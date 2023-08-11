THROUGH AUGUST 10
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.271
|.463
|.342
|115
|3995
|659
|1084
|1848
|254
|12
|162
|632
|Toronto
|.261
|.418
|.331
|117
|4025
|523
|1049
|1682
|208
|10
|135
|497
|Boston
|.261
|.431
|.327
|115
|3922
|558
|1025
|1691
|254
|14
|128
|535
|Tampa Bay
|.255
|.444
|.327
|117
|3921
|603
|999
|1742
|197
|18
|170
|578
|L.A. Angels
|.254
|.443
|.329
|116
|3946
|567
|1003
|1750
|187
|19
|174
|547
|Baltimore
|.253
|.424
|.321
|115
|3877
|567
|981
|1644
|219
|21
|134
|550
|Houston
|.249
|.415
|.321
|116
|3935
|557
|980
|1634
|186
|9
|150
|539
|Cleveland
|.248
|.377
|.311
|116
|3932
|463
|976
|1484
|212
|22
|84
|434
|Kansas City
|.239
|.389
|.297
|117
|3919
|454
|935
|1523
|193
|31
|111
|436
|Chicago White Sox
|.238
|.387
|.295
|116
|3951
|479
|939
|1530
|188
|11
|127
|464
|Minnesota
|.237
|.414
|.315
|117
|3942
|515
|933
|1633
|197
|16
|157
|491
|Seattle
|.236
|.402
|.315
|114
|3827
|519
|905
|1537
|200
|9
|138
|501
|Detroit
|.235
|.373
|.300
|115
|3897
|455
|916
|1452
|179
|18
|107
|437
|N.Y. Yankees
|.232
|.405
|.306
|115
|3765
|494
|872
|1524
|151
|12
|159
|475
|Oakland
|.222
|.361
|.301
|115
|3767
|409
|836
|1360
|155
|18
|111
|394
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|8
|35
|36
|408
|8
|997
|59
|15
|63
|1764
|1
|46
|102
|0
|Toronto
|3
|22
|50
|382
|9
|950
|76
|26
|99
|1871
|1
|50
|93
|0
|Boston
|8
|28
|50
|348
|9
|940
|79
|21
|81
|1661
|0
|80
|104
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|28
|62
|370
|3
|1007
|123
|34
|74
|1605
|0
|47
|86
|0
|L.A. Angels
|5
|36
|63
|394
|20
|1077
|56
|20
|94
|1752
|1
|67
|91
|0
|Baltimore
|16
|36
|31
|371
|9
|959
|78
|20
|79
|1576
|0
|46
|99
|0
|Houston
|9
|29
|46
|384
|11
|922
|87
|21
|86
|1654
|2
|56
|110
|0
|Cleveland
|9
|28
|36
|336
|28
|803
|95
|24
|84
|1701
|0
|53
|87
|0
|Kansas City
|11
|36
|55
|288
|8
|1022
|112
|29
|62
|1574
|0
|52
|86
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|12
|24
|46
|284
|14
|1030
|72
|16
|83
|1586
|0
|62
|81
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|21
|67
|391
|10
|1199
|61
|11
|82
|1680
|2
|52
|81
|0
|Seattle
|3
|28
|71
|383
|9
|1128
|78
|23
|71
|1699
|1
|53
|84
|0
|Detroit
|6
|23
|26
|346
|6
|1019
|50
|16
|80
|1681
|0
|73
|88
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|34
|35
|384
|13
|952
|69
|25
|86
|1476
|2
|63
|76
|0
|Oakland
|24
|28
|59
|377
|10
|1050
|109
|22
|88
|1596
|0
|70
|79
|0
