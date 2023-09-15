THROUGH SEPTEMBER 14
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.267
|.457
|.340
|146
|5075
|812
|1357
|2319
|306
|16
|208
|778
|Boston
|.263
|.436
|.329
|147
|5067
|731
|1334
|2209
|317
|18
|174
|697
|Houston
|.260
|.435
|.332
|147
|5051
|758
|1311
|2197
|251
|16
|201
|732
|Toronto
|.258
|.417
|.331
|147
|5033
|669
|1299
|2100
|266
|14
|169
|636
|Tampa Bay
|.258
|.444
|.331
|148
|5001
|784
|1290
|2222
|251
|24
|211
|752
|Baltimore
|.258
|.429
|.324
|146
|4968
|744
|1280
|2129
|281
|26
|172
|720
|Cleveland
|.248
|.378
|.310
|147
|5009
|591
|1242
|1892
|263
|27
|111
|552
|L.A. Angels
|.247
|.429
|.320
|147
|4983
|681
|1232
|2140
|228
|25
|210
|655
|Seattle
|.244
|.418
|.323
|146
|4956
|698
|1209
|2073
|260
|11
|194
|673
|Kansas City
|.242
|.395
|.301
|147
|4937
|601
|1197
|1949
|239
|39
|145
|580
|Minnesota
|.241
|.426
|.322
|147
|4971
|685
|1199
|2116
|245
|21
|210
|658
|Chicago White Sox
|.239
|.388
|.293
|147
|5006
|603
|1198
|1941
|243
|13
|158
|579
|Detroit
|.235
|.377
|.302
|146
|4934
|580
|1159
|1860
|214
|23
|147
|558
|N.Y. Yankees
|.226
|.398
|.303
|147
|4820
|617
|1087
|1919
|191
|13
|205
|596
|Oakland
|.225
|.373
|.300
|146
|4801
|539
|1078
|1791
|207
|19
|156
|519
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|9
|46
|46
|535
|15
|1266
|77
|18
|93
|2278
|1
|55
|136
|0
|Boston
|9
|32
|64
|451
|12
|1223
|98
|24
|107
|2193
|0
|97
|125
|0
|Houston
|12
|37
|63
|501
|13
|1122
|99
|28
|114
|2152
|2
|71
|133
|0
|Toronto
|4
|29
|61
|501
|12
|1171
|92
|33
|124
|2288
|1
|68
|114
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|36
|89
|472
|6
|1298
|154
|41
|98
|2079
|0
|62
|106
|0
|Baltimore
|19
|45
|41
|465
|13
|1210
|100
|22
|105
|2025
|0
|59
|128
|0
|Cleveland
|13
|38
|47
|423
|36
|1037
|131
|29
|101
|2189
|0
|70
|115
|0
|L.A. Angels
|7
|44
|69
|485
|26
|1360
|71
|29
|114
|2148
|1
|87
|109
|1
|Seattle
|4
|34
|104
|491
|11
|1444
|109
|28
|90
|2229
|1
|70
|114
|0
|Kansas City
|12
|48
|67
|366
|12
|1269
|145
|38
|87
|1954
|0
|73
|114
|0
|Minnesota
|11
|28
|82
|521
|11
|1511
|80
|17
|104
|2141
|2
|62
|107
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|15
|27
|50
|345
|18
|1285
|81
|19
|113
|1976
|0
|84
|103
|0
|Detroit
|12
|28
|44
|446
|9
|1329
|76
|21
|101
|2144
|0
|94
|119
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|35
|47
|503
|16
|1275
|93
|30
|109
|1944
|2
|85
|106
|0
|Oakland
|27
|33
|82
|453
|12
|1337
|133
|26
|109
|2008
|0
|87
|111
|0
