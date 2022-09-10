THROUGH SEPTEMBER 9
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.261
|.391
|.317
|139
|4827
|600
|1259
|1889
|236
|8
|126
|570
|Toronto
|.261
|.427
|.326
|137
|4699
|641
|1227
|2007
|261
|9
|167
|626
|Boston
|.258
|.410
|.319
|139
|4800
|626
|1240
|1969
|314
|11
|131
|598
|Cleveland
|.251
|.378
|.311
|136
|4645
|565
|1164
|1758
|235
|22
|105
|539
|Minnesota
|.248
|.408
|.318
|137
|4633
|600
|1151
|1888
|228
|16
|159
|577
|Houston
|.244
|.418
|.318
|138
|4598
|619
|1124
|1920
|240
|11
|178
|602
|Kansas City
|.243
|.379
|.307
|139
|4665
|545
|1135
|1768
|208
|34
|119
|524
|Tampa Bay
|.243
|.384
|.312
|136
|4563
|579
|1107
|1754
|251
|15
|122
|550
|Texas
|.241
|.395
|.304
|137
|4658
|608
|1124
|1839
|189
|17
|164
|577
|N.Y. Yankees
|.238
|.421
|.322
|139
|4656
|677
|1107
|1960
|192
|8
|215
|644
|Baltimore
|.236
|.390
|.304
|138
|4626
|579
|1090
|1806
|242
|18
|146
|549
|Detroit
|.230
|.341
|.287
|138
|4573
|459
|1053
|1560
|204
|21
|87
|438
|Seattle
|.230
|.387
|.313
|138
|4595
|578
|1056
|1777
|200
|16
|163
|553
|L.A. Angels
|.228
|.384
|.294
|138
|4615
|527
|1051
|1770
|174
|28
|163
|505
|Oakland
|.216
|.344
|.280
|139
|4555
|474
|984
|1568
|215
|9
|117
|447
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|15
|29
|63
|345
|9
|1077
|44
|9
|109
|2088
|1
|86
|106
|0
|Toronto
|8
|27
|47
|418
|12
|1050
|57
|29
|111
|1978
|0
|69
|105
|0
|Boston
|10
|43
|49
|399
|22
|1186
|48
|17
|105
|2128
|1
|70
|114
|0
|Cleveland
|15
|44
|62
|368
|19
|933
|88
|23
|94
|2011
|0
|82
|105
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|36
|46
|445
|8
|1131
|29
|16
|104
|2000
|0
|65
|103
|2
|Houston
|7
|36
|50
|466
|16
|1022
|72
|19
|98
|1947
|0
|64
|106
|0
|Kansas City
|16
|40
|44
|404
|7
|1113
|92
|27
|93
|2000
|0
|73
|121
|0
|Tampa Bay
|7
|26
|47
|422
|12
|1179
|81
|32
|80
|1938
|0
|70
|89
|0
|Texas
|8
|34
|37
|398
|11
|1202
|111
|32
|67
|1865
|1
|86
|112
|1
|N.Y. Yankees
|12
|34
|61
|530
|31
|1182
|86
|28
|102
|2035
|0
|67
|89
|0
|Baltimore
|11
|39
|73
|397
|9
|1187
|84
|27
|79
|1940
|0
|80
|128
|0
|Detroit
|6
|36
|50
|326
|6
|1208
|38
|21
|93
|1849
|0
|81
|118
|0
|Seattle
|9
|37
|71
|502
|15
|1180
|70
|22
|95
|1941
|0
|54
|100
|0
|L.A. Angels
|21
|22
|46
|394
|24
|1332
|69
|25
|78
|1859
|2
|70
|117
|0
|Oakland
|19
|29
|53
|365
|6
|1181
|67
|21
|99
|1765
|0
|79
|112
|0
