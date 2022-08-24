THROUGH AUGUST 23

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.262.432.3251214131573108417832327151560
Chicago White Sox.259.385.3151234260516110516402108103489
Boston.254.405.3151234232551107617162779115526
Cleveland.251.385.3141214125524103715872182296499
Minnesota.249.410.31812140905301018167820014144511
Houston.247.425.31912441505691023176521911167554
Kansas City.242.374.30512541794761010156518431103457
Texas.241.395.30412341755461008164817016146517
N.Y. Yankees.241.430.324124414962199917851757199593
Tampa Bay.240.380.3081224082508978155121514110483
Baltimore.239.393.3061224109525980161322117126496
Seattle.232.385.3151234100512953157718015138489
Detroit.226.332.282124408139392413531771872376
L.A. Angels.226.375.2941234085461924153215625134442
Oakland.216.345.280124405541787513991968104391
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto8274135499344724981715062930
Chicago White Sox1426563028956417971859075960
Boston9394634417103139169018391651070
Cleveland143855339158368018811794069930
Minnesota9314139079872614941771059862
Houston63245415139266416821743058970
Kansas City143637360599376248518190691140
Texas733353581110829629581671174981
N.Y. Yankees1131574712310597724901810053800
Tampa Bay62337380910706931691722062820
Baltimore1038703488105573237117340731080
Seattle733674441410476720841742045910
Detroit630412884108738198716280711030
L.A. Angels20194235823118064246916432621030
Oakland1526443266103466208815580731000

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

