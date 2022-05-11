THROUGH MAY 10
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Cleveland
|.255
|.402
|.321
|30
|1026
|145
|262
|412
|53
|8
|27
|142
|L.A. Angels
|.251
|.432
|.328
|32
|1056
|162
|265
|456
|51
|4
|44
|157
|Tampa Bay
|.240
|.385
|.308
|31
|1035
|133
|248
|398
|51
|6
|29
|124
|Toronto
|.237
|.392
|.301
|31
|1019
|120
|241
|399
|53
|0
|35
|119
|N.Y. Yankees
|.237
|.406
|.318
|29
|946
|130
|224
|384
|41
|1
|39
|123
|Baltimore
|.236
|.354
|.311
|30
|1004
|107
|237
|355
|52
|3
|20
|102
|Minnesota
|.234
|.382
|.313
|30
|961
|117
|225
|367
|50
|1
|30
|110
|Seattle
|.230
|.373
|.314
|31
|1026
|123
|236
|383
|42
|6
|31
|119
|Boston
|.230
|.344
|.284
|30
|1013
|104
|233
|348
|60
|2
|17
|103
|Chicago White Sox
|.225
|.354
|.282
|29
|954
|102
|215
|338
|43
|1
|26
|96
|Detroit
|.221
|.303
|.292
|30
|976
|85
|216
|296
|38
|3
|12
|83
|Texas
|.220
|.340
|.287
|28
|932
|115
|205
|317
|32
|1
|26
|108
|Kansas City
|.219
|.311
|.283
|27
|893
|83
|196
|278
|35
|4
|13
|75
|Houston
|.217
|.378
|.300
|30
|979
|115
|212
|370
|44
|3
|36
|113
|Oakland
|.200
|.312
|.263
|31
|1001
|102
|200
|312
|42
|5
|20
|94
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Cleveland
|3
|10
|9
|95
|0
|224
|15
|6
|24
|443
|0
|18
|17
|0
|L.A. Angels
|5
|6
|9
|115
|4
|289
|19
|11
|24
|415
|1
|19
|24
|0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|5
|9
|96
|4
|272
|24
|8
|16
|434
|0
|16
|16
|0
|Toronto
|3
|10
|14
|84
|4
|265
|14
|5
|20
|427
|0
|13
|18
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|10
|13
|105
|4
|245
|17
|7
|21
|445
|0
|7
|19
|0
|Baltimore
|3
|8
|21
|92
|3
|275
|17
|6
|14
|483
|0
|22
|38
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|6
|13
|100
|1
|253
|5
|6
|29
|400
|0
|15
|21
|0
|Seattle
|1
|7
|13
|116
|5
|251
|17
|7
|19
|445
|0
|15
|26
|0
|Boston
|4
|16
|11
|72
|3
|242
|4
|4
|22
|427
|0
|14
|22
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|8
|14
|65
|2
|205
|17
|1
|22
|387
|0
|26
|23
|0
|Detroit
|2
|5
|10
|90
|2
|263
|4
|4
|23
|417
|0
|17
|16
|0
|Texas
|1
|7
|8
|83
|2
|227
|20
|8
|11
|371
|0
|18
|25
|1
|Kansas City
|2
|7
|9
|73
|1
|192
|15
|4
|21
|382
|0
|10
|28
|0
|Houston
|2
|8
|6
|114
|4
|244
|12
|6
|13
|420
|0
|11
|28
|0
|Oakland
|2
|8
|11
|77
|3
|294
|19
|3
|19
|345
|0
|23
|32
|0
