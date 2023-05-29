THROUGH MAY 28

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Tampa Bay.273.500.3485518673355109331029101322
Texas.270.450.338521805329488813104769316
Toronto.264.421.33254188925749979598662241
Boston.262.430.332531812273475779115361263
L.A. Angels.258.422.32854183325947377482669255
Baltimore.251.421.32653178626544875294964257
Houston.246.392.31652174223442968387453224
Chicago White Sox.238.385.29655187523544772195755231
N.Y. Yankees.236.417.30755181125342875568881245
Seattle.230.387.31053177424240868791460233
Detroit.230.357.30751173719539962083344189
Minnesota.230.406.31353178424041172483772227
Kansas City.230.383.294541808213416693911254203
Cleveland.226.340.298521718178389584851030164
Oakland.220.359.29855182918940365673656183
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Tampa Bay215341871460721633763019470
Texas520241723462311029760124470
Toronto211191774431421141872128400
Boston51124172342331643772032370
L.A. Angels02029171446425847798034460
Baltimore91714194542945945762022570
Houston31424161641729941727120430
Chicago White Sox51122135845930536740027380
N.Y. Yankees214161766457401436681132450
Seattle112311803509321332756019330
Detroit2916181545733833829026360
Minnesota5929189553322634762033320
Kansas City31622148648837728754025440
Cleveland415151661636846936752027360
Oakland129301767519531238785035420

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

