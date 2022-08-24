THROUGH AUGUST 23
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.262
|.432
|.325
|121
|4131
|573
|1084
|1783
|232
|7
|151
|560
|Chicago White Sox
|.259
|.385
|.315
|123
|4260
|516
|1105
|1640
|210
|8
|103
|489
|Boston
|.254
|.405
|.315
|123
|4232
|551
|1076
|1716
|277
|9
|115
|526
|Cleveland
|.251
|.385
|.314
|121
|4125
|524
|1037
|1587
|218
|22
|96
|499
|Minnesota
|.249
|.410
|.318
|121
|4090
|530
|1018
|1678
|200
|14
|144
|511
|Houston
|.247
|.425
|.319
|124
|4150
|569
|1023
|1765
|219
|11
|167
|554
|Kansas City
|.242
|.374
|.305
|125
|4179
|476
|1010
|1565
|184
|31
|103
|457
|Texas
|.241
|.395
|.304
|123
|4175
|546
|1008
|1648
|170
|16
|146
|517
|N.Y. Yankees
|.241
|.430
|.324
|124
|4149
|621
|999
|1785
|175
|7
|199
|593
|Tampa Bay
|.240
|.380
|.308
|122
|4082
|508
|978
|1551
|215
|14
|110
|483
|Baltimore
|.239
|.393
|.306
|122
|4109
|525
|980
|1613
|221
|17
|126
|496
|Seattle
|.232
|.385
|.315
|123
|4100
|512
|953
|1577
|180
|15
|138
|489
|Detroit
|.226
|.332
|.282
|124
|4081
|393
|924
|1353
|177
|18
|72
|376
|L.A. Angels
|.226
|.375
|.294
|123
|4085
|461
|924
|1532
|156
|25
|134
|442
|Oakland
|.216
|.345
|.280
|124
|4055
|417
|875
|1399
|196
|8
|104
|391
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|27
|41
|354
|9
|934
|47
|24
|98
|1715
|0
|62
|93
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|26
|56
|302
|8
|956
|41
|7
|97
|1859
|0
|75
|96
|0
|Boston
|9
|39
|46
|344
|17
|1031
|39
|16
|90
|1839
|1
|65
|107
|0
|Cleveland
|14
|38
|55
|339
|15
|836
|80
|18
|81
|1794
|0
|69
|93
|0
|Minnesota
|9
|31
|41
|390
|7
|987
|26
|14
|94
|1771
|0
|59
|86
|2
|Houston
|6
|32
|45
|415
|13
|926
|64
|16
|82
|1743
|0
|58
|97
|0
|Kansas City
|14
|36
|37
|360
|5
|993
|76
|24
|85
|1819
|0
|69
|114
|0
|Texas
|7
|33
|35
|358
|11
|1082
|96
|29
|58
|1671
|1
|74
|98
|1
|N.Y. Yankees
|11
|31
|57
|471
|23
|1059
|77
|24
|90
|1810
|0
|53
|80
|0
|Tampa Bay
|6
|23
|37
|380
|9
|1070
|69
|31
|69
|1722
|0
|62
|82
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|38
|70
|348
|8
|1055
|73
|23
|71
|1734
|0
|73
|108
|0
|Seattle
|7
|33
|67
|444
|14
|1047
|67
|20
|84
|1742
|0
|45
|91
|0
|Detroit
|6
|30
|41
|288
|4
|1087
|38
|19
|87
|1628
|0
|71
|103
|0
|L.A. Angels
|20
|19
|42
|358
|23
|1180
|64
|24
|69
|1643
|2
|62
|103
|0
|Oakland
|15
|26
|44
|326
|6
|1034
|66
|20
|88
|1558
|0
|73
|100
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.