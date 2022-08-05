THROUGH AUGUST 4

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.265.437.329105358650994915662025135496
Chicago White Sox.258.387.31310536504569431412180891434
Boston.252.406.313107367547792614922399103455
Cleveland.251.386.314105357846089713811941984438
Minnesota.250.416.3211053538473884147117710130457
Kansas City.245.378.308106357240687613491622587388
N.Y. Yankees.245.448.331106355256787115901526185541
Houston.241.424.318107356147685915101869149461
Texas.240.399.3011053574470858142515012131444
Tampa Bay.239.379.307105351843084213341831295407
Baltimore.235.389.3041053546446833137819014109420
Seattle.234.387.3161063529433825136616012119415
L.A. Angels.229.383.3001053480409797133214019119390
Detroit.226.332.284107351734279511671491763327
Oakland.215.347.27610734993677531215169793343
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto8233931488144421851516047820
Chicago White Sox1421462517810394801564066820
Boston83440302159003912691605163950
Cleveland133644300137396615711549064830
Minnesota7293734548591813811499053731
Kansas City10272830858346722711566058960
N.Y. Yankees72848421208916918781558047660
Houston62441370137975316681516052760
Texas6272629799218027501401165871
Tampa Bay5213531899306326631478054710
Baltimore8296429879266619631509062910
Seattle42657377119065519721508035770
L.A. Angels1714373202010065919621409158870
Detroit5273725639192817731418063900
Oakland11233726559046016701299065860

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you