THROUGH JULY 3

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.274.460.34285298950582013751869117484
Tampa Bay.264.462.336872931488773135316113131466
Toronto.261.418.3278529183797611220158895358
Boston.260.424.32985291741475812381901090396
L.A. Angels.257.444.332872954426760131313912130411
Baltimore.250.414.31983279439469911581471296381
Houston.249.411.31985287840171611821486102385
Cleveland.248.372.31284286133870910651531955313
Chicago White Sox.239.397.2998629353627021164149899353
Minnesota.233.400.31086289236167511571398109344
Kansas City.233.374.29885284032366310611351975308
Seattle.232.389.3118327863786461084136796364
N.Y. Yankees.232.411.301852799378650114911711120363
Detroit.231.370.30183281332764910401251380317
Oakland.221.352.3018628373076269991151278297
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas6273029367444713431314135760
Tampa Bay52445284273810327511188034730
Toronto2162926856786621681327145650
Boston7183827367015512631259056690
L.A. Angels1284729877684417761304046700
Baltimore10242427176886216591144033750
Houston8233327586726116721198142750
Cleveland62525253216026419611262040530
Chicago White Sox81839219137485312571177043510
Minnesota814452837874418601232144580
Kansas City8264322867717221461185041640
Seattle1244728368105718471202041630
N.Y. Yankees6212626096885219601057253600
Detroit5172027257394013541228054630
Oakland17184728687888718611223052590

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you