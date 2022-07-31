THROUGH JULY 30

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.266.439.330101345449191815151945131478
Chicago White Sox.257.385.31110034834368941340176686414
Boston.254.409.316102351546189414372259100439
Minnesota.252.420.3221003380456851141817210125440
Cleveland.252.389.315100340743986013271891980417
Kansas City.246.377.309101340838683912851562580368
N.Y. Yankees.245.444.331102342054583915201446175519
Houston.241.427.318102338745881614471759146444
Texas.240.400.3011003412455819136514412126429
Tampa Bay.240.381.307101339241781412921751293396
Seattle.235.385.3171023393414796130815812110396
Baltimore.234.386.3021013405423797131418014103398
Detroit.229.338.287102335633077011331431762315
L.A. Angels.229.379.3001013353396767127113518111378
Oakland.215.346.27510333673547241166161789330
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto8233930187864219811474046810
Chicago White Sox1319462397774394741485065780
Boston83439292158523912641544161900
Minnesota6263632638231613771430051701
Cleveland123541284127026115701474059790
Kansas City10262729457896221681513057890
N.Y. Yankees72848402208606717751509045610
Houston62239356127575015661435051740
Texas5252528698747925461338162821
Tampa Bay5193330498976125591425050690
Seattle42557366118745319681468034740
Baltimore8276228078886218631444061890
Detroit5263424838622715721359056800
L.A. Angels161335310209765918591360156830
Oakland11233625158675816661249063840

