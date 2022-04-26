THROUGH APRIL 25

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Cleveland.256.408.32116546751402232771474
Toronto.253.430.30817572721452462602571
L.A. Angels.247.423.33217558821382362332378
Tampa Bay.244.390.31816528711292063041367
Seattle.240.403.34016538771292172831876
N.Y. Yankees.235.380.31416524581231992501754
Texas.234.347.30016548771281902301372
Detroit.231.324.3161548453112157183753
Boston.225.347.27417565601271963411160
Minnesota.217.352.30916511581111801911654
Kansas City.215.336.2721446143991551731140
Chicago White Sox.214.349.26615490501051712211446
Houston.211.361.28516532561121922411854
Baltimore.211.294.3011652744111155241643
Oakland.209.341.27817555691161892611561
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Cleveland256480130631324108120
Toronto178403144721123608140
L.A. Angels3476611551291324001380
Tampa Bay0555421439372330980
Seattle0377621301119264010160
N.Y. Yankees358552140931325304110
Texas065502120956214010131
Detroit03556112923122130650
Boston3104383134211322907140
Minnesota037621149431422408100
Kansas City1043201021121018103160
Chicago White Sox122330113101617401870
Houston23453313063922007130
Baltimore24106011611237285013180
Oakland0264821558110195013130

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

