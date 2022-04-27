THROUGH APRIL 26

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.252.427.31018606781532592802677
Cleveland.250.395.31217577761442282871475
L.A. Angels.248.426.33018589861462512732482
Tampa Bay.245.393.32017563751382213041571
N.Y. Yankees.242.409.31817562701362302612266
Seattle.241.403.33817576851392323141882
Detroit.232.329.3161651757120170203857
Texas.227.340.29517577781311962301473
Boston.226.346.27418601651362083711165
Minnesota.215.350.30817540631161892011757
Kansas City.213.329.28115493491051621831146
Chicago White Sox.211.339.26316522501101772311446
Baltimore.210.301.3021756152118169251851
Houston.209.358.28517564611182022511959
Oakland.206.334.27618587711211962811563
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto288464154731125309140
Cleveland256490142631324908120
L.A. Angels3476711621291324801380
Tampa Bay05559215593825301280
N.Y. Yankees358572149931326704110
Seattle0487821361119285010170
Detroit03560113923142260760
Texas065532127957226010131
Boston3124403148321324307140
Minnesota037671159431523608120
Kansas City1144301051121220603160
Chicago White Sox123350123101618802090
Baltimore24116411691237295014180
Houston23457313865923207140
Oakland02651217010110206014140

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you