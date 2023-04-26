THROUGH APRIL 25
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Tampa Bay
|.282
|.523
|.355
|24
|818
|157
|231
|428
|47
|3
|48
|154
|Texas
|.264
|.448
|.341
|23
|784
|151
|207
|351
|42
|3
|32
|147
|Toronto
|.258
|.412
|.333
|24
|822
|112
|212
|339
|39
|2
|28
|107
|Houston
|.254
|.392
|.330
|24
|826
|121
|210
|324
|40
|1
|24
|117
|Boston
|.253
|.432
|.331
|25
|849
|144
|215
|367
|49
|2
|33
|136
|Baltimore
|.249
|.420
|.333
|23
|760
|119
|189
|319
|42
|2
|28
|115
|L.A. Angels
|.247
|.408
|.329
|24
|806
|120
|199
|329
|35
|1
|31
|119
|Minnesota
|.234
|.394
|.305
|24
|804
|103
|188
|317
|37
|4
|28
|98
|Chicago White Sox
|.232
|.373
|.292
|24
|825
|96
|191
|308
|48
|0
|23
|94
|Cleveland
|.228
|.342
|.309
|24
|808
|91
|184
|276
|46
|5
|12
|81
|Seattle
|.227
|.383
|.303
|23
|772
|103
|175
|296
|45
|2
|24
|101
|Oakland
|.227
|.372
|.306
|24
|802
|89
|182
|298
|34
|2
|26
|87
|N.Y. Yankees
|.225
|.383
|.303
|24
|772
|96
|174
|296
|26
|3
|30
|89
|Kansas City
|.222
|.351
|.279
|24
|798
|82
|177
|280
|37
|6
|18
|76
|Detroit
|.216
|.329
|.281
|22
|750
|68
|162
|247
|30
|2
|17
|67
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Tampa Bay
|0
|8
|17
|80
|1
|194
|18
|8
|9
|348
|0
|8
|17
|0
|Texas
|2
|8
|12
|84
|0
|199
|13
|4
|14
|321
|0
|14
|21
|0
|Toronto
|1
|5
|9
|86
|2
|191
|16
|7
|13
|382
|0
|11
|19
|0
|Houston
|2
|7
|13
|84
|3
|201
|19
|4
|17
|383
|0
|8
|15
|0
|Boston
|2
|8
|13
|90
|2
|198
|10
|1
|20
|353
|0
|16
|22
|0
|Baltimore
|4
|7
|7
|93
|2
|194
|25
|4
|21
|334
|0
|12
|26
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|8
|18
|84
|1
|207
|10
|4
|21
|367
|0
|14
|20
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|5
|14
|70
|1
|224
|2
|3
|15
|322
|0
|10
|19
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|2
|10
|61
|2
|206
|15
|2
|13
|339
|0
|11
|14
|0
|Cleveland
|3
|10
|7
|93
|9
|178
|29
|5
|17
|380
|0
|11
|17
|0
|Seattle
|1
|7
|13
|74
|1
|211
|17
|6
|14
|333
|0
|9
|17
|0
|Oakland
|4
|5
|13
|81
|3
|219
|22
|4
|20
|353
|0
|14
|16
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|5
|7
|81
|2
|214
|23
|6
|16
|322
|1
|10
|19
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|5
|10
|55
|2
|212
|13
|2
|18
|330
|0
|8
|18
|0
|Detroit
|2
|5
|3
|67
|4
|212
|14
|6
|16
|325
|0
|8
|17
|0
