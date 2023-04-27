THROUGH APRIL 26

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Tampa Bay.276.509.3492584515723343047348154
Texas.261.440.3402481315421235844332150
Toronto.261.415.3382585512022335541229115
Baltimore.253.419.3362479012520033143228121
Boston.252.429.3292688214622237850234138
Houston.251.384.3282585612221532940124118
L.A. Angels.250.420.3322584313121135439134129
N.Y. Yankees.232.392.3082581110818831831331101
Minnesota.231.399.3032583510919333337531104
Cleveland.231.348.31325840951942924951385
Chicago White Sox.228.365.28725855961953124802394
Seattle.227.387.3012480710818331247226106
Oakland.225.369.30425835921883083522790
Kansas City.219.343.27525831821822853761876
Detroit.216.330.27923784701692593521769
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Tampa Bay08178212031891035109200
Texas2101588020713514337016220
Toronto151290220018715403011190
Baltimore610797219826422349012270
Boston281492220810121371017230
Houston27138832061942039808160
L.A. Angels081889121710421385015200
N.Y. Yankees06785222523716332110200
Minnesota25157312352316329012190
Cleveland3108971018531618397011180
Chicago White Sox121062222315213347011160
Seattle17137612251761434209170
Oakland451483322626420364017160
Kansas City15105622251321834808190
Detroit2546742231461633709170

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

