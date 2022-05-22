THROUGH MAY 21
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Cleveland
|.247
|.395
|.312
|36
|1224
|169
|302
|483
|62
|10
|33
|166
|N.Y. Yankees
|.246
|.422
|.327
|39
|1289
|194
|317
|544
|55
|2
|56
|182
|L.A. Angels
|.245
|.421
|.320
|42
|1399
|203
|343
|589
|65
|5
|57
|196
|Boston
|.244
|.386
|.300
|40
|1359
|166
|332
|524
|88
|4
|32
|163
|Minnesota
|.242
|.391
|.322
|40
|1304
|171
|315
|510
|73
|1
|40
|162
|Tampa Bay
|.238
|.387
|.302
|40
|1340
|174
|319
|518
|60
|8
|41
|163
|Toronto
|.235
|.380
|.300
|40
|1304
|145
|307
|495
|63
|1
|41
|144
|Seattle
|.234
|.375
|.314
|41
|1368
|160
|320
|513
|58
|6
|41
|155
|Chicago White Sox
|.233
|.357
|.289
|39
|1307
|140
|305
|466
|57
|1
|34
|132
|Kansas City
|.232
|.356
|.294
|39
|1312
|139
|305
|467
|58
|10
|28
|129
|Houston
|.232
|.412
|.309
|41
|1356
|175
|314
|558
|66
|5
|56
|170
|Baltimore
|.227
|.348
|.298
|41
|1376
|140
|313
|479
|63
|5
|31
|133
|Texas
|.222
|.353
|.287
|39
|1291
|159
|286
|456
|44
|3
|40
|146
|Detroit
|.219
|.313
|.282
|39
|1255
|106
|275
|393
|48
|5
|20
|104
|Oakland
|.206
|.317
|.274
|42
|1347
|139
|278
|427
|60
|7
|25
|129
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Cleveland
|3
|13
|9
|113
|0
|268
|20
|7
|28
|519
|0
|21
|28
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|14
|15
|148
|5
|320
|22
|7
|29
|575
|0
|17
|28
|0
|L.A. Angels
|9
|6
|10
|146
|7
|390
|23
|13
|29
|560
|1
|23
|36
|0
|Boston
|5
|21
|14
|103
|3
|317
|10
|5
|25
|579
|0
|19
|27
|0
|Minnesota
|4
|13
|17
|143
|1
|332
|10
|7
|34
|554
|0
|18
|27
|0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|9
|11
|115
|5
|341
|31
|11
|24
|547
|0
|22
|24
|0
|Toronto
|3
|13
|19
|107
|4
|324
|16
|9
|28
|543
|0
|17
|26
|0
|Seattle
|1
|9
|17
|146
|5
|342
|21
|9
|27
|585
|0
|20
|32
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|10
|18
|88
|2
|289
|21
|2
|28
|542
|0
|28
|32
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|11
|10
|108
|2
|292
|24
|7
|29
|573
|0
|16
|37
|0
|Houston
|4
|10
|12
|145
|4
|323
|21
|6
|24
|577
|0
|17
|33
|0
|Baltimore
|4
|10
|25
|118
|4
|375
|22
|6
|28
|643
|0
|31
|52
|0
|Texas
|2
|8
|9
|113
|2
|324
|27
|9
|17
|506
|1
|25
|32
|1
|Detroit
|3
|8
|13
|101
|2
|326
|6
|5
|33
|516
|0
|21
|29
|0
|Oakland
|7
|12
|17
|114
|3
|360
|25
|6
|31
|489
|0
|28
|39
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.