THROUGH OCTOBER 2
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.263
|.432
|.328
|159
|5451
|761
|1433
|2357
|306
|12
|198
|743
|Boston
|.257
|.409
|.321
|159
|5454
|719
|1403
|2230
|347
|12
|152
|689
|Chicago White Sox
|.256
|.388
|.311
|159
|5514
|674
|1414
|2137
|264
|9
|147
|642
|Cleveland
|.253
|.382
|.315
|159
|5452
|682
|1379
|2085
|266
|31
|126
|647
|Minnesota
|.248
|.401
|.318
|159
|5380
|681
|1336
|2159
|265
|18
|174
|653
|Houston
|.247
|.422
|.319
|159
|5310
|724
|1310
|2241
|277
|12
|210
|702
|Kansas City
|.245
|.382
|.308
|159
|5335
|630
|1309
|2037
|247
|38
|135
|604
|N.Y. Yankees
|.242
|.427
|.325
|158
|5298
|795
|1282
|2261
|225
|8
|246
|752
|Tampa Bay
|.240
|.377
|.309
|159
|5333
|660
|1280
|2009
|292
|16
|135
|628
|Texas
|.239
|.396
|.302
|158
|5356
|695
|1281
|2120
|219
|19
|194
|659
|Baltimore
|.237
|.392
|.306
|159
|5343
|667
|1264
|2095
|271
|25
|170
|632
|L.A. Angels
|.234
|.392
|.298
|159
|5320
|616
|1244
|2084
|213
|30
|189
|593
|Detroit
|.230
|.345
|.286
|158
|5235
|537
|1206
|1805
|230
|27
|105
|511
|Seattle
|.228
|.388
|.313
|158
|5236
|666
|1196
|2032
|228
|19
|190
|640
|Oakland
|.216
|.347
|.281
|159
|5213
|558
|1126
|1808
|246
|14
|136
|527
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|33
|54
|490
|13
|1215
|66
|32
|134
|2325
|0
|81
|119
|0
|Boston
|12
|49
|62
|469
|23
|1350
|52
|20
|129
|2446
|1
|84
|130
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|16
|35
|70
|385
|9
|1248
|56
|10
|125
|2339
|1
|100
|118
|0
|Cleveland
|22
|51
|77
|443
|36
|1104
|116
|27
|113
|2406
|0
|94
|127
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|44
|58
|508
|11
|1327
|38
|17
|130
|2354
|0
|80
|117
|2
|Houston
|9
|42
|60
|522
|18
|1156
|83
|22
|112
|2216
|1
|72
|120
|0
|Kansas City
|19
|43
|48
|458
|7
|1257
|102
|33
|101
|2268
|0
|79
|149
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|13
|41
|69
|603
|36
|1360
|99
|33
|114
|2331
|1
|72
|99
|0
|Tampa Bay
|7
|31
|56
|491
|13
|1375
|95
|37
|89
|2269
|0
|82
|107
|0
|Texas
|10
|38
|46
|450
|12
|1411
|126
|39
|79
|2115
|1
|96
|132
|2
|Baltimore
|12
|42
|82
|467
|10
|1371
|94
|30
|94
|2260
|1
|89
|148
|1
|L.A. Angels
|24
|25
|51
|443
|25
|1518
|77
|26
|92
|2151
|2
|82
|134
|0
|Detroit
|10
|42
|57
|368
|8
|1374
|44
|23
|107
|2084
|0
|91
|133
|0
|Seattle
|9
|42
|85
|583
|17
|1357
|82
|26
|116
|2209
|0
|65
|113
|0
|Oakland
|21
|31
|59
|421
|6
|1364
|76
|23
|109
|2004
|0
|89
|135
|0
