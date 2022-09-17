THROUGH SEPTEMBER 16

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Chicago White Sox.261.394.3171455037627131719832488134596
Toronto.261.427.3261454964676129621192809175661
Boston.258.409.32014449676551281203132011136626
Cleveland.251.380.31314348805941227185425022111566
Minnesota.249.408.31814348296211203197024016165596
Houston.246.422.32014548366571190204125311192637
Texas.243.401.30614449036471191196820519178616
Tampa Bay.243.382.31114448406091174184826315127580
Kansas City.241.375.30514548435591167181421435121537
N.Y. Yankees.239.423.3231444834715115720461988225677
Baltimore.235.390.30314347955961128187024920151564
Detroit.229.341.2851444763474109116262102691453
L.A. Angels.229.387.29414448195531103186618629173531
Seattle.229.390.31314347536021090185520317176577
Oakland.216.345.28014547575031027164322511123474
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Chicago White Sox1632643609112447911721741941070
Toronto82850441131107623011821100701100
Boston114453421221232511711122091741170
Cleveland1645693882598194249821320831120
Minnesota10384745981182301611020800661042
Houston83757490171071752010320541641110
Texas83442415111274119357019561911151
Tampa Bay727534391212328434832063074950
Kansas City1742464157116393299420550741310
N.Y. Yankees13366255033122291291042101070920
Baltimore1140784099123486288120090831330
Detroit737503366126539219919030851220
L.A. Angels21224741024138674268219422721240
Seattle9377451815121873239719930591020
Oakland20305738161251682110018380821170

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you