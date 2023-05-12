THROUGH MAY 11

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Tampa Bay.273.509.34639132423936167477476228
Boston.269.448.34038130721635158684249207
Texas.264.440.33637127623133756273448222
L.A. Angels.258.420.33038129019533354250351192
Toronto.256.413.33137128017832852971242166
Baltimore.252.416.33437124419231451870442185
Kansas City.239.396.302391314163314520701138155
Houston.238.366.30637124116129545456233155
Chicago White Sox.238.385.30239134616832051874240165
Detroit.233.360.29736123813228944663230129
N.Y. Yankees.232.400.30439126917029550848651163
Oakland.230.379.31039130614730049556543141
Seattle.223.372.30237123015727445864338152
Cleveland.221.325.29737123212627240059619115
Minnesota.220.385.30138126116227748656647155
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Tampa Bay111231321326381322546015300
Boston41020127330025329566024300
Texas31419126034023816537119310
L.A. Angels01423122231714836561028250
Toronto2616130330227724597021270
Baltimore71310148330538732552017420
Kansas City21217107533727523560013300
Houston3917110430023727519014340
Chicago White Sox4619107832921227554021230
Detroit2711104434023822557018260
N.Y. Yankees211131232312291124490118280
Oakland9726129436539928569025250
Seattle18221221362221026517012240
Cleveland312111271228338722560017270
Minnesota3720129336210523517022260

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

