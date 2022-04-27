THROUGH APRIL 26
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.252
|.427
|.310
|18
|606
|78
|153
|259
|28
|0
|26
|77
|Cleveland
|.250
|.395
|.312
|17
|577
|76
|144
|228
|28
|7
|14
|75
|L.A. Angels
|.248
|.426
|.330
|18
|589
|86
|146
|251
|27
|3
|24
|82
|Tampa Bay
|.245
|.393
|.320
|17
|563
|75
|138
|221
|30
|4
|15
|71
|N.Y. Yankees
|.242
|.409
|.318
|17
|562
|70
|136
|230
|26
|1
|22
|66
|Seattle
|.241
|.403
|.338
|17
|576
|85
|139
|232
|31
|4
|18
|82
|Detroit
|.232
|.329
|.316
|16
|517
|57
|120
|170
|20
|3
|8
|57
|Texas
|.227
|.340
|.295
|17
|577
|78
|131
|196
|23
|0
|14
|73
|Boston
|.226
|.346
|.274
|18
|601
|65
|136
|208
|37
|1
|11
|65
|Minnesota
|.215
|.350
|.308
|17
|540
|63
|116
|189
|20
|1
|17
|57
|Kansas City
|.213
|.329
|.281
|15
|493
|49
|105
|162
|18
|3
|11
|46
|Chicago White Sox
|.211
|.339
|.263
|16
|522
|50
|110
|177
|23
|1
|14
|46
|Baltimore
|.210
|.301
|.302
|17
|561
|52
|118
|169
|25
|1
|8
|51
|Houston
|.209
|.358
|.285
|17
|564
|61
|118
|202
|25
|1
|19
|59
|Oakland
|.206
|.334
|.276
|18
|587
|71
|121
|196
|28
|1
|15
|63
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|2
|8
|8
|46
|4
|154
|7
|3
|11
|253
|0
|9
|14
|0
|Cleveland
|2
|5
|6
|49
|0
|142
|6
|3
|13
|249
|0
|8
|12
|0
|L.A. Angels
|3
|4
|7
|67
|1
|162
|12
|9
|13
|248
|0
|13
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|5
|5
|59
|2
|155
|9
|3
|8
|253
|0
|12
|8
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
|5
|8
|57
|2
|149
|9
|3
|13
|267
|0
|4
|11
|0
|Seattle
|0
|4
|8
|78
|2
|136
|11
|1
|9
|285
|0
|10
|17
|0
|Detroit
|0
|3
|5
|60
|1
|139
|2
|3
|14
|226
|0
|7
|6
|0
|Texas
|0
|6
|5
|53
|2
|127
|9
|5
|7
|226
|0
|10
|13
|1
|Boston
|3
|12
|4
|40
|3
|148
|3
|2
|13
|243
|0
|7
|14
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|7
|67
|1
|159
|4
|3
|15
|236
|0
|8
|12
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|4
|43
|0
|105
|11
|2
|12
|206
|0
|3
|16
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|2
|3
|35
|0
|123
|10
|1
|6
|188
|0
|20
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|2
|4
|11
|64
|1
|169
|12
|3
|7
|295
|0
|14
|18
|0
|Houston
|2
|3
|4
|57
|3
|138
|6
|5
|9
|232
|0
|7
|14
|0
|Oakland
|0
|2
|6
|51
|2
|170
|10
|1
|10
|206
|0
|14
|14
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.