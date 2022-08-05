THROUGH AUGUST 4
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.265
|.437
|.329
|105
|3586
|509
|949
|1566
|202
|5
|135
|496
|Chicago White Sox
|.258
|.387
|.313
|105
|3650
|456
|943
|1412
|180
|8
|91
|434
|Boston
|.252
|.406
|.313
|107
|3675
|477
|926
|1492
|239
|9
|103
|455
|Cleveland
|.251
|.386
|.314
|105
|3578
|460
|897
|1381
|194
|19
|84
|438
|Minnesota
|.250
|.416
|.321
|105
|3538
|473
|884
|1471
|177
|10
|130
|457
|Kansas City
|.245
|.378
|.308
|106
|3572
|406
|876
|1349
|162
|25
|87
|388
|N.Y. Yankees
|.245
|.448
|.331
|106
|3552
|567
|871
|1590
|152
|6
|185
|541
|Houston
|.241
|.424
|.318
|107
|3561
|476
|859
|1510
|186
|9
|149
|461
|Texas
|.240
|.399
|.301
|105
|3574
|470
|858
|1425
|150
|12
|131
|444
|Tampa Bay
|.239
|.379
|.307
|105
|3518
|430
|842
|1334
|183
|12
|95
|407
|Baltimore
|.235
|.389
|.304
|105
|3546
|446
|833
|1378
|190
|14
|109
|420
|Seattle
|.234
|.387
|.316
|106
|3529
|433
|825
|1366
|160
|12
|119
|415
|L.A. Angels
|.229
|.383
|.300
|105
|3480
|409
|797
|1332
|140
|19
|119
|390
|Detroit
|.226
|.332
|.284
|107
|3517
|342
|795
|1167
|149
|17
|63
|327
|Oakland
|.215
|.347
|.276
|107
|3499
|367
|753
|1215
|169
|7
|93
|343
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|23
|39
|314
|8
|814
|44
|21
|85
|1516
|0
|47
|82
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|21
|46
|251
|7
|810
|39
|4
|80
|1564
|0
|66
|82
|0
|Boston
|8
|34
|40
|302
|15
|900
|39
|12
|69
|1605
|1
|63
|95
|0
|Cleveland
|13
|36
|44
|300
|13
|739
|66
|15
|71
|1549
|0
|64
|83
|0
|Minnesota
|7
|29
|37
|345
|4
|859
|18
|13
|81
|1499
|0
|53
|73
|1
|Kansas City
|10
|27
|28
|308
|5
|834
|67
|22
|71
|1566
|0
|58
|96
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|28
|48
|421
|20
|891
|69
|18
|78
|1558
|0
|47
|66
|0
|Houston
|6
|24
|41
|370
|13
|797
|53
|16
|68
|1516
|0
|52
|76
|0
|Texas
|6
|27
|26
|297
|9
|921
|80
|27
|50
|1401
|1
|65
|87
|1
|Tampa Bay
|5
|21
|35
|318
|9
|930
|63
|26
|63
|1478
|0
|54
|71
|0
|Baltimore
|8
|29
|64
|298
|7
|926
|66
|19
|63
|1509
|0
|62
|91
|0
|Seattle
|4
|26
|57
|377
|11
|906
|55
|19
|72
|1508
|0
|35
|77
|0
|L.A. Angels
|17
|14
|37
|320
|20
|1006
|59
|19
|62
|1409
|1
|58
|87
|0
|Detroit
|5
|27
|37
|256
|3
|919
|28
|17
|73
|1418
|0
|63
|90
|0
|Oakland
|11
|23
|37
|265
|5
|904
|60
|16
|70
|1299
|0
|65
|86
|0
Commented
