THROUGH OCTOBER 2

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.263.432.32815954517611433235730612198743
Boston.257.409.32115954547191403223034712152689
Chicago White Sox.256.388.3111595514674141421372649147642
Cleveland.253.382.31515954526821379208526631126647
Minnesota.248.401.31815953806811336215926518174653
Houston.247.422.31915953107241310224127712210702
Kansas City.245.382.30815953356301309203724738135604
N.Y. Yankees.242.427.3251585298795128222612258246752
Tampa Bay.240.377.30915953336601280200929216135628
Texas.239.396.30215853566951281212021919194659
Baltimore.237.392.30615953436671264209527125170632
L.A. Angels.234.392.29815953206161244208421330189593
Detroit.230.345.28615852355371206180523027105511
Seattle.228.388.31315852366661196203222819190640
Oakland.216.347.28115952135581126180824614136527
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto83354490131215663213423250811190
Boston124962469231350522012924461841300
Chicago White Sox163570385912485610125233911001180
Cleveland2251774433611041162711324060941270
Minnesota104458508111327381713023540801172
Houston94260522181156832211222161721200
Kansas City194348458712571023310122680791490
N.Y. Yankees13416960336136099331142331172990
Tampa Bay7315649113137595378922690821070
Texas103846450121411126397921151961322
Baltimore12428246710137194309422601891481
L.A. Angels24255144325151877269221512821340
Detroit10425736881374442310720840911330
Seattle94285583171357822611622090651130
Oakland21315942161364762310920040891350

