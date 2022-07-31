THROUGH JULY 30
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.266
|.439
|.330
|101
|3454
|491
|918
|1515
|194
|5
|131
|478
|Chicago White Sox
|.257
|.385
|.311
|100
|3483
|436
|894
|1340
|176
|6
|86
|414
|Boston
|.254
|.409
|.316
|102
|3515
|461
|894
|1437
|225
|9
|100
|439
|Minnesota
|.252
|.420
|.322
|100
|3380
|456
|851
|1418
|172
|10
|125
|440
|Cleveland
|.252
|.389
|.315
|100
|3407
|439
|860
|1327
|189
|19
|80
|417
|Kansas City
|.246
|.377
|.309
|101
|3408
|386
|839
|1285
|156
|25
|80
|368
|N.Y. Yankees
|.245
|.444
|.331
|102
|3420
|545
|839
|1520
|144
|6
|175
|519
|Houston
|.241
|.427
|.318
|102
|3387
|458
|816
|1447
|175
|9
|146
|444
|Texas
|.240
|.400
|.301
|100
|3412
|455
|819
|1365
|144
|12
|126
|429
|Tampa Bay
|.240
|.381
|.307
|101
|3392
|417
|814
|1292
|175
|12
|93
|396
|Seattle
|.235
|.385
|.317
|102
|3393
|414
|796
|1308
|158
|12
|110
|396
|Baltimore
|.234
|.386
|.302
|101
|3405
|423
|797
|1314
|180
|14
|103
|398
|Detroit
|.229
|.338
|.287
|102
|3356
|330
|770
|1133
|143
|17
|62
|315
|L.A. Angels
|.229
|.379
|.300
|101
|3353
|396
|767
|1271
|135
|18
|111
|378
|Oakland
|.215
|.346
|.275
|103
|3367
|354
|724
|1166
|161
|7
|89
|330
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|23
|39
|301
|8
|786
|42
|19
|81
|1474
|0
|46
|81
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|13
|19
|46
|239
|7
|774
|39
|4
|74
|1485
|0
|65
|78
|0
|Boston
|8
|34
|39
|292
|15
|852
|39
|12
|64
|1544
|1
|61
|90
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|26
|36
|326
|3
|823
|16
|13
|77
|1430
|0
|51
|70
|1
|Cleveland
|12
|35
|41
|284
|12
|702
|61
|15
|70
|1474
|0
|59
|79
|0
|Kansas City
|10
|26
|27
|294
|5
|789
|62
|21
|68
|1513
|0
|57
|89
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|28
|48
|402
|20
|860
|67
|17
|75
|1509
|0
|45
|61
|0
|Houston
|6
|22
|39
|356
|12
|757
|50
|15
|66
|1435
|0
|51
|74
|0
|Texas
|5
|25
|25
|286
|9
|874
|79
|25
|46
|1338
|1
|62
|82
|1
|Tampa Bay
|5
|19
|33
|304
|9
|897
|61
|25
|59
|1425
|0
|50
|69
|0
|Seattle
|4
|25
|57
|366
|11
|874
|53
|19
|68
|1468
|0
|34
|74
|0
|Baltimore
|8
|27
|62
|280
|7
|888
|62
|18
|63
|1444
|0
|61
|89
|0
|Detroit
|5
|26
|34
|248
|3
|862
|27
|15
|72
|1359
|0
|56
|80
|0
|L.A. Angels
|16
|13
|35
|310
|20
|976
|59
|18
|59
|1360
|1
|56
|83
|0
|Oakland
|11
|23
|36
|251
|5
|867
|58
|16
|66
|1249
|0
|63
|84
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.