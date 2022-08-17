THROUGH AUGUST 16
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.263
|.432
|.325
|115
|3923
|538
|1030
|1696
|215
|5
|147
|525
|Chicago White Sox
|.260
|.387
|.313
|117
|4057
|498
|1053
|1570
|198
|8
|101
|474
|Minnesota
|.252
|.417
|.322
|115
|3898
|518
|983
|1624
|194
|12
|141
|501
|Cleveland
|.252
|.386
|.314
|117
|3994
|508
|1008
|1540
|211
|21
|93
|484
|Boston
|.252
|.406
|.313
|117
|4014
|521
|1012
|1630
|264
|9
|112
|497
|Kansas City
|.246
|.381
|.308
|118
|3966
|459
|975
|1513
|180
|29
|100
|440
|Houston
|.244
|.424
|.318
|118
|3926
|530
|956
|1664
|206
|11
|160
|515
|Texas
|.241
|.396
|.304
|116
|3941
|514
|951
|1560
|164
|14
|139
|486
|N.Y. Yankees
|.241
|.434
|.326
|117
|3923
|597
|947
|1704
|167
|7
|192
|571
|Baltimore
|.238
|.392
|.306
|116
|3912
|494
|931
|1532
|211
|15
|120
|466
|Tampa Bay
|.237
|.375
|.306
|115
|3846
|471
|911
|1443
|197
|13
|103
|448
|Seattle
|.231
|.381
|.314
|118
|3925
|481
|908
|1495
|174
|13
|129
|459
|Detroit
|.227
|.332
|.282
|119
|3927
|380
|890
|1303
|169
|17
|70
|363
|L.A. Angels
|.227
|.379
|.296
|117
|3887
|448
|884
|1473
|153
|23
|130
|429
|Oakland
|.215
|.345
|.279
|117
|3830
|393
|824
|1320
|182
|7
|100
|368
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|25
|39
|335
|9
|895
|46
|23
|96
|1636
|0
|57
|92
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|25
|52
|276
|8
|904
|40
|7
|88
|1750
|0
|72
|92
|0
|Minnesota
|9
|31
|40
|375
|7
|940
|24
|13
|89
|1686
|0
|57
|79
|1
|Cleveland
|14
|38
|51
|327
|13
|808
|79
|18
|80
|1742
|0
|68
|92
|0
|Boston
|9
|38
|43
|327
|16
|979
|39
|15
|84
|1729
|1
|63
|103
|0
|Kansas City
|12
|31
|31
|339
|5
|934
|75
|23
|79
|1728
|0
|66
|106
|0
|Houston
|6
|29
|43
|399
|13
|860
|57
|16
|78
|1652
|0
|55
|89
|0
|Texas
|7
|30
|31
|336
|10
|1025
|88
|28
|55
|1569
|1
|70
|95
|1
|N.Y. Yankees
|8
|30
|53
|456
|22
|994
|74
|24
|87
|1722
|0
|50
|75
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|36
|67
|332
|8
|1003
|72
|23
|70
|1666
|0
|70
|103
|0
|Tampa Bay
|6
|22
|36
|355
|9
|1020
|66
|30
|64
|1606
|0
|59
|79
|0
|Seattle
|7
|30
|64
|425
|14
|1013
|60
|20
|80
|1664
|0
|42
|87
|0
|Detroit
|5
|28
|40
|276
|4
|1046
|33
|19
|82
|1572
|0
|70
|99
|0
|L.A. Angels
|20
|17
|41
|346
|23
|1127
|62
|24
|67
|1572
|1
|61
|96
|0
|Oakland
|12
|23
|40
|306
|5
|981
|65
|20
|81
|1460
|0
|69
|94
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.