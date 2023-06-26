THROUGH JUNE 25

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.272.454.34177270545873512271689102439
Tampa Bay.266.463.339812723451723126114711123431
Toronto.264.421.3317927273617191147145889341
Boston.260.425.33279270639470311491771083377
L.A. Angels.259.444.33479269439769911961349115385
Baltimore.253.426.32076256737065010941401194359
Cleveland.247.372.3117726063026439691401850279
Houston.246.402.3157826283516461057131590335
Chicago White Sox.235.392.2927926833216311052134791314
Kansas City.234.380.2987826102956119911231973281
Minnesota.232.403.31079266034061810721298103323
Seattle.229.386.307762546340582983123788327
Detroit.229.360.301762567284587924118967275
N.Y. Yankees.228.408.296782562339585104510410112328
Oakland.220.349.301802644280581924107774272
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas5232726766724213371185136710
Tampa Bay5224426926899926461123034680
Toronto2162725756196019641259142630
Boston7163726266375010611171053630
L.A. Angels1284526966844015691190044660
Baltimore10221824466266013561046031720
Cleveland62423231215525718571147037510
Houston6213124686205915671102136710
Chicago White Sox81634189126754710521049040470
Kansas City6213621067066316461093039600
Minnesota811422647807376541128143570
Seattle1194225547425017421075035560
Detroit4151925456833813491154046560
N.Y. Yankees317232319641491852950147560
Oakland16134626787447817591149046540

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you