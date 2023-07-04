THROUGH JULY 3
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.274
|.460
|.342
|85
|2989
|505
|820
|1375
|186
|9
|117
|484
|Tampa Bay
|.264
|.462
|.336
|87
|2931
|488
|773
|1353
|161
|13
|131
|466
|Toronto
|.261
|.418
|.327
|85
|2918
|379
|761
|1220
|158
|8
|95
|358
|Boston
|.260
|.424
|.329
|85
|2917
|414
|758
|1238
|190
|10
|90
|396
|L.A. Angels
|.257
|.444
|.332
|87
|2954
|426
|760
|1313
|139
|12
|130
|411
|Baltimore
|.250
|.414
|.319
|83
|2794
|394
|699
|1158
|147
|12
|96
|381
|Houston
|.249
|.411
|.319
|85
|2878
|401
|716
|1182
|148
|6
|102
|385
|Cleveland
|.248
|.372
|.312
|84
|2861
|338
|709
|1065
|153
|19
|55
|313
|Chicago White Sox
|.239
|.397
|.299
|86
|2935
|362
|702
|1164
|149
|8
|99
|353
|Minnesota
|.233
|.400
|.310
|86
|2892
|361
|675
|1157
|139
|8
|109
|344
|Kansas City
|.233
|.374
|.298
|85
|2840
|323
|663
|1061
|135
|19
|75
|308
|Seattle
|.232
|.389
|.311
|83
|2786
|378
|646
|1084
|136
|7
|96
|364
|N.Y. Yankees
|.232
|.411
|.301
|85
|2799
|378
|650
|1149
|117
|11
|120
|363
|Detroit
|.231
|.370
|.301
|83
|2813
|327
|649
|1040
|125
|13
|80
|317
|Oakland
|.221
|.352
|.301
|86
|2837
|307
|626
|999
|115
|12
|78
|297
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|6
|27
|30
|293
|6
|744
|47
|13
|43
|1314
|1
|35
|76
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|24
|45
|284
|2
|738
|103
|27
|51
|1188
|0
|34
|73
|0
|Toronto
|2
|16
|29
|268
|5
|678
|66
|21
|68
|1327
|1
|45
|65
|0
|Boston
|7
|18
|38
|273
|6
|701
|55
|12
|63
|1259
|0
|56
|69
|0
|L.A. Angels
|1
|28
|47
|298
|7
|768
|44
|17
|76
|1304
|0
|46
|70
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|24
|24
|271
|7
|688
|62
|16
|59
|1144
|0
|33
|75
|0
|Houston
|8
|23
|33
|275
|8
|672
|61
|16
|72
|1198
|1
|42
|75
|0
|Cleveland
|6
|25
|25
|253
|21
|602
|64
|19
|61
|1262
|0
|40
|53
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|8
|18
|39
|219
|13
|748
|53
|12
|57
|1177
|0
|43
|51
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|14
|45
|283
|7
|874
|41
|8
|60
|1232
|1
|44
|58
|0
|Kansas City
|8
|26
|43
|228
|6
|771
|72
|21
|46
|1185
|0
|41
|64
|0
|Seattle
|1
|24
|47
|283
|6
|810
|57
|18
|47
|1202
|0
|41
|63
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|6
|21
|26
|260
|9
|688
|52
|19
|60
|1057
|2
|53
|60
|0
|Detroit
|5
|17
|20
|272
|5
|739
|40
|13
|54
|1228
|0
|54
|63
|0
|Oakland
|17
|18
|47
|286
|8
|788
|87
|18
|61
|1223
|0
|52
|59
|0
