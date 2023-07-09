THROUGH JULY 8

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.274.462.34290316652986914632049124507
Boston.264.427.33290309244781613202041292428
Toronto.260.416.32790309840680512891658101384
Tampa Bay.258.451.330923092496799139516513135473
L.A. Angels.256.442.330913086443789136514314135427
Baltimore.252.417.322882972427748123816113101414
Cleveland.251.377.31589303736476211441641960338
Houston.248.409.31790304041675512421527107400
Chicago White Sox.238.393.29791310537973812201559103369
Seattle.233.392.31388295940169011591497102386
Minnesota.233.401.31090302037870412101488114359
Kansas City.231.369.29490299833369211061432077318
N.Y. Yankees.230.409.300902949396679120612411127380
Detroit.230.366.30088297334368410891321581332
Oakland.220.352.29891300432666210571191284315
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas6293030887724813491384140810
Boston7204128677376013671334060760
Toronto2163328357166822711396146700
Tampa Bay52446298279411029561257038760
L.A. Angels2304831078084417791357050720
Baltimore11272629577236317611224036800
Cleveland62629266236317219651345043590
Houston8233328586986517751260142810
Chicago White Sox81841227147955414601238045550
Seattle1245230268626019511289145650
Minnesota814482967904449631281245640
Kansas City8284323768207621501231044660
N.Y. Yankees62227277107255220661102254640
Detroit5192028757874213591298057660
Oakland18194929188368918651260054630

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

