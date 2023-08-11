THROUGH AUGUST 10

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.271.463.34211539956591084184825412162632
Toronto.261.418.33111740255231049168220810135497
Boston.261.431.32711539225581025169125414128535
Tampa Bay.255.444.3271173921603999174219718170578
L.A. Angels.254.443.32911639465671003175018719174547
Baltimore.253.424.3211153877567981164421921134550
Houston.249.415.321116393555798016341869150539
Cleveland.248.377.311116393246397614842122284434
Kansas City.239.389.2971173919454935152319331111436
Chicago White Sox.238.387.2951163951479939153018811127464
Minnesota.237.414.3151173942515933163319716157491
Seattle.236.402.315114382751990515372009138501
Detroit.235.373.3001153897455916145217918107437
N.Y. Yankees.232.405.3061153765494872152415112159475
Oakland.222.361.3011153767409836136015518111394
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas83536408899759156317641461020
Toronto3225038299507626991871150930
Boston82850348994079218116610801040
Tampa Bay528623703100712334741605047860
L.A. Angels536633942010775620941752167910
Baltimore16363137199597820791576046990
Houston929463841192287218616542561100
Cleveland92836336288039524841701053870
Kansas City1136552888102211229621574052860
Chicago White Sox1224462841410307216831586062810
Minnesota1021673911011996111821680252810
Seattle32871383911287823711699153840
Detroit62326346610195016801681073880
N.Y. Yankees73435384139526925861476263760
Oakland24285937710105010922881596070790

