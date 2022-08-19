THROUGH AUGUST 18
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.263
|.432
|.325
|117
|3994
|553
|1051
|1727
|222
|5
|148
|540
|Chicago White Sox
|.260
|.387
|.314
|119
|4124
|505
|1072
|1595
|201
|8
|102
|479
|Cleveland
|.253
|.386
|.315
|118
|4030
|516
|1019
|1556
|216
|21
|93
|491
|Minnesota
|.252
|.416
|.321
|116
|3929
|522
|990
|1635
|195
|12
|142
|504
|Boston
|.252
|.404
|.313
|119
|4082
|531
|1029
|1650
|267
|9
|112
|507
|Houston
|.246
|.428
|.320
|120
|4007
|554
|987
|1714
|213
|11
|164
|539
|Kansas City
|.245
|.379
|.307
|120
|4030
|460
|987
|1529
|181
|29
|101
|441
|Texas
|.242
|.396
|.305
|118
|4003
|526
|967
|1586
|166
|15
|141
|497
|N.Y. Yankees
|.241
|.434
|.326
|119
|3993
|607
|964
|1734
|171
|7
|195
|580
|Tampa Bay
|.238
|.378
|.307
|117
|3920
|485
|932
|1482
|204
|14
|106
|461
|Baltimore
|.237
|.389
|.304
|118
|3975
|497
|941
|1545
|212
|16
|120
|469
|Seattle
|.232
|.383
|.315
|119
|3962
|492
|918
|1518
|175
|13
|133
|470
|L.A. Angels
|.228
|.380
|.296
|118
|3923
|455
|894
|1489
|154
|24
|131
|436
|Detroit
|.226
|.331
|.282
|120
|3958
|384
|895
|1311
|169
|17
|71
|367
|Oakland
|.215
|.346
|.279
|119
|3898
|403
|838
|1350
|186
|7
|104
|377
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|26
|40
|341
|9
|905
|46
|23
|97
|1666
|0
|58
|92
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|26
|52
|288
|8
|923
|40
|7
|93
|1789
|0
|73
|93
|0
|Cleveland
|14
|38
|54
|331
|14
|818
|79
|18
|80
|1764
|0
|68
|92
|0
|Minnesota
|9
|31
|40
|377
|7
|944
|25
|13
|90
|1699
|0
|57
|81
|1
|Boston
|9
|39
|44
|336
|17
|994
|39
|16
|86
|1763
|1
|64
|104
|0
|Houston
|6
|31
|43
|406
|13
|875
|60
|16
|79
|1677
|0
|56
|94
|0
|Kansas City
|12
|31
|31
|344
|5
|949
|75
|23
|81
|1758
|0
|67
|107
|0
|Texas
|7
|32
|33
|347
|11
|1035
|90
|29
|56
|1601
|1
|71
|95
|1
|N.Y. Yankees
|8
|30
|55
|462
|22
|1016
|74
|24
|88
|1753
|0
|51
|76
|0
|Tampa Bay
|6
|22
|37
|363
|9
|1039
|67
|30
|64
|1645
|0
|59
|80
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|37
|67
|336
|8
|1021
|72
|23
|70
|1688
|0
|71
|103
|0
|Seattle
|7
|30
|66
|431
|14
|1020
|61
|20
|80
|1683
|0
|42
|87
|0
|L.A. Angels
|20
|18
|42
|348
|23
|1138
|63
|24
|67
|1582
|1
|61
|96
|0
|Detroit
|5
|29
|40
|280
|4
|1054
|35
|19
|82
|1583
|0
|70
|99
|0
|Oakland
|12
|23
|41
|313
|5
|997
|65
|20
|81
|1487
|0
|70
|95
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.