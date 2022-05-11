THROUGH MAY 10

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Cleveland.255.402.32130102614526241253827142
L.A. Angels.251.432.32832105616226545651444157
Tampa Bay.240.385.30831103513324839851629124
Toronto.237.392.30131101912024139953035119
N.Y. Yankees.237.406.3182994613022438441139123
Baltimore.236.354.31130100410723735552320102
Minnesota.234.382.3133096111722536750130110
Seattle.230.373.31431102612323638342631119
Boston.230.344.28430101310423334860217103
Chicago White Sox.225.354.282299541022153384312696
Detroit.221.303.29230976852162963831283
Texas.220.340.2872893211520531732126108
Kansas City.219.311.28327893831962783541375
Houston.217.378.3003097911521237044336113
Oakland.200.312.2633110011022003124252094
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Cleveland310995022415624443018170
L.A. Angels5691154289191124415119240
Tampa Bay15996427224816434016160
Toronto3101484426514520427013180
N.Y. Yankees4101310542451772144507190
Baltimore382192327517614483022380
Minnesota261310012535629400015210
Seattle1713116525117719445015260
Boston416117232424422427014220
Chicago White Sox781465220517122387026230
Detroit25109022634423417017160
Texas17883222720811371018251
Kansas City27973119215421382010280
Houston286114424412613420011280
Oakland281177329419319345023320

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

