THROUGH MAY 21

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Cleveland.247.395.312361224169302483621033166
N.Y. Yankees.246.422.32739128919431754455256182
L.A. Angels.245.421.32042139920334358965557196
Boston.244.386.30040135916633252488432163
Minnesota.242.391.32240130417131551073140162
Tampa Bay.238.387.30240134017431951860841163
Toronto.235.380.30040130414530749563141144
Seattle.234.375.31441136816032051358641155
Chicago White Sox.233.357.28939130714030546657134132
Kansas City.232.356.294391312139305467581028129
Houston.232.412.30941135617531455866556170
Baltimore.227.348.29841137614031347963531133
Texas.222.353.28739129115928645644340146
Detroit.219.313.28239125510627539348520104
Oakland.206.317.27442134713927842760725129
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Cleveland3139113026820728519021280
N.Y. Yankees41415148532022729575017280
L.A. Angels96101467390231329560123360
Boston52114103331710525579019270
Minnesota41317143133210734554018270
Tampa Bay29111155341311124547022240
Toronto31319107432416928543017260
Seattle1917146534221927585020320
Chicago White Sox7101888228921228542028320
Kansas City21110108229224729573016370
Houston41012145432321624577017330
Baltimore41025118437522628643031520
Texas289113232427917506125321
Detroit381310123266533516021290
Oakland71217114336025631489028390

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you