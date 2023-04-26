THROUGH APRIL 25

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Tampa Bay.282.523.3552481815723142847348154
Texas.264.448.3412378415120735142332147
Toronto.258.412.3332482211221233939228107
Houston.254.392.3302482612121032440124117
Boston.253.432.3312584914421536749233136
Baltimore.249.420.3332376011918931942228115
L.A. Angels.247.408.3292480612019932935131119
Minnesota.234.394.305248041031883173742898
Chicago White Sox.232.373.29224825961913084802394
Cleveland.228.342.30924808911842764651281
Seattle.227.383.3032377210317529645224101
Oakland.227.372.30624802891822983422687
N.Y. Yankees.225.383.30324772961742962633089
Kansas City.222.351.27924798821772803761876
Detroit.216.329.28122750681622473021767
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Tampa Bay0817801194188934808170
Texas281284019913414321014210
Toronto15986219116713382011190
Houston27138432011941738308150
Boston281390219810120353016220
Baltimore47793219425421334012260
L.A. Angels081884120710421367014200
Minnesota25147012242315322010190
Chicago White Sox121061220615213339011140
Cleveland310793917829517380011170
Seattle17137412111761433309170
Oakland451381321922420353014160
N.Y. Yankees05781221423616322110190
Kansas City15105522121321833008180
Detroit2536742121461632508170

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you