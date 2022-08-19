THROUGH AUGUST 18

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.263.432.3251173994553105117272225148540
Chicago White Sox.260.387.3141194124505107215952018102479
Cleveland.253.386.3151184030516101915562162193491
Minnesota.252.416.3211163929522990163519512142504
Boston.252.404.3131194082531102916502679112507
Houston.246.428.3201204007554987171421311164539
Kansas City.245.379.3071204030460987152918129101441
Texas.242.396.3051184003526967158616615141497
N.Y. Yankees.241.434.326119399360796417341717195580
Tampa Bay.238.378.3071173920485932148220414106461
Baltimore.237.389.3041183975497941154521216120469
Seattle.232.383.3151193962492918151817513133470
L.A. Angels.228.380.2961183923455894148915424131436
Detroit.226.331.282120395838489513111691771367
Oakland.215.346.279119389840383813501867104377
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto8264034199054623971666058920
Chicago White Sox1426522888923407931789073930
Cleveland143854331148187918801764068920
Minnesota9314037779442513901699057811
Boston939443361799439168617631641040
Houston63143406138756016791677056940
Kansas City123131344594975238117580671070
Texas732333471110359029561601171951
N.Y. Yankees830554622210167424881753051760
Tampa Bay62237363910396730641645059800
Baltimore1037673368102172237016880711030
Seattle730664311410206120801683042870
L.A. Angels2018423482311386324671582161960
Detroit52940280410543519821583070990
Oakland12234131359976520811487070950

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you