THROUGH AUGUST 16

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.263.432.3251153923538103016962155147525
Chicago White Sox.260.387.3131174057498105315701988101474
Minnesota.252.417.3221153898518983162419412141501
Cleveland.252.386.3141173994508100815402112193484
Boston.252.406.3131174014521101216302649112497
Kansas City.246.381.3081183966459975151318029100440
Houston.244.424.3181183926530956166420611160515
Texas.241.396.3041163941514951156016414139486
N.Y. Yankees.241.434.326117392359794717041677192571
Baltimore.238.392.3061163912494931153221115120466
Tampa Bay.237.375.3061153846471911144319713103448
Seattle.231.381.3141183925481908149517413129459
Detroit.227.332.282119392738089013031691770363
L.A. Angels.227.379.2961173887448884147315323130429
Oakland.215.345.279117383039382413201827100368
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto8253933598954623961636057920
Chicago White Sox1425522768904407881750072920
Minnesota9314037579402413891686057791
Cleveland143851327138087918801742068920
Boston938433271697939158417291631030
Kansas City123131339593475237917280661060
Houston62943399138605716781652055890
Texas730313361010258828551569170951
N.Y. Yankees83053456229947424871722050750
Baltimore1036673328100372237016660701030
Tampa Bay62236355910206630641606059790
Seattle730644251410136020801664042870
Detroit52840276410463319821572070990
L.A. Angels2017413462311276224671572161960
Oakland12234030659816520811460069940

