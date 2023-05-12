THROUGH MAY 11
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Tampa Bay
|.273
|.509
|.346
|39
|1324
|239
|361
|674
|77
|4
|76
|228
|Boston
|.269
|.448
|.340
|38
|1307
|216
|351
|586
|84
|2
|49
|207
|Texas
|.264
|.440
|.336
|37
|1276
|231
|337
|562
|73
|4
|48
|222
|L.A. Angels
|.258
|.420
|.330
|38
|1290
|195
|333
|542
|50
|3
|51
|192
|Toronto
|.256
|.413
|.331
|37
|1280
|178
|328
|529
|71
|2
|42
|166
|Baltimore
|.252
|.416
|.334
|37
|1244
|192
|314
|518
|70
|4
|42
|185
|Kansas City
|.239
|.396
|.302
|39
|1314
|163
|314
|520
|70
|11
|38
|155
|Houston
|.238
|.366
|.306
|37
|1241
|161
|295
|454
|56
|2
|33
|155
|Chicago White Sox
|.238
|.385
|.302
|39
|1346
|168
|320
|518
|74
|2
|40
|165
|Detroit
|.233
|.360
|.297
|36
|1238
|132
|289
|446
|63
|2
|30
|129
|N.Y. Yankees
|.232
|.400
|.304
|39
|1269
|170
|295
|508
|48
|6
|51
|163
|Oakland
|.230
|.379
|.310
|39
|1306
|147
|300
|495
|56
|5
|43
|141
|Seattle
|.223
|.372
|.302
|37
|1230
|157
|274
|458
|64
|3
|38
|152
|Cleveland
|.221
|.325
|.297
|37
|1232
|126
|272
|400
|59
|6
|19
|115
|Minnesota
|.220
|.385
|.301
|38
|1261
|162
|277
|486
|56
|6
|47
|155
|Tampa Bay
|1
|11
|23
|132
|1
|326
|38
|13
|22
|546
|0
|15
|30
|0
|Boston
|4
|10
|20
|127
|3
|300
|25
|3
|29
|566
|0
|24
|30
|0
|Texas
|3
|14
|19
|126
|0
|340
|23
|8
|16
|537
|1
|19
|31
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|14
|23
|122
|2
|317
|14
|8
|36
|561
|0
|28
|25
|0
|Toronto
|2
|6
|16
|130
|3
|302
|27
|7
|24
|597
|0
|21
|27
|0
|Baltimore
|7
|13
|10
|148
|3
|305
|38
|7
|32
|552
|0
|17
|42
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|12
|17
|107
|5
|337
|27
|5
|23
|560
|0
|13
|30
|0
|Houston
|3
|9
|17
|110
|4
|300
|23
|7
|27
|519
|0
|14
|34
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|4
|6
|19
|107
|8
|329
|21
|2
|27
|554
|0
|21
|23
|0
|Detroit
|2
|7
|11
|104
|4
|340
|23
|8
|22
|557
|0
|18
|26
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|2
|11
|13
|123
|2
|312
|29
|11
|24
|490
|1
|18
|28
|0
|Oakland
|9
|7
|26
|129
|4
|365
|39
|9
|28
|569
|0
|25
|25
|0
|Seattle
|1
|8
|22
|122
|1
|362
|22
|10
|26
|517
|0
|12
|24
|0
|Cleveland
|3
|12
|11
|127
|12
|283
|38
|7
|22
|560
|0
|17
|27
|0
|Minnesota
|3
|7
|20
|129
|3
|362
|10
|5
|23
|517
|0
|22
|26
|0
