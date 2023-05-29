THROUGH MAY 28
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Tampa Bay
|.273
|.500
|.348
|55
|1867
|335
|510
|933
|102
|9
|101
|322
|Texas
|.270
|.450
|.338
|52
|1805
|329
|488
|813
|104
|7
|69
|316
|Toronto
|.264
|.421
|.332
|54
|1889
|257
|499
|795
|98
|6
|62
|241
|Boston
|.262
|.430
|.332
|53
|1812
|273
|475
|779
|115
|3
|61
|263
|L.A. Angels
|.258
|.422
|.328
|54
|1833
|259
|473
|774
|82
|6
|69
|255
|Baltimore
|.251
|.421
|.326
|53
|1786
|265
|448
|752
|94
|9
|64
|257
|Houston
|.246
|.392
|.316
|52
|1742
|234
|429
|683
|87
|4
|53
|224
|Chicago White Sox
|.238
|.385
|.296
|55
|1875
|235
|447
|721
|95
|7
|55
|231
|N.Y. Yankees
|.236
|.417
|.307
|55
|1811
|253
|428
|755
|68
|8
|81
|245
|Seattle
|.230
|.387
|.310
|53
|1774
|242
|408
|687
|91
|4
|60
|233
|Detroit
|.230
|.357
|.307
|51
|1737
|195
|399
|620
|83
|3
|44
|189
|Minnesota
|.230
|.406
|.313
|53
|1784
|240
|411
|724
|83
|7
|72
|227
|Kansas City
|.230
|.383
|.294
|54
|1808
|213
|416
|693
|91
|12
|54
|203
|Cleveland
|.226
|.340
|.298
|52
|1718
|178
|389
|584
|85
|10
|30
|164
|Oakland
|.220
|.359
|.298
|55
|1829
|189
|403
|656
|73
|6
|56
|183
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Tampa Bay
|2
|15
|34
|187
|1
|460
|72
|16
|33
|763
|0
|19
|47
|0
|Texas
|5
|20
|24
|172
|3
|462
|31
|10
|29
|760
|1
|24
|47
|0
|Toronto
|2
|11
|19
|177
|4
|431
|42
|11
|41
|872
|1
|28
|40
|0
|Boston
|5
|11
|24
|172
|3
|423
|31
|6
|43
|772
|0
|32
|37
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|20
|29
|171
|4
|464
|25
|8
|47
|798
|0
|34
|46
|0
|Baltimore
|9
|17
|14
|194
|5
|429
|45
|9
|45
|762
|0
|22
|57
|0
|Houston
|3
|14
|24
|161
|6
|417
|29
|9
|41
|727
|1
|20
|43
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|5
|11
|22
|135
|8
|459
|30
|5
|36
|740
|0
|27
|38
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|2
|14
|16
|176
|6
|457
|40
|14
|36
|681
|1
|32
|45
|0
|Seattle
|1
|12
|31
|180
|3
|509
|32
|13
|32
|756
|0
|19
|33
|0
|Detroit
|2
|9
|16
|181
|5
|457
|33
|8
|33
|829
|0
|26
|36
|0
|Minnesota
|5
|9
|29
|189
|5
|533
|22
|6
|34
|762
|0
|33
|32
|0
|Kansas City
|3
|16
|22
|148
|6
|488
|37
|7
|28
|754
|0
|25
|44
|0
|Cleveland
|4
|15
|15
|166
|16
|368
|46
|9
|36
|752
|0
|27
|36
|0
|Oakland
|12
|9
|30
|176
|7
|519
|53
|12
|38
|785
|0
|35
|42
|0
