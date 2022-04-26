THROUGH APRIL 25
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Cleveland
|.256
|.408
|.321
|16
|546
|75
|140
|223
|27
|7
|14
|74
|Toronto
|.253
|.430
|.308
|17
|572
|72
|145
|246
|26
|0
|25
|71
|L.A. Angels
|.247
|.423
|.332
|17
|558
|82
|138
|236
|23
|3
|23
|78
|Tampa Bay
|.244
|.390
|.318
|16
|528
|71
|129
|206
|30
|4
|13
|67
|Seattle
|.240
|.403
|.340
|16
|538
|77
|129
|217
|28
|3
|18
|76
|N.Y. Yankees
|.235
|.380
|.314
|16
|524
|58
|123
|199
|25
|0
|17
|54
|Texas
|.234
|.347
|.300
|16
|548
|77
|128
|190
|23
|0
|13
|72
|Detroit
|.231
|.324
|.316
|15
|484
|53
|112
|157
|18
|3
|7
|53
|Boston
|.225
|.347
|.274
|17
|565
|60
|127
|196
|34
|1
|11
|60
|Minnesota
|.217
|.352
|.309
|16
|511
|58
|111
|180
|19
|1
|16
|54
|Kansas City
|.215
|.336
|.272
|14
|461
|43
|99
|155
|17
|3
|11
|40
|Chicago White Sox
|.214
|.349
|.266
|15
|490
|50
|105
|171
|22
|1
|14
|46
|Houston
|.211
|.361
|.285
|16
|532
|56
|112
|192
|24
|1
|18
|54
|Baltimore
|.211
|.294
|.301
|16
|527
|44
|111
|155
|24
|1
|6
|43
|Oakland
|.209
|.341
|.278
|17
|555
|69
|116
|189
|26
|1
|15
|61
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Cleveland
|2
|5
|6
|48
|0
|130
|6
|3
|13
|241
|0
|8
|12
|0
|Toronto
|1
|7
|8
|40
|3
|144
|7
|2
|11
|236
|0
|8
|14
|0
|L.A. Angels
|3
|4
|7
|66
|1
|155
|12
|9
|13
|240
|0
|13
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|5
|5
|54
|2
|143
|9
|3
|7
|233
|0
|9
|8
|0
|Seattle
|0
|3
|7
|76
|2
|130
|11
|1
|9
|264
|0
|10
|16
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
|5
|8
|55
|2
|140
|9
|3
|13
|253
|0
|4
|11
|0
|Texas
|0
|6
|5
|50
|2
|120
|9
|5
|6
|214
|0
|10
|13
|1
|Detroit
|0
|3
|5
|56
|1
|129
|2
|3
|12
|213
|0
|6
|5
|0
|Boston
|3
|10
|4
|38
|3
|134
|2
|1
|13
|229
|0
|7
|14
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|7
|62
|1
|149
|4
|3
|14
|224
|0
|8
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|4
|32
|0
|102
|11
|2
|10
|181
|0
|3
|16
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|2
|2
|33
|0
|113
|10
|1
|6
|174
|0
|18
|7
|0
|Houston
|2
|3
|4
|53
|3
|130
|6
|3
|9
|220
|0
|7
|13
|0
|Baltimore
|2
|4
|10
|60
|1
|161
|12
|3
|7
|285
|0
|13
|18
|0
|Oakland
|0
|2
|6
|48
|2
|155
|8
|1
|10
|195
|0
|13
|13
|0
