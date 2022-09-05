THROUGH SEPTEMBER 4

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Chicago White Sox.261.388.3171344644569121118042268117540
Boston.260.412.32013546666171212192430911127589
Toronto.259.424.3251324513612117019152498160599
Cleveland.249.377.31113244965471119169522922101521
Minnesota.248.409.31913244475831104181922116154561
Kansas City.245.382.30813545385351112173420334117514
Houston.245.420.31813444756071098188023811174591
Texas.243.399.30613345265981102180518317162569
Tampa Bay.241.382.31113244325621070169323615119533
N.Y. Yankees.238.421.3211344486655106618891868207623
Baltimore.236.392.30413344645591055175023517142530
Seattle.231.387.31413444665631030172719416157539
Detroit.229.336.2851344422440101114861932180420
L.A. Angels.226.378.29313444715051012169016827152484
Oakland.217.344.281135442745796015252089113430
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Chicago White Sox1427613348103141810820221841030
Boston104349384211148471710220611701120
Toronto82747404111014532710718970671040
Cleveland1443593631891385219219630781020
Minnesota1036454338107727161001916060952
Kansas City1638443896108488259019530711200
Houston636504471499667179618890601050
Texas73436390111159105306618231831081
Tampa Bay726444121111547732781879068880
N.Y. Yankees1234605072711347927951949063850
Baltimore1139713829115383267818790781230
Seattle9367048615113869229318870491000
Detroit636493165117338219117860791150
L.A. Angels21214638624129767257618082691130
Oakland1928513536112967219617210761080

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

