.284
|.542
|.348
|6
|201
|44
|57
|109
|13
|0
|13
|43
|Texas
|.265
|.439
|.319
|6
|196
|36
|52
|86
|7
|0
|9
|34
|Boston
|.256
|.450
|.332
|7
|242
|41
|62
|109
|13
|2
|10
|39
|Baltimore
|.254
|.478
|.343
|6
|205
|34
|52
|98
|13
|0
|11
|33
|Cleveland
|.253
|.372
|.334
|7
|253
|38
|64
|94
|11
|2
|5
|33
|Houston
|.248
|.366
|.342
|7
|238
|34
|59
|87
|7
|0
|7
|32
|N.Y. Yankees
|.245
|.458
|.330
|6
|192
|29
|47
|88
|6
|1
|11
|27
|L.A. Angels
|.243
|.383
|.332
|6
|206
|33
|50
|79
|8
|0
|7
|33
|Minnesota
|.230
|.363
|.295
|6
|204
|24
|47
|74
|5
|2
|6
|23
|Seattle
|.222
|.376
|.286
|7
|234
|29
|52
|88
|18
|0
|6
|27
|Oakland
|.201
|.342
|.283
|6
|199
|22
|40
|68
|10
|0
|6
|21
|Detroit
|.201
|.301
|.257
|7
|239
|21
|48
|72
|7
|1
|5
|21
|Kansas City
|.167
|.278
|.259
|7
|216
|17
|36
|60
|7
|1
|5
|17
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|0
|3
|2
|24
|0
|58
|4
|1
|4
|123
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|0
|0
|4
|17
|0
|61
|7
|0
|3
|136
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|4
|3
|19
|0
|44
|5
|2
|2
|62
|0
|3
|6
|0
|Texas
|0
|3
|2
|15
|0
|50
|1
|1
|3
|74
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Boston
|1
|1
|5
|23
|1
|50
|3
|0
|5
|100
|0
|5
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|3
|25
|0
|62
|11
|1
|5
|81
|0
|7
|4
|0
|Cleveland
|1
|4
|2
|31
|3
|54
|10
|2
|2
|120
|0
|3
|3
|0
|Houston
|0
|2
|7
|28
|1
|55
|6
|1
|5
|120
|0
|2
|2
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|1
|1
|24
|0
|55
|9
|2
|2
|88
|0
|1
|2
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|3
|2
|27
|1
|51
|1
|0
|4
|95
|0
|5
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0
|46
|1
|1
|5
|81
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|5
|16
|0
|62
|6
|2
|3
|96
|0
|5
|3
|0
|Oakland
|0
|1
|1
|22
|1
|52
|5
|0
|6
|81
|0
|8
|4
|0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0
|70
|4
|2
|4
|78
|0
|4
|6
|0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|3
|24
|0
|62
|2
|0
|4
|101
|0
|1
|6
|0
