THROUGH SEPTEMBER 9

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Chicago White Sox.261.391.3171394827600125918892368126570
Toronto.261.427.3261374699641122720072619167626
Boston.258.410.31913948006261240196931411131598
Cleveland.251.378.31113646455651164175823522105539
Minnesota.248.408.31813746336001151188822816159577
Houston.244.418.31813845986191124192024011178602
Kansas City.243.379.30713946655451135176820834119524
Tampa Bay.243.384.31213645635791107175425115122550
Texas.241.395.30413746586081124183918917164577
N.Y. Yankees.238.421.3221394656677110719601928215644
Baltimore.236.390.30413846265791090180624218146549
Detroit.230.341.2871384573459105315602042187438
Seattle.230.387.31313845955781056177720016163553
L.A. Angels.228.384.29413846155271051177017428163505
Oakland.216.344.280139455547498415682159117447
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Chicago White Sox1529633459107744910920881861060
Toronto82747418121050572911119780691050
Boston104349399221186481710521281701140
Cleveland1544623681993388239420110821050
Minnesota10364644581131291610420000651032
Houston7365046616102272199819470641060
Kansas City1640444047111392279320000731210
Tampa Bay726474221211798132801938070890
Texas83437398111202111326718651861121
N.Y. Yankees12346153031118286281022035067890
Baltimore1139733979118784277919400801280
Detroit636503266120838219318490811180
Seattle9377150215118070229519410541000
L.A. Angels21224639424133269257818592701170
Oakland1929533656118167219917650791120

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

