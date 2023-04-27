THROUGH APRIL 26
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Tampa Bay
|.276
|.509
|.349
|25
|845
|157
|233
|430
|47
|3
|48
|154
|Texas
|.261
|.440
|.340
|24
|813
|154
|212
|358
|44
|3
|32
|150
|Toronto
|.261
|.415
|.338
|25
|855
|120
|223
|355
|41
|2
|29
|115
|Baltimore
|.253
|.419
|.336
|24
|790
|125
|200
|331
|43
|2
|28
|121
|Boston
|.252
|.429
|.329
|26
|882
|146
|222
|378
|50
|2
|34
|138
|Houston
|.251
|.384
|.328
|25
|856
|122
|215
|329
|40
|1
|24
|118
|L.A. Angels
|.250
|.420
|.332
|25
|843
|131
|211
|354
|39
|1
|34
|129
|N.Y. Yankees
|.232
|.392
|.308
|25
|811
|108
|188
|318
|31
|3
|31
|101
|Minnesota
|.231
|.399
|.303
|25
|835
|109
|193
|333
|37
|5
|31
|104
|Cleveland
|.231
|.348
|.313
|25
|840
|95
|194
|292
|49
|5
|13
|85
|Chicago White Sox
|.228
|.365
|.287
|25
|855
|96
|195
|312
|48
|0
|23
|94
|Seattle
|.227
|.387
|.301
|24
|807
|108
|183
|312
|47
|2
|26
|106
|Oakland
|.225
|.369
|.304
|25
|835
|92
|188
|308
|35
|2
|27
|90
|Kansas City
|.219
|.343
|.275
|25
|831
|82
|182
|285
|37
|6
|18
|76
|Detroit
|.216
|.330
|.279
|23
|784
|70
|169
|259
|35
|2
|17
|69
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Tampa Bay
|0
|8
|17
|82
|1
|203
|18
|9
|10
|351
|0
|9
|20
|0
|Texas
|2
|10
|15
|88
|0
|207
|13
|5
|14
|337
|0
|16
|22
|0
|Toronto
|1
|5
|12
|90
|2
|200
|18
|7
|15
|403
|0
|11
|19
|0
|Baltimore
|6
|10
|7
|97
|2
|198
|26
|4
|22
|349
|0
|12
|27
|0
|Boston
|2
|8
|14
|92
|2
|208
|10
|1
|21
|371
|0
|17
|23
|0
|Houston
|2
|7
|13
|88
|3
|206
|19
|4
|20
|398
|0
|8
|16
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|8
|18
|89
|1
|217
|10
|4
|21
|385
|0
|15
|20
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|6
|7
|85
|2
|225
|23
|7
|16
|332
|1
|10
|20
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|5
|15
|73
|1
|235
|2
|3
|16
|329
|0
|12
|19
|0
|Cleveland
|3
|10
|8
|97
|10
|185
|31
|6
|18
|397
|0
|11
|18
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|2
|10
|62
|2
|223
|15
|2
|13
|347
|0
|11
|16
|0
|Seattle
|1
|7
|13
|76
|1
|225
|17
|6
|14
|342
|0
|9
|17
|0
|Oakland
|4
|5
|14
|83
|3
|226
|26
|4
|20
|364
|0
|17
|16
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|5
|10
|56
|2
|225
|13
|2
|18
|348
|0
|8
|19
|0
|Detroit
|2
|5
|4
|67
|4
|223
|14
|6
|16
|337
|0
|9
|17
|0
