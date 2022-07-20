THROUGH JULY 19

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.262.433.32693317142883013731784119415
Chicago White Sox.257.385.3119232164068251237160680385
Boston.256.410.3189332164308231320210791409
Minnesota.252.419.323943171421799133016010117407
Cleveland.249.384.31490304439175811701651771371
N.Y. Yankees.246.445.33192307949775613701316157472
Kansas City.244.378.30892310135975611721422376342
Tampa Bay.240.384.30792308838874211861641186367
Texas.239.399.299903063406731122111910117384
Houston.239.421.31891301540372112691488128394
Seattle.236.390.319933108385735121214611103368
Baltimore.233.387.30192311638672612061691395364
L.A. Angels.230.381.300923055363702116512014105350
Detroit.229.333.28692301428869010041231653275
Oakland.211.331.2729330403066411006141770283
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto7203727487253617711369043760
Chicago White Sox1119432217720364651377061690
Boston83236271157633610611425150790
Minnesota6243231137681412711345048671
Cleveland93237264126305415631313056730
N.Y. Yankees72740367207736314721351039530
Kansas City10232527147065419641358046790
Tampa Bay5183127488095925521285048660
Texas4241925597847422391183158781
Houston5203332686854515591286050640
Seattle3235233698005018611348031670
Baltimore7225625578135616581324058810
L.A. Angels141229282169005118551226153780
Detroit5222922137742514671223046700
Oakland10193522657855415621125057780

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

