THROUGH JULY 8
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.274
|.462
|.342
|90
|3166
|529
|869
|1463
|204
|9
|124
|507
|Boston
|.264
|.427
|.332
|90
|3092
|447
|816
|1320
|204
|12
|92
|428
|Toronto
|.260
|.416
|.327
|90
|3098
|406
|805
|1289
|165
|8
|101
|384
|Tampa Bay
|.258
|.451
|.330
|92
|3092
|496
|799
|1395
|165
|13
|135
|473
|L.A. Angels
|.256
|.442
|.330
|91
|3086
|443
|789
|1365
|143
|14
|135
|427
|Baltimore
|.252
|.417
|.322
|88
|2972
|427
|748
|1238
|161
|13
|101
|414
|Cleveland
|.251
|.377
|.315
|89
|3037
|364
|762
|1144
|164
|19
|60
|338
|Houston
|.248
|.409
|.317
|90
|3040
|416
|755
|1242
|152
|7
|107
|400
|Chicago White Sox
|.238
|.393
|.297
|91
|3105
|379
|738
|1220
|155
|9
|103
|369
|Seattle
|.233
|.392
|.313
|88
|2959
|401
|690
|1159
|149
|7
|102
|386
|Minnesota
|.233
|.401
|.310
|90
|3020
|378
|704
|1210
|148
|8
|114
|359
|Kansas City
|.231
|.369
|.294
|90
|2998
|333
|692
|1106
|143
|20
|77
|318
|N.Y. Yankees
|.230
|.409
|.300
|90
|2949
|396
|679
|1206
|124
|11
|127
|380
|Detroit
|.230
|.366
|.300
|88
|2973
|343
|684
|1089
|132
|15
|81
|332
|Oakland
|.220
|.352
|.298
|91
|3004
|326
|662
|1057
|119
|12
|84
|315
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|6
|29
|30
|308
|8
|772
|48
|13
|49
|1384
|1
|40
|81
|0
|Boston
|7
|20
|41
|286
|7
|737
|60
|13
|67
|1334
|0
|60
|76
|0
|Toronto
|2
|16
|33
|283
|5
|716
|68
|22
|71
|1396
|1
|46
|70
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|24
|46
|298
|2
|794
|110
|29
|56
|1257
|0
|38
|76
|0
|L.A. Angels
|2
|30
|48
|310
|7
|808
|44
|17
|79
|1357
|0
|50
|72
|0
|Baltimore
|11
|27
|26
|295
|7
|723
|63
|17
|61
|1224
|0
|36
|80
|0
|Cleveland
|6
|26
|29
|266
|23
|631
|72
|19
|65
|1345
|0
|43
|59
|0
|Houston
|8
|23
|33
|285
|8
|698
|65
|17
|75
|1260
|1
|42
|81
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|8
|18
|41
|227
|14
|795
|54
|14
|60
|1238
|0
|45
|55
|0
|Seattle
|1
|24
|52
|302
|6
|862
|60
|19
|51
|1289
|1
|45
|65
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|14
|48
|296
|7
|904
|44
|9
|63
|1281
|2
|45
|64
|0
|Kansas City
|8
|28
|43
|237
|6
|820
|76
|21
|50
|1231
|0
|44
|66
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|6
|22
|27
|277
|10
|725
|52
|20
|66
|1102
|2
|54
|64
|0
|Detroit
|5
|19
|20
|287
|5
|787
|42
|13
|59
|1298
|0
|57
|66
|0
|Oakland
|18
|19
|49
|291
|8
|836
|89
|18
|65
|1260
|0
|54
|63
|0
