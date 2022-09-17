THROUGH SEPTEMBER 16
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.261
|.394
|.317
|145
|5037
|627
|1317
|1983
|248
|8
|134
|596
|Toronto
|.261
|.427
|.326
|145
|4964
|676
|1296
|2119
|280
|9
|175
|661
|Boston
|.258
|.409
|.320
|144
|4967
|655
|1281
|2031
|320
|11
|136
|626
|Cleveland
|.251
|.380
|.313
|143
|4880
|594
|1227
|1854
|250
|22
|111
|566
|Minnesota
|.249
|.408
|.318
|143
|4829
|621
|1203
|1970
|240
|16
|165
|596
|Houston
|.246
|.422
|.320
|145
|4836
|657
|1190
|2041
|253
|11
|192
|637
|Texas
|.243
|.401
|.306
|144
|4903
|647
|1191
|1968
|205
|19
|178
|616
|Tampa Bay
|.243
|.382
|.311
|144
|4840
|609
|1174
|1848
|263
|15
|127
|580
|Kansas City
|.241
|.375
|.305
|145
|4843
|559
|1167
|1814
|214
|35
|121
|537
|N.Y. Yankees
|.239
|.423
|.323
|144
|4834
|715
|1157
|2046
|198
|8
|225
|677
|Baltimore
|.235
|.390
|.303
|143
|4795
|596
|1128
|1870
|249
|20
|151
|564
|Detroit
|.229
|.341
|.285
|144
|4763
|474
|1091
|1626
|210
|26
|91
|453
|L.A. Angels
|.229
|.387
|.294
|144
|4819
|553
|1103
|1866
|186
|29
|173
|531
|Seattle
|.229
|.390
|.313
|143
|4753
|602
|1090
|1855
|203
|17
|176
|577
|Oakland
|.216
|.345
|.280
|145
|4757
|503
|1027
|1643
|225
|11
|123
|474
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|16
|32
|64
|360
|9
|1124
|47
|9
|117
|2174
|1
|94
|107
|0
|Toronto
|8
|28
|50
|441
|13
|1107
|62
|30
|118
|2110
|0
|70
|110
|0
|Boston
|11
|44
|53
|421
|22
|1232
|51
|17
|111
|2209
|1
|74
|117
|0
|Cleveland
|16
|45
|69
|388
|25
|981
|94
|24
|98
|2132
|0
|83
|112
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|38
|47
|459
|8
|1182
|30
|16
|110
|2080
|0
|66
|104
|2
|Houston
|8
|37
|57
|490
|17
|1071
|75
|20
|103
|2054
|1
|64
|111
|0
|Texas
|8
|34
|42
|415
|11
|1274
|119
|35
|70
|1956
|1
|91
|115
|1
|Tampa Bay
|7
|27
|53
|439
|12
|1232
|84
|34
|83
|2063
|0
|74
|95
|0
|Kansas City
|17
|42
|46
|415
|7
|1163
|93
|29
|94
|2055
|0
|74
|131
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|13
|36
|62
|550
|33
|1222
|91
|29
|104
|2101
|0
|70
|92
|0
|Baltimore
|11
|40
|78
|409
|9
|1234
|86
|28
|81
|2009
|0
|83
|133
|0
|Detroit
|7
|37
|50
|336
|6
|1265
|39
|21
|99
|1903
|0
|85
|122
|0
|L.A. Angels
|21
|22
|47
|410
|24
|1386
|74
|26
|82
|1942
|2
|72
|124
|0
|Seattle
|9
|37
|74
|518
|15
|1218
|73
|23
|97
|1993
|0
|59
|102
|0
|Oakland
|20
|30
|57
|381
|6
|1251
|68
|21
|100
|1838
|0
|82
|117
|0
