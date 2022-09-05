THROUGH SEPTEMBER 4
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.261
|.388
|.317
|134
|4644
|569
|1211
|1804
|226
|8
|117
|540
|Boston
|.260
|.412
|.320
|135
|4666
|617
|1212
|1924
|309
|11
|127
|589
|Toronto
|.259
|.424
|.325
|132
|4513
|612
|1170
|1915
|249
|8
|160
|599
|Cleveland
|.249
|.377
|.311
|132
|4496
|547
|1119
|1695
|229
|22
|101
|521
|Minnesota
|.248
|.409
|.319
|132
|4447
|583
|1104
|1819
|221
|16
|154
|561
|Kansas City
|.245
|.382
|.308
|135
|4538
|535
|1112
|1734
|203
|34
|117
|514
|Houston
|.245
|.420
|.318
|134
|4475
|607
|1098
|1880
|238
|11
|174
|591
|Texas
|.243
|.399
|.306
|133
|4526
|598
|1102
|1805
|183
|17
|162
|569
|Tampa Bay
|.241
|.382
|.311
|132
|4432
|562
|1070
|1693
|236
|15
|119
|533
|N.Y. Yankees
|.238
|.421
|.321
|134
|4486
|655
|1066
|1889
|186
|8
|207
|623
|Baltimore
|.236
|.392
|.304
|133
|4464
|559
|1055
|1750
|235
|17
|142
|530
|Seattle
|.231
|.387
|.314
|134
|4466
|563
|1030
|1727
|194
|16
|157
|539
|Detroit
|.229
|.336
|.285
|134
|4422
|440
|1011
|1486
|193
|21
|80
|420
|L.A. Angels
|.226
|.378
|.293
|134
|4471
|505
|1012
|1690
|168
|27
|152
|484
|Oakland
|.217
|.344
|.281
|135
|4427
|457
|960
|1525
|208
|9
|113
|430
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|27
|61
|334
|8
|1031
|41
|8
|108
|2022
|1
|84
|103
|0
|Boston
|10
|43
|49
|384
|21
|1148
|47
|17
|102
|2061
|1
|70
|112
|0
|Toronto
|8
|27
|47
|404
|11
|1014
|53
|27
|107
|1897
|0
|67
|104
|0
|Cleveland
|14
|43
|59
|363
|18
|913
|85
|21
|92
|1963
|0
|78
|102
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|36
|45
|433
|8
|1077
|27
|16
|100
|1916
|0
|60
|95
|2
|Kansas City
|16
|38
|44
|389
|6
|1084
|88
|25
|90
|1953
|0
|71
|120
|0
|Houston
|6
|36
|50
|447
|14
|996
|67
|17
|96
|1889
|0
|60
|105
|0
|Texas
|7
|34
|36
|390
|11
|1159
|105
|30
|66
|1823
|1
|83
|108
|1
|Tampa Bay
|7
|26
|44
|412
|11
|1154
|77
|32
|78
|1879
|0
|68
|88
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|12
|34
|60
|507
|27
|1134
|79
|27
|95
|1949
|0
|63
|85
|0
|Baltimore
|11
|39
|71
|382
|9
|1153
|83
|26
|78
|1879
|0
|78
|123
|0
|Seattle
|9
|36
|70
|486
|15
|1138
|69
|22
|93
|1887
|0
|49
|100
|0
|Detroit
|6
|36
|49
|316
|5
|1173
|38
|21
|91
|1786
|0
|79
|115
|0
|L.A. Angels
|21
|21
|46
|386
|24
|1297
|67
|25
|76
|1808
|2
|69
|113
|0
|Oakland
|19
|28
|51
|353
|6
|1129
|67
|21
|96
|1721
|0
|76
|108
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.