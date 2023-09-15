THROUGH SEPTEMBER 14

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.267.457.34014650758121357231930616208778
Boston.263.436.32914750677311334220931718174697
Houston.260.435.33214750517581311219725116201732
Toronto.258.417.33114750336691299210026614169636
Tampa Bay.258.444.33114850017841290222225124211752
Baltimore.258.429.32414649687441280212928126172720
Cleveland.248.378.31014750095911242189226327111552
L.A. Angels.247.429.32014749836811232214022825210655
Seattle.244.418.32314649566981209207326011194673
Kansas City.242.395.30114749376011197194923939145580
Minnesota.241.426.32214749716851199211624521210658
Chicago White Sox.239.388.29314750066031198194124313158579
Detroit.235.377.30214649345801159186021423147558
N.Y. Yankees.226.398.30314748206171087191919113205596
Oakland.225.373.30014648015391078179120719156519
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas9464653515126677189322781551360
Boston93264451121223982410721930971250
Houston123763501131122992811421522711330
Toronto42961501121171923312422881681140
Tampa Bay5368947261298154419820790621060
Baltimore1945414651312101002210520250591280
Cleveland1338474233610371312910121890701150
L.A. Angels74469485261360712911421481871091
Seattle434104491111444109289022291701140
Kansas City124867366121269145388719540731140
Minnesota112882521111511801710421412621070
Chicago White Sox152750345181285811911319760841030
Detroit12284444691329762110121440941190
N.Y. Yankees73547503161275933010919442851060
Oakland2733824531213371332610920080871110

